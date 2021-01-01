One thing I forgot to mention - this was all done with a basically hostile Congress - in his first 2 years, they only had 50 Senators - and two of them were Manchin (who is probably as Right Wing as someone like Sunak, coming from a Coal mining family in a Deep, Deep Red State) and Sinema (who immediately flipped when they got a 51st Senator, voted against things like increasing minimum wage, and went to Davos and basically pretended to be a Republican, claining things like "low taxes on the rich is better"); then for 9 months with a House minority.
To get all these things through *despite* the Real Politik being against him shows him as an incredibly shrewd and intelligent political operator - heck, even the GOP in the same breath they are saying he is old and snile, are also accusing him of basically being a genius and orchestrating a vast and deep web.
Yeah, easy to forget how Manchin and Sinema held him back, this is what annoys me when the Republicans scream about the threat of Communists taking over the country, it's a joke, they have never been big enough to pose a threat, the few who we would class as left wing just give ammo to the real threat, the nasty hard right corrupt Republicans.