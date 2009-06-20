« previous next »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 26, 2023, 04:27:08 pm
I don't want to seem like I'm picking on you, Nobby, but this is harsh too. The Dems did a bang up job with the Jan 6 commission, and passed good legislation to deal with inflation, job growth, medical costs and infrastructure spending, especially in the first two years. AOC regularly tears it up on house committees. I suppose nobody's watching except me (can't understand why, she's smokin' hot).

Again, for some reason, these accomplishments aren't sticking in the minds of the electorate. Or maybe they are, and it's just the utterly stupid media obsession with having a horse race to rile people up.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 28, 2022, 06:25:02 pm
I rather liked AOC. and I have appreciated her tough questioning on committees. I've always thought the rabid criticism she has received has been baseless. But this is a head-scratcher and the explanation is laughable (or it would be if the vote wasn't on something so important). It does not add up.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:07:25 pm
Nice article. Cohen had repeatedly said hes willing to testify against Trump anywhere, anytime. But he seems to make prosecutors and liberal lawmakers uncomfortable.

I imagine Trump's legal team would try to paint him as an unreliable witness - even though most of stuff he has done was at the behest of Trump in the first place.
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 11:31:25 am
Fuck John Kelly. Here he is, all shocked pikachu face. He chose to go work for the shitstain when anyone with half a brain could see who he was, and continued to work for him and kept his gob shut the whole time.
100%.  and he now decides to talk because the threats are aimed at one of his mates.

and why TF didn't he put all that out via a taped interview instead of just text reporting?  didn't want "too much" exposure coz maybe that could put him in the crosshairs too much?

he's a twat.
Quote from: Corkboy on September 26, 2023, 04:27:08 pm
I don't want to seem like I'm picking on you, Nobby, but this is harsh too. The Dems did a bang up job with the Jan 6 commission, and passed good legislation to deal with inflation, job growth, medical costs and infrastructure spending, especially in the first two years. AOC regularly tears it up on house committees. I suppose nobody's watching except me (can't understand why, she's smokin' hot).

Again, for some reason, these accomplishments aren't sticking in the minds of the electorate. Or maybe they are, and it's just the utterly stupid media obsession with having a horse race to rile people up.


I was more meaning that senior, potential Biden-successor Democrats have been mostly anonymous.

The most prominent 'Democrat' (inverted commas deliberate) to emerge outside of Biden currently seems to be Robert Kennedy - and he's an anti-vaxxer loon.

In previous administrations, people like Gore, Hillary Clinton & Kenny have been a lot more visible than Harris.

I guess I'm disappointed that she hasn't been more prominent, because I found her very capable and likeable and wanted her to do very well.

We share a fondness for AOC, by the way; she's brilliant. Americans are too right-wing to elect her, but it would be an absolute utopia for her to be elected POTUS.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:34:50 pm
We share a fondness for AOC, by the way; she's brilliant. Americans are too right-wing to elect her, but it would be an absolute utopia for her to be elected POTUS.

Sanders/Ocasio Cortez 2024!
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:13:36 pm
Sanders/Ocasio Cortez 2024!


 :scarf
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:49:04 pm

AOC will be a power player from her district as long as she wants to be.

I thought the article a little overblown in some of its assumptions.

Time wil tell.
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm
The judge seems to have thrown out a good portion of the case due to a statute of limitations.

James tried to key Trump's residency in NY to only his time spent in NY, and not a calendar period.

It also seems the judge has allowed him a jury trial on some issues.

After condemning everything and everyone as Biden's minions, he lauded the judge for his fairness.

Prick.

Expert opinions will be all over the place.

Quote
Engoron knocked down Trumps claim yesterday that hed reversed his earlier ruling and tossed 80% of the attorney general's case. The judge explained thats not what he did, but that he knows Trumps side disagrees vigorously and is appealing.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:24:00 pm
I imagine Trump's legal team would try to paint him as an unreliable witness - even though most of stuff he has done was at the behest of Trump in the first place.

Anyone prepared to work for Trump is an unreliable witness
I don't see how the Judge COULD toss so much of the AG's case AND have enough remaining evidence to reach the summary judgement that he did. I'm no lawyer of course, but surely you can't effectively order the Trump Organisation dismantled if you're not considering evidence over an extended period of time?
Quote from: SP on Today at 04:02:08 pm
Anyone prepared to work for Trump is an unreliable witness

I don't disagree with you. Cohen could easily be painted as a guy out to get Trump, given he's done time for the Orange Anus. He probably knows more than most about the inner workings of Trump and his company though.
