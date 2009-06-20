« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 277536 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:24:43 pm
It's ironic how the "Christian" evangelical extremists in America want to turn the country into religious fundamentalist dictatorship, where women have no rights, immigrants treated like an underclass, and the LGBTQ community persecuted out of existence.

Saudi Arabia, basically.
Well it was started by religious extremists, so..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 08:24:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:40:57 pm
Well it was started by religious extremists, so..

Lauren Boebart would have been flogged for public indecency. MGT would have loved it.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:24:48 pm
MGT would have loved it.


She's a filthy tart as well.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:34:36 pm
One thing I forgot to mention - this was all done with a basically hostile Congress - in his first 2 years, they only had 50 Senators - and two of them were Manchin (who is probably as Right Wing as someone like Sunak, coming from a Coal mining family in a Deep, Deep Red State) and Sinema (who immediately flipped when they got a 51st Senator, voted against things like increasing minimum wage, and went to Davos and basically pretended to be a Republican, claining things like "low taxes on the rich is better"); then for 9 months with a House minority.

To get all these things through *despite* the Real Politik being against him shows him as an incredibly shrewd and intelligent political operator - heck, even  the GOP in the same breath they are saying he is old and snile, are also accusing him of basically being a genius and orchestrating a vast and deep web.
Yeah, easy to forget how Manchin and Sinema held him back, this is what annoys me when the Republicans scream about the threat of Communists taking over the country, it's a joke, they have never been big enough to pose a threat, the few who we would class as left wing just give ammo to the real threat, the nasty hard right corrupt Republicans.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm »
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 09:35:16 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Wtf is that real?  :lmao

Sadly, yes. It's a fairly old photo, from around 2016 I think.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 09:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:24:48 pm
Lauren Boebart would have been flogged for public indecency. MGT would have loved it.
I would be ok with it too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 09:46:22 pm »
Quote
"Breaking: Fulton County 2020 election conspiracy case co-defendant Scott Hall pleads GUILTY  the first to have done so in this criminal case that also involves Trump,"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:22 pm

the first domino to fall, hopefully.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:00:46 pm »
Wonder if that means he's flipped?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:06:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:27:27 pm

She's a filthy tart as well.

I dunno.

She's so ugly she'd have to pay.
Expect nothing.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5291 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:06:45 pm
I dunno.

She's so ugly she'd have to pay.

She had an affair with a guy at the gym, literally at the gym  :puke2
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5292 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:13:26 pm
She had an affair with a guy at the gym, literally at the gym  :puke2

A filthy shart in the squat rack, then?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5293 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm »
Trump says people in Beverly Hills leave their car doors wide open so people can steal their tires

https://x.com/acyn/status/1707874837665026325?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Meanwhile, Joe gave a flawless speech the other day at the McCain memorial, warm, funny and championing democracy but hey.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 10:22:43 pm
A filthy shart in the squat rack, then?


My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5295 on: Today at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:35:16 pm
Sadly, yes. It's a fairly old photo, from around 2016 I think.


Probably dead now, after contracting COVID at an anti-lockdown mask-burning rally
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5296 on: Today at 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:00:46 pm
Wonder if that means he's flipped?

One of the terms of the deal is he has to testify for the prosecution.

I think it's bad news for Sidney Powell, who was organising that crap.

Thing is, all the charges against him were misdemeanours, but because it's a RICO case there's a minimum of 5 years. He's getting 5 years, but suspended as probation.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5297 on: Today at 11:30:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:22 pm


He was great back in the days when he was still wrestling for WWF as Razor Ramon...


And yeah, sadly THAT Scott Hall has passed away a year or so ago. :(
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5298 on: Today at 11:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:32:07 pm

It's far more nuanced than that. Tens of millions of Americans (of all political leanings) feel strongly that the current politico-economic system is not working for them.

Corporate America has fucked-over Americans. In the chase for short-term profit, corporations have outsourced manufacture of all manner of consumer products to 'sweatshop' economies. This has led to, overt the last 50 years, an immense transfer of wealth, partly into [principally] Asian and Central/South American, but also into the coffers of the owners of capital (the multi-millionaires and billionaires there)

Those of these who vote Democrat believe the Democrats are best suited to improve things (or at least not make them worse)

But there were/are so many who fell/fall for the snakeoil bullshit that the orange anus would 'Make America Great Again'.

The latter group are looking in the wrong place for answers as the orange anus slashed public services to give tax cuts to the richest parasites (but then, so are those who look to the the Democrats, as they're too economically right-wing to make the fundamental changes necessary to improve the economic fortunes of Americans, but the Democrats are of course the lesser of two evils)

Add that to the millions of Christo-fascists who want to impose their joyless, medieval puritanism on everybody, and the racists/bigots.






Of course it's more nuanced than what I said. Anyone with half a brain can see Trump (and the GOP continues to do the same) hit the right buttons and tapped the well of people who think (rightly or wrongly) that they're disenfranchised and forgotten. He's a cult leader who promises everything they want to hear, plays up the 'common man' image while giving them a fantasy of someday become a billionaire, just like him. Anyone with half a brain can see that; turns out, Trump's in luck, because his followers don't have half a brain.

This, by the way, ties into why his followers criticize Biden for being fit and active- I'd love to see the demographics in terms of the weight and health issues of his voters, because if Oklahoma is anything to go by, it makes perfect sense how they see themselves in Trump.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
