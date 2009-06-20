I'd bet a lot of people voted for Trump last time either out of morbid curiosity or with a "he couldn't be any worse than career politicians" mindset. Well I doubt anyone is still curious about him as president and he's clearly worse than the average politician (which takes some doing), so I think he gets utterly crushed if he runs again. You probably won't find many republicans willing to vote against their own party but I'm sure plenty wouldn't bother showing up.



A lot of things happened in 2016 that can't happen again. Trump was an unknown quantity; people disliked Clinton; there was some complacency on the part of Democrat voters who just assumed nobody would be dumb enough to elect Trump - that last one is VERY important.Trump might energise his base, but he energises the opposition a lot more. Because smart Americans know there's nothing down for their country - or them - if Trump wins again. It will be a police state, arrests for protests against the dear leader, we have the perfect leader now, no more need for elections etc.And we still have to remember that Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million - and 7 million in 2020. Plenty of Republicans hate him; they will just leave the presidential ballot blank and vote GOP all the way down the rest of the ticket, as they did in 2020.I take any claim that Trump's indictments help him with Republican voters with a giant piece of salt. I'll worry about what happens if he wins, should he win, and not a moment before.