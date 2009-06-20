

It's far more nuanced than that. Tens of millions of Americans (of all political leanings) feel strongly that the current politico-economic system is not working for them.



Corporate America has fucked-over Americans. In the chase for short-term profit, corporations have outsourced manufacture of all manner of consumer products to 'sweatshop' economies. This has led to, overt the last 50 years, an immense transfer of wealth, partly into [principally] Asian and Central/South American, but also into the coffers of the owners of capital (the multi-millionaires and billionaires there)



Those of these who vote Democrat believe the Democrats are best suited to improve things (or at least not make them worse)



But there were/are so many who fell/fall for the snakeoil bullshit that the orange anus would 'Make America Great Again'.



The latter group are looking in the wrong place for answers as the orange anus slashed public services to give tax cuts to the richest parasites (but then, so are those who look to the the Democrats, as they're too economically right-wing to make the fundamental changes necessary to improve the economic fortunes of Americans, but the Democrats are of course the lesser of two evils)



Add that to the millions of Christo-fascists who want to impose their joyless, medieval puritanism on everybody, and the racists/bigots.













Of course it's more nuanced than what I said. Anyone with half a brain can see Trump (and the GOP continues to do the same) hit the right buttons and tapped the well of people who think (rightly or wrongly) that they're disenfranchised and forgotten. He's a cult leader who promises everything they want to hear, plays up the 'common man' image while giving them a fantasy of someday become a billionaire, just like him. Anyone with half a brain can see that; turns out, Trump's in luck, because his followers don't have half a brain.This, by the way, ties into why his followers criticize Biden for being fit and active- I'd love to see the demographics in terms of the weight and health issues of his voters, because if Oklahoma is anything to go by, it makes perfect sense how they see themselves in Trump.