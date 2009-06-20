That's the point, has the person who is being judged given the option to decide who judges them so I wouldn't look at it as a Jury as well.



I know this is all above board so nothing bent about this ruling, just like to know why it was ok for the judge to decide if Trump is corrupt rather than the Jury.



I'm not sure whether it's this case, but I saw a video either by Glenn Kirschner or MidasTouch, where it was said, that Trump's lawyers could have asked for a jury trial, but probably thought they had a better chance with a judge instead of a jury making the decision. Then they realised that the judge is going to go in hard on Trump and tried to get a jury trial, but that request was thrown out because it was way too late. As I've said, it could have been a different case (it's hard to tell with Trump).