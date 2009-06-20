« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5440 on: October 6, 2023, 06:44:44 pm
Meritless and meritorious in the same para.

Sounds like Trump spokesperson "John Miller"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQRciZXrTFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQRciZXrTFk</a>

Pathological liar.
Expect nothing.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5441 on: October 6, 2023, 07:06:19 pm
I've got to say, the word 'disgorgement' sounds a bit medieval.

'Plaintiff will be disgorged'.

Sounds a bit cruel and unusual.

Perfectly fitting for Trump obviously.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5442 on: October 6, 2023, 07:45:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on October  6, 2023, 06:44:44 pm
Meritless and meritorious in the same para.

Sounds like Trump spokesperson "John Miller"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQRciZXrTFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQRciZXrTFk</a>

Pathological liar.

Adding meretricious would be apropos...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5443 on: October 6, 2023, 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on October  6, 2023, 07:06:19 pm
I've got to say, the word 'disgorgement' sounds a bit medieval.

'Plaintiff will be disgorged'.

Sounds a bit cruel and unusual.

Perfectly fitting for Trump obviously.

I now have this mental image of someone disgorging Trump on Fifth Avenue and it being flooded with semi digested cheeseburgers.  :puke2
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5444 on: October 6, 2023, 09:32:20 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on October  6, 2023, 08:18:10 pm
I now have this mental image of someone disgorging Trump on Fifth Avenue and it being flooded with semi digested cheeseburgers.  :puke2
can't find the link now, but Cassidy Hutchison was on one of the late-night shows laughing about how he is paranoid about being poisoned *. he adores ketchup but refuses to use a normal-size bottle, insisting that whoever is  serving him opens a brand-new mini-bottle every time, so he can hear it pop, which tells him it hasn't been tampered with.

and that's why he is addicted to McNasty's, very very little chance of his order being poisoned.

such a stable genius!

* mind you, anyone who's done any business with Putin probably should be wary of being poisoned.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5445 on: October 6, 2023, 09:53:16 pm
He probably wants the small bottle as his tiny tiny hands can't squeeze the regular ones.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5446 on: October 6, 2023, 09:57:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  6, 2023, 09:53:16 pm
He probably wants the small bottle as his tiny tiny hands can't squeeze the regular ones.
good point. 

the weight of the normal bottle would probably be too much for him as well.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5447 on: October 7, 2023, 08:40:33 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 29, 2023, 03:01:35 pm
Off the top of my head: 
  • He has cut the deficit by the largest margin ever, after Trump increased it by the largest amount ever (largely due to the massive tax cuts he gave the rich and ultra-rich)
  • He introduced the first new major infrastructure bill since the New Deal, creating millions of jobs, 100s of billons of investments in local and regional economies, and  benefiting 100s of millions of people nationwide
  • Passed legislation on climate change, bringing the US back into global climate change agreements
  • Passed multiple pieces of legislation creating 10s of thousands of new jobs into the "Green Economy", as well as guaranteeing future better paid, Union jobs to those in current Fossil Fuel industries
  • passed the CHIPS Act, resulting in 100s of thousands of (previously offshored tech-focuessed jobs) new jobs in the country, and 100s of billions of investment into the US economy
  • tried to pass (before the GOP basically blocked it) legislation limiting the price of petrol, and the size of profits that Oil Companies could make
  • During the worst period for Oil prices globally, releasing 100s of millions of barrels from the national reserves, reducing the impact to the general public of the spike in global oil prices, whilst attempting the point above to help long term
  • passed (before a GOP controlled Supreme Court blocked it) 10/20k of student loan forgiveness, which would have immediately meant that those people would be able to spend more (helping the economy as a whole) whilst reducing their stress
  • passed the first healthcare regulation laws in decades to limit the power of Big Pharma, and to allow the Government to buy cheaper drugs - including a cap of $35 dollars a month on the cost insulin directly as a result of this
  • Passed the Inflation Reduction Act which has already created 170k new Green jobs, and is projected to create another 1.5m new Green jobs over the next decade (as well as 5m other non-Green Energy related jobs); as well as saving 10m of the poorest Americans from paying extra for their health care under previous GOP plans
  • Passed the most important federal gun safety bill in decades, enhancing background checks for buyers, and funing £750m of local programs to allow for temporary orders for gun safety laws locally
  • Created a new $10 billion dollar funded mental healthcare program, the largest ever - to increase number of local health clinics in every state and the number of certified counselors
  • Reformewd the USPS after the GOP has spent decades gutting it (largely as it improved their chances of winning elections - as Postal Votes almost always are massively left leaning), spending $100 Billion on modernizing it whilst guaranteeing pensions and wage increased

Some of them I had to google to remember names and amounts - but this is just from watching the likes of Meidas Touch, BTC and the Young Turks on youtube calling out the good he has done

Awesome stuff, thanks so much for the effort. And sorry I didn't thank you earlier, but I forgot I'd put the question in the Trump crime thread for some reason!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5448 on: October 7, 2023, 10:12:41 am
Quote from: GreatEx on October  7, 2023, 08:40:33 am
Awesome stuff, thanks so much for the effort. And sorry I didn't thank you earlier, but I forgot I'd put the question in the Trump crime thread for some reason!
It was impressive wasn't it. Even my wife struggles to list as many of my faults of the top of her head.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5449 on: October 7, 2023, 02:14:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2023, 10:12:41 am
It was impressive wasn't it. Even my wife struggles to list as many of my faults of the top of her head.
nah, she's just tired of doing it so often mate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5450 on: October 7, 2023, 10:35:30 pm
« Last Edit: October 8, 2023, 11:10:08 am by jambutty »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5451 on: October 7, 2023, 10:38:00 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5452 on: October 8, 2023, 11:23:43 am
The juciest bits from Fani Willis' 9 page brill response to "non bar member member Jordan, who can purchase a copy of the RICO state by state for $249."


 
Quote
My voluntary responses to portions of your letter are below. While settled constitutional law clearly permits me to ignore your unjustified and illegal intrusion into an open state criminal prosecution, I will take a moment to voluntarily respond to parts of your letter. Chairman Jordan, I tell people often deal with reality or reality will deal with you. It is time that you deal with some basic realities. A Special Purpose Grand Jury made up of everyday citizens investigated for 10 months and made recommendations to me. A further reality is that a grand jury of completely different Fulton County citizens found probable cause against the defendants named in the indictment for RICO violations and various other felonies. Face this reality, Chairman Jordan: the select group of defendants who you fret over in my jurisdiction are like every other defendant, entitled 10 no worse or better treatment than any other American citizen. a. Your notion that different standards of justice should apply to a select group of people is offensive. Here is another reality you must face: Those who wish to avoid (felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia  including violations of Georgia RICO law  should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia. In this jurisdiction, every person is subject to the same laws and the same process, because every person is entitled to the same dignity and is held to the same standard of responsibility. Persons socioeconomic status, race, gender, sexual orientation, or political prominence does not entitle them to an exemption from that basic standard. b. Defendant Trumps status as a political candidate cannot make him legally immune from criminal prosecution. The basic premise of your letter is wrong. The criminal defendant about which you express concern was fully aware of the existence of the criminal investigation being conducted by the Fulton County District Attorneys Office at the time he announced his candidacy for President. I have no doubt that many Americans are the subject of criminal investigations and prosecutions at any given moment. An announcement of a candidacy for elected office, whether President of the United States, Congress, or state or local office, is not and cannot be a bar to criminal investigation or prosecution. Any notion to the contrary is offensive to our democracy and to the fundamental principle that all people are equal before the law.

Quote
Congressman Jim Jordan
September 7, 2023
Page 6 of 9

As I explain above, the defendants about whom you express concern have been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury. That indictment identifies victims. The State of Georgias Constitution and laws impose a duty upon me to protect, serve, and seek justice on their behalf. | will fulfill that duty in this case, notwithstanding your attempt to interfere. Furthermore, I have exercised my duties as the chief law enforcement officer for Fulton County independently and based on my obligations to the citizens of Georgia under our Constitution and laws  and nothing will deter me from the just, fair, and proper enforcement of the law. d. Your questioning of the overt and predicate acts listed in the indictment is misinformed. Your questioning of the inclusion of overt and predicate acts by the defendants in the indictments racketeering count shows a total ignorance of Georgias racketeering statute and the basics of criminal conspiracy law. Allow me the Opportunity to provide a brief tutorial on criminal conspiracy law, Chairman Jordan. As I explained to the public when announcing the indictment, the overt and predicate acts are included because the grand jury found probable cause that those acts were committed to advance the objectives of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the result of Georgias 2020 Presidential Election. For a more thorough understanding of Georgias RICO statute, its application and similar laws in other states, I encourage you to read RICO State-by-State. As a non-member of the bar, you can purchase a copy for two hundred forty-nine dollars [$249].
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5453 on: October 9, 2023, 11:52:51 am
I was listening to the Jack Podcast and they were talking about issuing fines for contempt if/when Trump broke his limited gag order. These could rise with each instance. They said they didnt think theyd gaol him for the same behaviour. But could she not issue custody orders for contempt on an increasing scale ; 30 days, 60 days etc. to be served only at the conclusion of his trial? Win or lose.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5454 on: October 9, 2023, 02:15:28 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October  9, 2023, 11:52:51 am
I was listening to the Jack Podcast and they were talking about issuing fines for contempt if/when Trump broke his limited gag order. These could rise with each instance. They said they didnt think theyd gaol him for the same behaviour. But could she not issue custody orders for contempt on an increasing scale ; 30 days, 60 days etc. to be served only at the conclusion of his trial? Win or lose.
isn't that closing the barn door after the horse has incited a riot?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5455 on: October 9, 2023, 02:23:14 pm
Trump would probably appeal each fine all the way to SCOTUS before paying it. Wish judges would take the gloves off and just throw his flabby orange ass in jail for 30 days. Fucker needs a reality check, and his supporters need to get used to the concept.

It all smacks of fear from one side to politicise a legal matter that's already been politicised by the other side.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5456 on: October 9, 2023, 03:44:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  9, 2023, 02:15:28 pm
isn't that closing the barn door after the horse has incited a riot?


It would be a way of ensuring punishment for his behaviour, in addition to increasing fines, it might give him pause. The punishment would accumulate with repetition. Say the jury somehow delivers a hung result, hed still have to face the penalty he was warned about.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5457 on: October 9, 2023, 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October  9, 2023, 03:44:55 pm

It would be a way of ensuring punishment for his behaviour, in addition to increasing fines, it might give him pause. The punishment would accumulate with repetition. Say the jury somehow delivers a hung result, he’d still have to face the penalty he was warned about.
The whole problems stems from 'can an ex-President be jailed'? So, kicking this off to after the trails does nothing to solve the legal/practical headache. Personally, I think they should apply the law as they would with anyone else, and jail the orange anus.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5458 on: October 9, 2023, 05:26:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  9, 2023, 05:18:59 pm
The whole problems stems from 'can an ex-President be jailed'? So, kicking this off to after the trails does nothing to solve the legal/practical headache. Personally, I think they should apply the law as they would with anyone else, and jail the orange anus.

Also, if they did it at the conclusion of the trial. He'd assume he's president by then and can pardon himself. So he'll act with impunity.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5459 on: October 9, 2023, 05:36:21 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on October  9, 2023, 03:44:55 pm

It would be a way of ensuring punishment for his behaviour, in addition to increasing fines, it might give him pause. The punishment would accumulate with repetition. Say the jury somehow delivers a hung result, hed still have to face the penalty he was warned about.
but in the meantime his bullshit has put people's lives / families / livelihoods in danger.  he has to be stopped from doing it now, and the threat of a potential fine sometime in the future he'd just ignore / laugh at.

if I was one of the people he was spouting off at, I'd want the SOB in jail ASAP and for as long as it takes from him to shut his gob.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5460 on: October 9, 2023, 06:03:42 pm
Yeah. Stop fining the bastard. He doesn't feel it. He needs a short sharp kick to the head, metaphorically speaking. 30 days in jail will be the ice bucket of reality the moron needs.

I've seen enough leaked stuff to suggest he's absolutely shitting himself about the prospect of going to prison - he needs to be bent over and given a taste of what's to come.

I expect the main reluctance is because the USSS would have to be in prison with him, because he's legally entitled to their protection for life. So putting Trump in jail for even a brief period will be a logistical nightmare. The law needs to be changed to strip an (ex)president of their perks if they're convicted of crimes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5461 on: October 10, 2023, 10:35:58 am
Id gaol him too, but I doubt the judges are going to be brave enough to do it. Stick him at Camp David (hes supposedly hates it) with the USSS detail & take his phone off him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5462 on: October 10, 2023, 01:32:14 pm
Hole him up in the Russian embassy.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5463 on: October 10, 2023, 03:59:26 pm
This never would have happened if I was President.

I wiped out Isis.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5464 on: October 10, 2023, 04:00:42 pm
I doubt he can wipe his arse properly.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5465 on: October 10, 2023, 05:57:02 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ttr7cpnkK0o&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ttr7cpnkK0o&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5466 on: October 11, 2023, 08:34:04 am
Why isn't this whopper in prison?, he probably knows too much about other various shady characters in his world.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5467 on: October 11, 2023, 09:45:48 am
I used to listen to that Preet Bahrara podcast. He was hailed as a hero for standing up to Trump & getting canned for it. But I kept thinking, why didnt you and SDNY prosecute him years ago, it would never have come to this. How many others are there out there they law enforcement are turning a blind eye to their white collar crimes? No doubt the GOP gutted the resources needed to pursue those kind of crimes, but I definitely think people were allowed to just skate because of their profile. And now theres an existential threat to western democracy because some rich boys were never told No!.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-tells-court-he-had-no-duty-to-support-the-constitution-as-president/ar-AA1i3W4m?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=d6be0b45692b428e928281cb5ea9a093&ei=24


Quote
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5470 on: Today at 08:13:05 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5471 on: Today at 08:26:55 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm


"preserve, protect and defend". None of those words are "support".

Yes, this is what lawyers are paid to argue about.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5472 on: Today at 08:31:23 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:26:55 pm
"preserve, protect and defend". None of those words are "support".

Yes, this is what lawyers are paid to argue about.
next they'll be saying his presidential oath is irrelevant because it doesn't specifically say he has to "care about, pay any attention to, or even give a crap about the constitution, your honour"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5473 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:31:23 pm
next they'll be saying his presidential oath is irrelevant because it doesn't specifically say he has to "care about, pay any attention to, or even give a crap about the constitution, your honour"
Only Mugs die for their country
Only Mugs fight to preserve democracy and the Constitution

Vote Donald Trump to make America great again.  yahhh
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5474 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm
He's such a piece of shit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5475 on: Today at 10:11:30 pm
Although.....

Was Berlusconi worse?
