Yeah. Stop fining the bastard. He doesn't feel it. He needs a short sharp kick to the head, metaphorically speaking. 30 days in jail will be the ice bucket of reality the moron needs.



I've seen enough leaked stuff to suggest he's absolutely shitting himself about the prospect of going to prison - he needs to be bent over and given a taste of what's to come.



I expect the main reluctance is because the USSS would have to be in prison with him, because he's legally entitled to their protection for life. So putting Trump in jail for even a brief period will be a logistical nightmare. The law needs to be changed to strip an (ex)president of their perks if they're convicted of crimes.