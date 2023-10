It is. We complain about the UK justice system, but it is not structurally fucked up. The US justice system is politicised by its very structure: political appointments of judges, right up to the supreme court; elections for DAs and sheriffs; and even some local justices are voted in by constituents. It is a really backwards system.



absolutely. it's ludicrous to see a law enforcement person on TV with an R or D beside their name. as soon as they see it half the population hate them, before they even open their mouth.