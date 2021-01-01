« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Is it serious enough? I doubt it form what Ive read.


Delighted if proven wrong though! 


The Jan 6th ones seem most serious, the prison sentences are serious


Depends on the docs, we know that he had some pretty secret military plans & nuclear shit,that's just what they've announced.

Trump would want Trump put to death.
Well this lad went 'straight to jail' but I suppose the 'leaking' of top secret documents probably crosses the espionage threshold.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/us-suspect-leaks-court-appearance-1.6810371
A NEW YORK judge ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and several of his associates are liable for fraud. The ruling establishes that Trump overvalued his properties and inflated his net worth over several years, thus deceiving banks, investors, and insurers.

The decision, handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron, also strips Trump and several of his co-defendants of their business licenses within New York, effectively signaling the dissolution of the crown jewel of the former presidents business empire, The Trump Organization.

The ruling orders that any certificates filed [under New Yorks consolidated laws, general business law] by any of the entity defendants or by any other entity controlled or beneficially owned by Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and Jeffrey McConney are canceled.

The decision comes days before the massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought in April by New York Attorney General Letitia James was set to go to trial, and deals a massive blow to Trumps defense. Engoron denied Trumps motion to dismiss the case outright and ruled that a trial was not needed to establish the states claim of fraud. While the trial remains scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, it will focus primarily on establishing the amount of damages owed by the defendants.

Donald Trump is no longer in business in  New York State.
A judge canceled all of his business certificates and appointed a judge to monitor the assets.
Barring an unlikely reversal by an appeal court, the assets will be sold and Trump, Don Jr., & Eric are barred from business.

So he's going to lose trump tower, I wonder if the rage will give him a heart attack...
Massive news. Glad we still get the trial, as the evidence needs to be laid out in humiliating detail.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
Our Gov (when Labour get in) could seize his UK assets as well couldn't they ?
I hope so. Saves me from having to plant Japanese knotweed on his golf course .
