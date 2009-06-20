This camera action is just great.



Trump saying to himself 'look mean and scowl', but he's really thinking 'I am so fucked'.



His smiling lawyer next to him is thinking 'yes, you are fucked, but I made sure I got paid so I'm sitting pretty'.



The prosecutors are having a laugh because they thought they were in for a tough trial but the summary judgement has meant they can relax and dream about how much they stiff this guy for.



Letitia James is trying to look serious, but underneath she's having a big laugh.



Judge Engoron removes his glasses and puts a nice smile on for the camera so he looks friendly, then looks bemused when it's pointed out what Trump's said about him.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6mBZNxEQl8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6mBZNxEQl8o</a>