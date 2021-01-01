« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
He's run off back to Florida, fucking coward spent the last week saying that he would take the stand, what he really meant was that he'd stand outside and lie his arse off.


I hope the judge takes him for all he's got & then some.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5401 on: Today at 08:01:51 am
James wants Trump on the stand. I don't think he can refuse if called, civil case or not. He can run as far as he want.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5402 on: Today at 08:45:06 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:01:51 am
James wants Trump on the stand. I don't think he can refuse if called, civil case or not. He can run as far as he want.

Has he still got a passport?

--side note-- do Presidents NEED a passport to enter other countries?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5403 on: Today at 09:09:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:45:06 am
Has he still got a passport?

--side note-- do Presidents NEED a passport to enter other countries?

From a very brief search, the US issues special diplomatic passports to Gov. personnel who engage in state business abroad, and that includes the President. However for official visits obviously their team will coordinate passport info along with the security arrangements so there's no queuing at the border.

Supposedly ex-Presidents keep their diplomatic passports for life, though what rule allows it and who can revoke it I have no idea, what I read was from the Bush Jr era so predates the idea of a rogue President facing criminal charges after office (ignoring Nixon).
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5404 on: Today at 09:55:44 am
Trump had passport(s) taken during the Mar-E-Lago search but those were returned. At his last arraignment (I forget for which crime he committed) it was deemed unnecessary to seize them. Id bet he would go anywhere without his Trump Force One which would be pretty easy to spot & detain. Honestly, if he went into exile it might be the best solution.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5405 on: Today at 09:58:50 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:55:44 am
Trump had passport(s) taken during the Mar-E-Lago search but those were returned. At his last arraignment (I forget for which crime he committed) it was deemed unnecessary to seize them. Id bet he would go anywhere without his Trump Force One which would be pretty easy to spot & detain. Honestly, if he went into exile it might be the best solution.

Would you feel the same way if he flees to Turnberry?  ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5406 on: Today at 10:03:12 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:58:50 am
Would you feel the same way if he flees to Turnberry?  ;D

They won't treat him with kid gloves in Scotland ;)

There's no realistic place Trump could run to. No one could guarantee his safety. He would probably try to set up a government in exile but nobody would be insane enough to join him. He would be reduced to tweeting his frustration about the Brazilian heat or something.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5407 on: Today at 10:24:26 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:58:50 am
Would you feel the same way if he flees to Turnberry?  ;D

Killie is probably the guy who got Trump with the statically charged balloon after his court date... :D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5408 on: Today at 10:44:03 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:58:50 am
Would you feel the same way if he flees to Turnberry?  ;D

Oh, you know, wed hand him over in a flash. One of my daughters friends seriously wants to take him out. Im sure she could get a job as a chambermaid for a short spell 😉
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5409 on: Today at 10:45:37 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:24:26 am
Killie is probably the guy who got Trump with the statically charged balloon after his court date... :D

😂

Id forgotten about that. Didnt people etch something into the lawn too? Or a nearby field?
