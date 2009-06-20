« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5280 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:24:43 pm
It's ironic how the "Christian" evangelical extremists in America want to turn the country into religious fundamentalist dictatorship, where women have no rights, immigrants treated like an underclass, and the LGBTQ community persecuted out of existence.

Saudi Arabia, basically.
Well it was started by religious extremists, so..
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5281 on: Today at 08:24:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:40:57 pm
Well it was started by religious extremists, so..

Lauren Boebart would have been flogged for public indecency. MGT would have loved it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5282 on: Today at 08:27:27 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:24:48 pm
MGT would have loved it.


She's a filthy tart as well.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5283 on: Today at 08:30:29 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:34:36 pm
One thing I forgot to mention - this was all done with a basically hostile Congress - in his first 2 years, they only had 50 Senators - and two of them were Manchin (who is probably as Right Wing as someone like Sunak, coming from a Coal mining family in a Deep, Deep Red State) and Sinema (who immediately flipped when they got a 51st Senator, voted against things like increasing minimum wage, and went to Davos and basically pretended to be a Republican, claining things like "low taxes on the rich is better"); then for 9 months with a House minority.

To get all these things through *despite* the Real Politik being against him shows him as an incredibly shrewd and intelligent political operator - heck, even  the GOP in the same breath they are saying he is old and snile, are also accusing him of basically being a genius and orchestrating a vast and deep web.
Yeah, easy to forget how Manchin and Sinema held him back, this is what annoys me when the Republicans scream about the threat of Communists taking over the country, it's a joke, they have never been big enough to pose a threat, the few who we would class as left wing just give ammo to the real threat, the nasty hard right corrupt Republicans.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5284 on: Today at 09:01:06 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5285 on: Today at 09:35:16 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:01:06 pm
Wtf is that real?  :lmao

Sadly, yes. It's a fairly old photo, from around 2016 I think.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5286 on: Today at 09:41:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:24:48 pm
Lauren Boebart would have been flogged for public indecency. MGT would have loved it.
I would be ok with it too.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5287 on: Today at 09:46:22 pm
Quote
"Breaking: Fulton County 2020 election conspiracy case co-defendant Scott Hall pleads GUILTY  the first to have done so in this criminal case that also involves Trump,"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5288 on: Today at 09:59:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:22 pm

the first domino to fall, hopefully.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5289 on: Today at 10:00:46 pm
Wonder if that means he's flipped?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5290 on: Today at 10:06:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:27:27 pm

She's a filthy tart as well.

I dunno.

She's so ugly she'd have to pay.
