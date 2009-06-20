Court's decided he committed fraud by falsifying his assets value.



So what happens with him know? Jail time? Fines?



what WAP said, plus a possible fine of $250,000,000 is what I just heard on MSNBC. their legal pundit says it's a "huge win for the NY AG, a huge loss for Trump".edit:The New York attorney general won a major victory in her civil case against Donald J. Trump on Tuesday when a New York judge determined that the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loans and insurance deals.The decision by Justice Arthur F. Engoron precedes a trial that is scheduled to begin Monday, and could considerably smooth Attorney General Letitia Jamess path.Justice Engorons decision narrows the issues that will be heard, effectively deciding that the trial was not necessary to find that Mr. Trump was liable and that the core of Ms. Jamess case was valid. It represents a major blow to Mr. Trump, whose lawyers had sought to persuade the judge to throw out many of the claims against the former president.The judge also ordered sanctions against Mr. Trumps lawyers for making arguments that he previously rejected. He ordered each to pay $7,500.Mr. Trump still has an opportunity to delay the trial, or even gut the case against him. Mr. Trump has already sued Justice Engoron and an appeals court is expected to rule this week on his lawsuit. But if the appeals court rules against him, Mr. Trump will have to fight the remainder of the case at trial.