Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5320 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm
Something I dont understand though is how the law allowed the judge to rule Trump committed fraud. how come this wasn't left to the Jury to decide.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5321 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:21:12 pm
Something I dont understand though is how the law allowed the judge to rule Trump committed fraud. how come this wasn't left to the Jury to decide.


It's called a summary judgement. There is no jury in this trial anyway. The judge weighs the evidence that has been presented in the filing and can decide if it's met the criteria of judgement or not. In this case the evidence was overwhelming and the judge decided to give judgement on that one count.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5322 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:21:12 pm
Something I dont understand though is how the law allowed the judge to rule Trump committed fraud. how come this wasn't left to the Jury to decide.
I believe Trump's lawyers requested trial by judge.
hahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5323 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:24:01 pm
It's called a summary judgement. There is no jury in this trial anyway. The judge weighs the evidence that has been presented in the filing and can decide if it's met the criteria of judgement or not. In this case the evidence was overwhelming and the judge decided to give judgement on that one count.
Yeah I read it's called a summery judgement but that's just stating what we allready know.  the evidence is overwhelming and Trump left a lot of that daming evidence out, he's been caught bang to rights. the only explanation i see is what Samlad says, he refused the option of this going before a jury, sounds crazy but maybe he knows a guilty verdict is certain so let the judge rule and call it rigged, a witch hunt

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:34:04 pm
I believe Trump's lawyers requested trial by judge.
hahahahahahahahahahahaha
Please let this be true.  ;D

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5324 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:46:18 pm
Yeah I read it's called a summery judgement but that's just stating what we allready know.  the evidence is overwhelming and Trump left a lot of that daming evidence out, he's been caught bang to rights. the only explanation i see is what Samlad says, he refused the option of this going before a jury, sounds crazy but maybe he knows a guilty verdict is certain so let the judge rule and call it rigged, a witch hunt

You can do it in a jury trial as well. It's what they did to Alex Jones, when the judge ruled that he had defamed the Sandy Hook parents and the only job of the jury became to issue damages.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5325 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm
Both sides requested a summary judgement. I think Trump's main concern was trying to avoid a situation where details about his finances and supposed wealth would be publicly exposed and he would be shown to be nowhere near as rich as he has constantly claimed.

I don't think Team Trump expected the Judge to continue to go to trial to determine the scale of the damages. However, Letitia James most definitely did. She had her team have done an excellent and back breaking job going through the evidence to expose Trump's fraud and liabilities - and she damned well wanted her day in court so that evidence could be in the public domain.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5326 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:46:18 pm

Please let this be true.  ;D

Trump isnt getting a jury trial in his $250m civil fraud suit brought against him by New York AG James because one of his lawyers overlooked submitting the routine request/checking boxes on the form, per two people familiar.

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1708851585869140399

Summary judgement is not the same as no jury. Summary judgement is where one side asks the court for judgement because the evidence thus far is so overwhelming, a trial isn't necessary to find them liable.

The trial then proceeds as to damages/fines only.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5327 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:03:00 pm
Trump isnt getting a jury trial in his $250m civil fraud suit brought against him by New York AG James because one of his lawyers overlooked submitting the routine request/checking boxes on the form, per two people familiar.

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1708851585869140399
oh jesus, that's even better 
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5328 on: Today at 05:05:09 pm
just saw him talking b4 going into the court.

how many effing comb-overs does one man need, each going in a different direction?  :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5329 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:04:14 pm
oh jesus, that's even better 
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Darren England moonlighting as a ref in Abu Dhabi and as Trump's lawyer it seems.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5330 on: Today at 05:24:54 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:48:39 pm
You can do it in a jury trial as well. It's what they did to Alex Jones, when the judge ruled that he had defamed the Sandy Hook parents and the only job of the jury became to issue damages.
That's the point, has the person who is being judged given the option to decide who judges them so I wouldn't look at it as a Jury as well.

I know this is all above board so nothing bent about this ruling, just like to know why it was ok for the judge to decide if Trump is corrupt rather than the Jury.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5331 on: Today at 05:31:02 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:24:54 pm
That's the point, has the person who is being judged given the option to decide who judges them so I wouldn't look at it as a Jury as well.

I know this is all above board so nothing bent about this ruling, just like to know why it was ok for the judge to decide if Trump is corrupt rather than the Jury.

I'm not sure whether it's this case, but I saw a video either by Glenn Kirschner or MidasTouch, where it was said, that Trump's lawyers could have asked for a jury trial, but probably thought they had a better chance with a judge instead of a jury making the decision. Then they realised that the judge is going to go in hard on Trump and tried to get a jury trial, but that request was thrown out because it was way too late. As I've said, it could have been a different case (it's hard to tell with Trump).
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5332 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm
That £250m is the base figure & whatever the end figure is, they will add the interest as well.

In other news.

Quote
Indicted former Trump lawyer John Eastman got some bad news from the United States Supreme Court on Monday.

As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Eastman's bid to vacate prior court rulings that resulted in his emails being turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots was denied by the Supreme Court this week.

Added to this, Justice Clarence Thomas -- who was mentioned in Eastman's emails and whose wife, Gini Thomas, was working to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election results -- recused himself from the case entirely.

This is notable because Thomas has notable refused in the past to recuse himself from January 6th-related cases, even as critics have noted his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the election were a clear conflict of interest.

Eastman was the author of the infamous so-called "coup memo" that outlined how then-Vice President Mike Pence could use his position as president of the United States Senate to throw out certified election results from multiple swing states and then hand the election back to Republican-controlled legislatures who would throw the election in Trump's favor.

Eastman was indicted this past summer by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for his efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss in the state of Georgia, and he's also facing the prospect of being disbarred in his home state of California.


Something has happened for Uncle Tom to recuse himself, this could take both him and his evil bitch of a Mrs down.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5333 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:33:17 pm
Something has happened for Uncle Tom to recuse himself, this could take both him and his evil bitch of a Mrs down.
I think he recused himself coz Eastman used to work for him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5334 on: Today at 05:39:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:31:02 pm
I'm not sure whether it's this case, but I saw a video either by Glenn Kirschner or MidasTouch, where it was said, that Trump's lawyers could have asked for a jury trial, but probably thought they had a better chance with a judge instead of a jury making the decision. Then they realised that the judge is going to go in hard on Trump and tried to get a jury trial, but that request was thrown out because it was way too late. As I've said, it could have been a different case (it's hard to tell with Trump).
Thanks it does seem the only explanation as am sure Trump would have used this as another Witch Hunt attack.
I wish the news reporters would say this in the news reports, how Trump was given the option of a judge or a jury to decide if he acted corruptly , Trump chose a Judge so nothing underhand has happened.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5335 on: Today at 06:09:17 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:03:00 pm
Trump isnt getting a jury trial in his $250m civil fraud suit brought against him by New York AG James because one of his lawyers overlooked submitting the routine request/checking boxes on the form, per two people familiar.

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1708851585869140399

Summary judgement is not the same as no jury. Summary judgement is where one side asks the court for judgement because the evidence thus far is so overwhelming, a trial isn't necessary to find them liable.

The trial then proceeds as to damages/fines only.
So, theyve basically admitted guilt by accident so now theyre just deciding the level of the guilt?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5336 on: Today at 06:26:37 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:21:12 pm
Something I dont understand though is how the law allowed the judge to rule Trump committed fraud. how come this wasn't left to the Jury to decide.
As I understand it, one of Trump's top-line lawyers neglected to check the box requesting a jury trial. So, a bench trial it is. No, not a joke.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5337 on: Today at 06:32:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:09:17 pm
So, theyve basically admitted guilt by accident so now theyre just deciding the level of the guilt?
No. It is just a choice over whether or not it is bench trial, or trial by jury. Trump (and his lawyer) could have chosen a jury trial.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5338 on: Today at 06:35:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:09:17 pm
So, theyve basically admitted guilt by accident so now theyre just deciding the level of the guilt?

I think there were 6 counts and the Judge gave summary judgement on one of them - the most serious one.

So there are still some counts to be tried but the big one is if they bankrupt him or not.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5339 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:39:39 pm
Thanks it does seem the only explanation as am sure Trump would have used this as another Witch Hunt attack.
I wish the news reporters would say this in the news reports, how Trump was given the option of a judge or a jury to decide if he acted corruptly , Trump chose a Judge so nothing underhand has happened.

Have found the video:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MzfxmZELi3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MzfxmZELi3Y</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5340 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm
Break for lunch at the Court.

Back to Trump Towers for big macs and filet of fish.

And to discuss throwing Habba under the bus for shit representation.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5341 on: Today at 06:48:38 pm
This camera action is just great.

Trump saying to himself 'look mean and scowl', but he's really thinking 'I am so fucked'.

His smiling lawyer next to him is thinking 'yes, you are fucked, but I made sure I got paid so I'm sitting pretty'.

The prosecutors are having a laugh because they thought they were in for a tough trial but the summary judgement has meant they can relax and dream about how much they stiff this guy for.

Letitia James is trying to look serious, but underneath she's having a big laugh.

Judge Engoron removes his glasses and puts a nice smile on for the camera so he looks friendly, then looks bemused when it's pointed out what Trump's said about him.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6mBZNxEQl8o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6mBZNxEQl8o</a>
