I now have this mental image of someone disgorging Trump on Fifth Avenue and it being flooded with semi digested cheeseburgers.
can't find the link now, but Cassidy Hutchison was on one of the late-night shows laughing about how he is paranoid about being poisoned *. he adores ketchup but refuses to use a normal-size bottle, insisting that whoever is serving him opens a brand-new mini-bottle every time, so he can hear it pop, which tells him it hasn't been tampered with.
and that's why he is addicted to McNasty's, very very little chance of his order being poisoned.
such a stable genius!
* mind you, anyone who's done any business with Putin probably should be wary of being poisoned.