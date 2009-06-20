« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 275038 times)

Online stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 02:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:31:31 pm
So they're gonna change their vote to trump (who is still the same c*nt as he was in 2016) because Biden is 4 years older?

They might not change their vote, but they might stay at home, because they can't be arsed chosing between the two of them or voting for Biden again. And I've been saying that all along. Age was going to become an issue whether it's actually justified or not. Democrats should have used this term to build up someone who can take over from Biden while also preparing Biden's exit in a graceful way like killie suggested - not saying Biden is leaving after one term because he's too old to run again, but because he feels it's time for a new generation to take over. It would have taken away one argument for the right wing propaganda. For me, that is the kind of planning a party should be doing and in my view Democrats have messed this up.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 02:34:27 pm »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 02:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:17:37 pm
This is true. I don't have much against Harris. But this is about not just having someone competent as the Democratic nominee, but someone who likely will win the presidential election against Trump.


Harris has been a huge disappointment IMO.

I watched her in some of the Senate hearings pre-2020; she looked sharp as a tack and ballsy. A bit too on the right-wing from an economics perspective for my liking (but then, so are the vast majority of Democrat politicians!), but I was impressed with her. I assumed that, given Biden's age, she would be prominent and given some frontline roles to get her nationwide profile elevated and display her competence so that she seemed the natural successor to a one-term Biden.

But she's disappointingly been pretty anonymous. As have all other Democrats during this presidency, when I think about it.
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
Job description. U.S. VP: Back the Boss to the hilt, have no public opinion that differs from his policies. Represent Him.

If anything happened to Biden in office, the staff would remain largely the same, the policies would continue, and Harris would have a couple of years to prepare herself to run against Goldman, or another bright star in the Dems future.

Don't believe the polls.  It takes more to get off your arse and vote than check a box in a public poll.

Newsom would get destroyed, imo.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:35 pm
The problem is that Biden could fall seriously ill or drop dead - he's at that age where these things happen much frequently of course. If this occurs before the Conference, it will be chaos. If it occurs after the Conference or during Biden's second term, Harris who will take over. Harris running against Trump is a very big problem. And the prospect of Harris taking over is a greater election problem than a Biden ('at his age') running for a second term. I don't personally understand why these matters would drive some people to stay home or even vote Trump, but this seems to be the reality.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 03:29:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:07:30 pm
Newsom would get destroyed, imo.


Why do you say that? [genuine question as I thought he was well-regarded]

Also, what do you think of Gretchen Whitmer? Another strong performer with charisma.

Offline Red Beret

« Reply #5166 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
Trump seems to be the kind of guy who is energised by a strong opponent. He's thrived on conflict and making enemies his whole life. He likes to get his opponent angry and riled up to the point they can't think straight. He enjoys shouting them down too.

I think Biden's secret weapon is a temper behind apparent passiveness. Trump doesn't seem to know how to engage with that. Of course, during the debates last time, Trump was juiced up on meds because he already had Covid and was all over the place, so that didn't help him.
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm »
[quote author=Red Beret link=topic=346332.msg19091396#msg19091396  during the debates last time, Trump was juiced up on meds because he already had Covid and was all over the place, so that didn't help him.
[/quote]
You spelled peds wrong.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #5168 on: Today at 04:15:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:42:08 pm


You spelled peds wrong.

Well whatever he was juiced up on. Like Don Junior regularly seems to be. ;D
Offline Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:35 pm
But she's disappointingly been pretty anonymous. As have all other Democrats during this presidency, when I think about it.

I don't want to seem like I'm picking on you, Nobby, but this is harsh too. The Dems did a bang up job with the Jan 6 commission, and passed good legislation to deal with inflation, job growth, medical costs and infrastructure spending, especially in the first two years. AOC regularly tears it up on house committees. I suppose nobody's watching except me (can't understand why, she's smokin' hot).

Again, for some reason, these accomplishments aren't sticking in the minds of the electorate. Or maybe they are, and it's just the utterly stupid media obsession with having a horse race to rile people up.
Online PaulF

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
I still think you mean Alex Oxlaide Chamberlin when you write AOC.  Possibly because I don't know who you mean!
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 05:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:29:43 pm

Why do you say that?

Also, what do you think of Gretchen Whitmer? Another strong performer with charisma.



He married Donny Jr.' s whore and dated a Chinese spy.

Too well dressed to leave CA or get voted President.

All the Dem women are great, just too many misogynists (is that what they call men afraid of smart women?) in America now.
Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Possibly because I don't know who you mean!

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:00:22 pm
He married Donny Jr.' s whore and dated a Chinese spy.

Too well dressed to leave CA or get voted President.

All the Dem women are great, just too many misogynists (is that what they call men afraid of smart women?) in America now.
Wot!?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:28:49 am
Any evidence for that?
For me, this shows how effective the propaganda clips are. Even those inclined to like Biden buy it too.

So much of it is due to his stammer, its always been there, people exploit it in well edited clips.

Yet the man cycles and runs miles whilst that fat orange scrotum sits on his arse watching shark week.

I think people will look back kn Bidens government as a reset for the American economy, theres been some really really smart work done in the last couple of years.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 06:18:43 pm »
https://x.com/acyn/status/1706717504381325528?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Joe making perfect sense, now I dont know who to believe.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 06:30:09 pm »
Can people start quoting when they post twatter links, not all of us are willing to give the c*nt the clicks.
Online stoa

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 06:18:43 pm
https://x.com/acyn/status/1706717504381325528?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Joe making perfect sense, now I dont know who to believe.

Just look at him turning slowly from his right to his left and then from the left to the right like one of those garden sprinklers. He's clearly unwell and we're all doomed. Even needed a bullhorn to be loud enough to be heard. Sad...
Offline Elmo!

« Reply #5178 on: Today at 06:31:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:30:09 pm
Can people start quoting when they post twatter links, not all of us are willing to give the c*nt the clicks.

It's a video, not much point in just reading the text in the context of what was being talked about (his stutter etc).
Quote
Biden: You guys saved auto industry made a lot of sacrifices. Gave up a lot. And the companies were in trouble. Now, they're doing incredibly And guess what. You should be doing incredibly well, too.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
 :thumbup

They've told the other prick to stay away but he's going and will just spout his usual lies and pretend that he was the most anti-worker potus in decades.
Offline Red Beret

« Reply #5180 on: Today at 06:50:00 pm »
I think the biggest problem has been the Writer's Strike. It's taken the likes of Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel off the air. People are far more likely to watch them in prime time than casually browse the news. We need them back to be pummelling Trump and mocking him. Trump has an advantage with them off the air.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 07:38:26 pm »


Quote
'Delusional': Trump slammed by auto workers for speech at non-union shop during strike

United Auto Workers union members blasted former President Donald Trump for planning to speak at a non-union shop during a strike this week.

Reporter Tina-Desiree Berg from Status Coup News spoke to two members of the UAW on Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the picket line.

Trump is expected to follow Biden to the state Wednesday, but is scheduled to address workers at the non-union Macomb Co. automotive parts.

"I don't understand how [Trump] can address union workers at a non-union facility and still come off as being pro-labor," Berg told the workers.

"I don't think that Trump is pro-labor," one of the men replied. "He's got a history, a very, very long sordid history of not paying his workers."

"He's got a lot of people kind of champing at the bit trying to get paid as it is now," he continued. "It's not paying his lawyers. So yeah, as far as labor is concerned, it doesn't matter where he goes to speak. None of us are going to believe it."

Berg pointed out that Trump had claimed that auto workers were making more money than company owners in a 2008 quote.

"He said, unions get their little 5%, they get another 2%, they get another 3%, 4%. All of a sudden, they're making more money than the people that own the company," Berg explained.

"Mathematically, that doesn't add up in the slightest," one of the workers said. "You could make it 100%, 200%, 300%, we would still not be touching even remotely close to  I mean, literally, it's a fraction of a fraction of a percent of the CEO's pay."

"Yeah, it's a bit of a delusional statement," another worker agreed. "Their wealth is just sickening. It's just so much. Don't need to make that much money."
Offline John C

« Reply #5182 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:35 pm
Harris has been a huge disappointment IMO.
I watched her in some of the Senate hearings pre-2020; she looked sharp as a tack and ballsy. A bit too on the right-wing from an economics perspective for my liking (but then, so are the vast majority of Democrat politicians!), but I was impressed with her. I assumed that, given Biden's age, she would be prominent and given some frontline roles to get her nationwide profile elevated and display her competence so that she seemed the natural successor to a one-term Biden.
But she's disappointingly been pretty anonymous. As have all other Democrats during this presidency, when I think about it.
Does it actually work like that in the US though?
Isn't it a historic issue that the VP is usually in the background and even disliked for some reason.

I find it easier to accept, as you say yourself, she is a brilliant politician rather than view her negatively and as a disappointment.
Having said that Nobby you did call Biden's administration "woeful" after just 16 months in office, so there is a pattern there with you :D
Online jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 09:31:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bKv8hjMMxo8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bKv8hjMMxo8</a>

U.S.A. V.P.
Online reddebs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Court's decided he committed fraud by falsifying his assets value.

So what happens with him know?  Jail time?  Fines?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Court's decided he committed fraud by falsifying his assets value.

So what happens with him know?  Jail time?  Fines?

Trial starts on Monday, he'll not get jail time but his company is/will be dead in NY which pretty much makes it dead everywhere.
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Court's decided he committed fraud by falsifying his assets value.

So what happens with him know?  Jail time?  Fines?
what WAP said, plus a possible fine of $250,000,000 is what I just heard on MSNBC. their legal pundit says it's a "huge win for the NY AG, a huge loss for Trump".

edit:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/26/nyregion/trump-james-fraud-trial.html
The New York attorney general won a major victory in her civil case against Donald J. Trump on Tuesday when a New York judge determined that the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loans and insurance deals.

The decision by Justice Arthur F. Engoron precedes a trial that is scheduled to begin Monday, and could considerably smooth Attorney General Letitia Jamess path.

Justice Engorons decision narrows the issues that will be heard, effectively deciding that the trial was not necessary to find that Mr. Trump was liable and that the core of Ms. Jamess case was valid. It represents a major blow to Mr. Trump, whose lawyers had sought to persuade the judge to throw out many of the claims against the former president.

The judge also ordered sanctions against Mr. Trumps lawyers for making arguments that he previously rejected. He ordered each to pay $7,500.

Mr. Trump still has an opportunity to delay the trial, or even gut the case against him. Mr. Trump has already sued Justice Engoron and an appeals court is expected to rule this week on his lawsuit. But if the appeals court rules against him, Mr. Trump will have to fight the remainder of the case at trial.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 09:57:27 pm »
Our Gov (when Labour get in) could seize his UK assets as well couldn't they ?
Online SamLad

« Reply #5188 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
jail not an issue, this is a civil case.

MSNBC saying the judge has cancelled his NY State business licenses (or words along those lines, didn't quite catch it)*


* edit: business certificates for Trump, his kids and his CFO
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Our Gov (when Labour get in) could seize his UK assets as well couldn't they ?
no clue.  on what basis?  fraud?
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 10:05:08 pm »
I like this bit:

The judge also ordered sanctions against Mr. Trumps lawyers for making arguments that he previously rejected. He ordered each to pay $7,500.

on Friday the judge was literally banging his fist on the table in ager at the bullshit Trump's lawyers were spouting.  :)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:03:10 pm
no clue.  on what basis?  fraud?

Quote
Unexplained wealth orders are used to help authorities fight money laundering and target the illicit wealth of foreign officials. If the Trump Organization could not satisfy the court that the money was clean, the government could in theory seize the properties.
Online SamLad

« Reply #5192 on: Today at 10:08:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:06:21 pm


was wondering if that's what you meant.  I guess it depends on if there's a direct line between him getting money from the fraudulent activities and buying the UK assets?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:08:45 pm
was wondering if that's what you meant.  I guess it depends on if there's a direct line between him getting money from the fraudulent activities and buying the UK assets?

Yeah.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5194 on: Today at 10:22:53 pm »
I cant keep up with all the court cases

Found guilty again?

Whens the first one that could send him for a spell in prison?
Online reddebs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5195 on: Today at 10:23:56 pm »
It's like a real life 'ten green bottles' game isn't it 😂
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5196 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:53 pm
I cant keep up with all the court cases

Found guilty again?

Whens the first one that could send him for a spell in prison?
dunno for sure, I think it's either the Fed documents case (Jack Smith prosecutor) or the Atlanta election-fixing case (Fani Willis prosecutor).
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5197 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:26:13 pm
dunno for sure, I think it's either the Fed documents case (Jack Smith prosecutor) or the Atlanta election-fixing case (Fani Willis prosecutor).
The fed documents case wont see him in prison.  Its the most open and shut case there is, but its not going to lead to a spell in chokey
Online SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5198 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:30:17 pm
The fed documents case wont see him in prison.  Its the most open and shut case there is, but its not going to lead to a spell in chokey
why's that Tepid?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5199 on: Today at 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:35:46 pm
why's that Tepid?
Is it serious enough? I doubt it form what Ive read.


Delighted if proven wrong though! 


The Jan 6th ones seem most serious, the prison sentences are serious
