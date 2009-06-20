Please
Author
Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted (Read 269290 times)
Red Beret
Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,855
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
«
Reply #5080 on:
Today
at 10:44:37 am »
Boggles the mind they can even appeal a conviction like that. Hope he has to appeal from a jail cell.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art
jambutty
The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,987
June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
«
Reply #5081 on:
Today
at 11:43:35 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/trump-is-playing-tariff-man-again-here-are-his-latest-crazy-ideas/ar-AA1go9pC?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=beb977b2a03144b7bdbaffc446f1f641&ei=54
"Trade wars are easy to win."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-s-claims-he-can-do-whatever-he-wants-constitute-virtual-confessions-legal-experts/ar-AA1gqnPV?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=26e61cf89e66476c932e33b662a30b26&ei=8
Logged
Expect nothing.
