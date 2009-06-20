I don't want to seem like I'm picking on you, Nobby, but this is harsh too. The Dems did a bang up job with the Jan 6 commission, and passed good legislation to deal with inflation, job growth, medical costs and infrastructure spending, especially in the first two years. AOC regularly tears it up on house committees. I suppose nobody's watching except me (can't understand why, she's smokin' hot).



Again, for some reason, these accomplishments aren't sticking in the minds of the electorate. Or maybe they are, and it's just the utterly stupid media obsession with having a horse race to rile people up.



I was more meaning that senior, potential Biden-successor Democrats have been mostly anonymous.The most prominent 'Democrat' (inverted commas deliberate) to emerge outside of Biden currently seems to be Robert Kennedy - and he's an anti-vaxxer loon.In previous administrations, people like Gore, Hillary Clinton & Kenny have been a lot more visible than Harris.I guess I'm disappointed that she hasn't been more prominent, because I found her very capable and likeable and wanted her to do very well.We share a fondness for AOC, by the way; she's brilliant. Americans are too right-wing to elect her, but it would be an absolute utopia for her to be elected POTUS.