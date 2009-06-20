« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 272193 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5080 on: September 8, 2023, 10:44:37 am »
Boggles the mind they can even appeal a conviction like that. Hope he has to appeal from a jail cell.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5081 on: September 8, 2023, 11:43:35 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5082 on: September 8, 2023, 01:20:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,962
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5083 on: September 8, 2023, 07:09:45 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September  8, 2023, 11:43:35 am
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/trump-is-playing-tariff-man-again-here-are-his-latest-crazy-ideas/ar-AA1go9pC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=beb977b2a03144b7bdbaffc446f1f641&ei=54

"Trade wars are easy to win."

Its true that Indian Motorcycle sells tariff-free in the U.S., but thats because its an American company.
 ;D

He really is dumb! Okay it's a bit old now, but it reminds me of this video:-

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qv9sH5ptgRA?si=mIkhZKAM6h1vAfaD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qv9sH5ptgRA?si=mIkhZKAM6h1vAfaD</a>


Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5084 on: September 8, 2023, 08:23:23 pm »
Damn. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMM2zIqVkpA&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMM2zIqVkpA&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5085 on: September 10, 2023, 10:05:02 am »
« Last Edit: September 13, 2023, 12:17:12 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5086 on: September 10, 2023, 10:30:01 am »
The 14th Amendment clause is such a can of worms when it really shouldn't be.

Some people say it shouldn't be used as it gives Trump an Everton-esque out - where he can bitch about everyone being out to get him, conspiracies, interference etc. They think he should be allowed to stand, run and be roundly defeated by Biden. Except Biden isn't popular, despite doing extremely popular things; and we know that Republican voters are largely idiots. Personally, I don't think the American people could be that dumb, but if there's a legal means to exclude Trump from running it should be a no brainer.  Plus, I don't care if Trump bitches and whines. The only people who will listen are the MAGA freaks. It will only be part of his grift, and he can bitch as much as he likes from a jail cell.

Then you have the people who say the litigation would go all the way to SCOTUS - and that the GOP majority wouldn't exclude Trump. To which I say, I don't think that's a given. Plus, litigation takes time. Exclude him now and spend the next two years arguing over it. By the time SCOTUS says he can stand, he'll be in jail anyway - or dead.

Then there's the perspective of someone like Glenn Kirschner, who points out this is in the constitution; If you're not old enough to stand for president (which is in the constitution), you don't get to litigate it if you try to stand but are excluded. Because it's down in black and white that you're not old enough. Same thing about supporting an insurrection - you don't have to litigate that.

There's essentially an argument to be made that there shouldn't have to be a need to bring court action demanding that Trump be excluded under the Insurrection Act. Trump should be excluded and then the burden is put on Trump to litigate why he should be on the ballot. And he needs to litigate in every state.

Then we can see him asked about his "will be wild!" twitter posts and "you have to fight like hell or you won't have a country" speech, and all his pathetic video outtakes from the broadcast where he was supposed to urge his supporters to go home ("We love you!").
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5087 on: September 13, 2023, 05:18:06 pm »
US District Judge Steve Jones rejected a request by Donald Trumps former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he pause his decision to not move the Georgia election subversion case to federal court.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/politics/mark-meadows-federal-court-election-case/index.html
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5088 on: September 13, 2023, 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2023, 05:18:06 pm
US District Judge Steve Jones rejected a request by Donald Trumps former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he pause his decision to not move the Georgia election subversion case to federal court.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/13/politics/mark-meadows-federal-court-election-case/index.html
:lmao
To be honest, he's telling the truth, problem for him is he committed a crime and arguing he will be punished for it in court is a crap appeal argument.

Meadowss contentions that he would be irreparably harmed by the possibility of facing trial next month "
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5089 on: September 13, 2023, 05:55:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 13, 2023, 05:40:48 pm
:lmao
To be honest, he's telling the truth, problem for him is he committed a crime and arguing he will be punished for it in court is a crap appeal argument.

Meadowss contentions that he would be irreparably harmed by the possibility of facing trial next month "

His problem is that he willingly took the stand trying to get out of it, the daft twat  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5090 on: September 13, 2023, 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2023, 05:55:05 pm
His problem is that he willingly took the stand trying to get out of it, the daft twat  ;D
It was the same with Watergate, I read All the Presidents Men when it first came out, the one thing that stayed with me was Deep Throat telling Bernstein that he has to change they way he looks at these people, these are not clever people, they are actually quit stupid. ive mentioned it a few times over the years but people find it hard to believe, how can someone be so close to the President and be stupid, can't be true.

I suppose that's what this RICCO trial is all about.
Mark Meadows you have been found guilty of being a daft twat connected to Trump. 5yrs.
Stand up Sydney Powell. you have been convicted of being a daft twat connected to Trump. 5yrs. :)
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5091 on: September 13, 2023, 06:33:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on September 13, 2023, 06:21:31 pm
It was the same with Watergate, I read All the Presidents Men when it first came out, the one thing that stayed with me was Deep Throat telling Bernstein that he has to change they way he looks at these people, these are not clever people, they are actually quit stupid. ive mentioned it a few times over the years but people find it hard to believe, how can someone be so close to the President and be stupid, can't be true.

I suppose that's what this RICCO trial is all about.
Mark Meadows you have been found guilty of being a daft twat connected to Trump. 5yrs.
Stand up Sydney Powell. you have been convicted of being a daft twat connected to Trump. 5yrs. :)

I've not watched it yet but that was the general gist I got from the trailers for Whitehouse Plumbers.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5092 on: September 13, 2023, 06:59:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 13, 2023, 06:33:39 pm
I've not watched it yet but that was the general gist I got from the trailers for Whitehouse Plumbers.
It's Hilarious, they know history will view them as clowns,  I don't think deep throat was talking about them though, some of the people trying to cover it up.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,844
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5093 on: September 13, 2023, 07:50:19 pm »
I think Mark Meadows personal weakness and personal patheticness was his downfall rather than stupidity. For some strange reason he succumbed to a sequacious subservience to the knowingly corrupt Trump which even now he can't just hold his hands up for and try to let that nation heal.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5094 on: September 13, 2023, 08:13:40 pm »


Maybe it should have been "Stupidier Watergate"?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5095 on: September 13, 2023, 10:27:19 pm »
Quote
Jack Smith might use Mark Meadows' false statements against him: Ex-prosecutor

Former senior prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team Andrew Weissmann warned that Mark Meadows may have just been put in a corner when it comes to what he's done in court.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, Weismann explained that, while under oath for his hearing asking for his case to be taken to federal court, Meadows admits he was working for the campaign while he was also working for the White House when he sought to overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia.

"It is important for people to separate out the issue of removal to federal court" and whether he violated the Hatch Act, said Weissmann. "Now, Mr. Meadows famously has been quoted as saying in an investigation that nobody cares about the Hatch Act outside of Washington. That really hurt him in the removal process. He couldn't delineate something he should be doing to something he shouldn't be doing."

Ultimately it makes it difficult for him to win a case on appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals or even the Supreme Court if it goes that far, according to reports.

"The second issue has to do with the criminality, wherever it is tried," Weissmann continued. "He is in the thick of things. One place I don't think he helped himself is that in his testimony in connection with the removal proceeding, he took the stand. He said that he did not engage in any way or have any role whatsoever in the fake elector scheme and that is not true based on his own texts. And that can come back to haunt him. And for Jack Smith  to the extent he is looking to charge Mr. Meadows, it dooms any chance of his becoming a cooperator now that he has perjured himself."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v76YuIuhBj0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v76YuIuhBj0</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,863
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5096 on: September 14, 2023, 10:09:35 am »
Isnt Meadows renonwned for being one of the stupidest members of Congress? Up there on the list with Gym Jordan, Greene, Boebert, Gohmert & Tuberville. But theyre MAGA loyalists and easily malleable, so useful idiots. If the Jan 6th Insurrection is Stupid Watergate, this lot are Stupid Nazis.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5097 on: September 14, 2023, 10:44:48 am »
« Last Edit: September 14, 2023, 05:24:11 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5098 on: September 14, 2023, 11:47:25 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2023, 01:04:13 pm
He's going to win the election. But what are the rules for governing from prison?

How?  He lost 2020 by 8.5 million voters; since then more young people (who are Left Leaning) have grown old enough to vote, and more old people (who are Right Leaning) have died of old age/Covid.  On top of that, the 2 *main* arguments the republicans had in 2020 against the Democrats were:
-  Vote for us, we will remove Roe vs Wade    (this has has happened - and is incredibly *unpopular*)
-  Vote for us, guns are great and the Democrats want you to stop having them   (since then, there have been many more mass shootings, and the Democrats have shown they are *not* about trying to remove all access, but regulate some types of weapons)

What other policies will the Republicans have - their only other things now are anti-LGBT/black people rants (which are not popular with independents), and lets tax the rich less but the poor more (with the cost of living going up, that is surely not popular)
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5099 on: September 14, 2023, 07:12:47 pm »
It's reported Trump had dinner sat night with Marjorie Taylor green at Mar Largo.....he is behind all this shitshow happening now in Washington....the Biden impeachment , gov close down ...Tuberville. He is in the ear of all of them non stop for sure.  It seems the republicans are falling apart though as a party. Trump getting desperate and doing anything to deflect.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,062
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5100 on: September 14, 2023, 07:44:54 pm »
Remember when Gaetz nominated Trump as House Speaker? Well Trump now effectively IS House Speaker. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5101 on: September 16, 2023, 09:04:47 pm »
While speaking at the D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, Donald Trump launched into a vitriolic, and mistake-laden, anti-President Biden speech. He told the crowd, We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired  we would be in World War 2 very quickly if were going to be relying on this man.

https://ca.rogers.yahoo.com/entertainment/trump-warns-cognitively-impaired-biden-172337832.html
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm »


Quote
In a clip shown by Psaki, Welker asked, "The most senior lawyers in your own administration and in your campaign told you that after you lost more than 60 legal challenges that it was over Why did you ignore them and decide to listen to a new outside group of attorneys?

After Trump admitted he "didn't respect them," he later added, "You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened, I watched that election, and I thought the election was over at 10 oclock in the evening. My instincts are a big part of it. Thats been the thing thats gotten me to where I am -- my instincts."

Welker pressed, "Just to be clear, were you listening to your lawyers advice, or were you listening to your own instincts? to which the former president replied, "Oh, sure. It was my decision. I listened to some people. Some people said that."

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-jan-6-2665542442/

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 02:49:06 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5105 on: Today at 09:39:25 am »
Ya know, you can't argue with the fat orange fucker.  His instincts are very very good. 

He bullshitted his way through the NY real estate scene, turned it international and became President with barely a High School education.  Found Manafort (or vice versa) who came up with the brill political strategy that by concentrating on key voting precincts in swing states, the could actually "rig" the electoral vote process.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,865
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5106 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
I can't take people who use center alignement on full paragraphs of text seriously.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 