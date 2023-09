Do we think Trump has a realistic chance of ousting Biden? Obviously he has his devotees that would vote for him in any scenario but hopefully there's enough people outside that mindset to keep him away from the Presidency!



I think it might depend on which side is hit by voter apathy and diminishing support the worse, mate.In 2020 Trump got more votes than in 2016 but Biden experienced a record number in favour of him. Biden won some Electoral college points by just a few thousand votes, if they swing it could be a big problem.I wonder if turn-out won't be quite as big for each side - although I wish those who never vote or aren't registered get their arse in gear.So the question is will Biden lose more votes because of his age and inflation or will Trump lose more votes because of his criminality and entire fuckwittery. We know he has a core base larger than the other GOP candidates but there is no doubt fewer rather than more will turn out for Trump in 2024.