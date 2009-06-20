One of the terms of the deal is he has to testify for the prosecution.



I think it's bad news for Sidney Powell, who was organising that crap.



Thing is, all the charges against him were misdemeanours, but because it's a RICO case there's a minimum of 5 years. He's getting 5 years, but suspended as probation.



The teachers case that Willis prosecuted ended with 5 year sentences for all of them, but most of them were 1 year in jail and 4 years probation.



I thought the sentencing was pretty reasonable by American standards. No way should teachers spend 5 years in jail for exam corruption.



The Jan 6th case is a bit different. Some of the defendants, like this guy, have clearly done less serious things than the ring leaders. I'd have hoped the ring leaders get some very serious sentences.



We'll see.



Thanks for that. Suggests that under normal circumstances he might have just taken the hit. It will certainly undermine the other defendants' defence; trying to discredit him as a witness won't be easy as they were presumably all working with each other in some capacity at some point.Well we're talking five years as a minimum. I don't know the breakdown of the charges per defendant, but I think Trump is facing at least a dozen in the Georgia case. If he got just one year per charge, but told to serve them consecutively, then you're talking about a good 10 years inside. I doubt he would serve more than seven due to his age, status, and how "white collar crime" is somehow deemed less serious; but he would still be mid-80s, and as a bonus wouldn't have his phone - so we wouldn't have to put up with his bs either.