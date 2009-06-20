The 14th Amendment clause is such a can of worms when it really shouldn't be.



Some people say it shouldn't be used as it gives Trump an Everton-esque out - where he can bitch about everyone being out to get him, conspiracies, interference etc. They think he should be allowed to stand, run and be roundly defeated by Biden. Except Biden isn't popular, despite doing extremely popular things; and we know that Republican voters are largely idiots. Personally, I don't think the American people could be that dumb, but if there's a legal means to exclude Trump from running it should be a no brainer. Plus, I don't care if Trump bitches and whines. The only people who will listen are the MAGA freaks. It will only be part of his grift, and he can bitch as much as he likes from a jail cell.



Then you have the people who say the litigation would go all the way to SCOTUS - and that the GOP majority wouldn't exclude Trump. To which I say, I don't think that's a given. Plus, litigation takes time. Exclude him now and spend the next two years arguing over it. By the time SCOTUS says he can stand, he'll be in jail anyway - or dead.



Then there's the perspective of someone like Glenn Kirschner, who points out this is in the constitution; If you're not old enough to stand for president (which is in the constitution), you don't get to litigate it if you try to stand but are excluded. Because it's down in black and white that you're not old enough. Same thing about supporting an insurrection - you don't have to litigate that.



There's essentially an argument to be made that there shouldn't have to be a need to bring court action demanding that Trump be excluded under the Insurrection Act. Trump should be excluded and then the burden is put on Trump to litigate why he should be on the ballot. And he needs to litigate in every state.



Then we can see him asked about his "will be wild!" twitter posts and "you have to fight like hell or you won't have a country" speech, and all his pathetic video outtakes from the broadcast where he was supposed to urge his supporters to go home ("We love you!").