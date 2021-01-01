A NEW YORK judge ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and several of his associates are liable for fraud. The ruling establishes that Trump overvalued his properties and inflated his net worth over several years, thus deceiving banks, investors, and insurers.



The decision, handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron, also strips Trump and several of his co-defendants of their business licenses within New York, effectively signaling the dissolution of the crown jewel of the former presidents business empire, The Trump Organization.



The ruling orders that any certificates filed [under New Yorks consolidated laws, general business law] by any of the entity defendants or by any other entity controlled or beneficially owned by Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and Jeffrey McConney are canceled.



The decision comes days before the massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought in April by New York Attorney General Letitia James was set to go to trial, and deals a massive blow to Trumps defense. Engoron denied Trumps motion to dismiss the case outright and ruled that a trial was not needed to establish the states claim of fraud. While the trial remains scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, it will focus primarily on establishing the amount of damages owed by the defendants.



Donald Trump is no longer in business in New York State.

A judge canceled all of his business certificates and appointed a judge to monitor the assets.

Barring an unlikely reversal by an appeal court, the assets will be sold and Trump, Don Jr., & Eric are barred from business.



