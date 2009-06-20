« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:35:55 am
Tarrio wasnt even in Washington on J6, but Trump isnt being charged with the exact same crimes is he? We know what Trump did, most of us watched it live on TV, I just dont know if well get a conviction on what he did on the day or to facilitate what happened. The evil fuck was too fat to walk the mile or so to the Capitol and he probably had no intention of going anyway. He just wound up his minions and watched it unfold.

Actually testimony has showed he wanted to go and intended to go. That's where it came out about Trump trying to strangle his own USSS driver. The guy refused to take Trump to the Capitol Building.

Trump should count himself fortunate. His case would have been a slam dunk if he'd been physically present during the riot (I mean, even more than a slam dunk than what it is).
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 01:46:14 pm
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 02:08:37 pm
Brilliant.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 02:33:58 pm
So Howard Philips

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 02:35:44 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:35:55 am
Tarrio wasnt even in Washington on J6, but Trump isnt being charged with the exact same crimes is he? We know what Trump did, most of us watched it live on TV, I just dont know if well get a conviction on what he did on the day or to facilitate what happened. The evil fuck was too fat to walk the mile or so to the Capitol and he probably had no intention of going anyway. He just wound up his minions and watched it unfold.

As in Who will rid me of this troublesome priest?.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 02:36:58 pm
Here it is:

https://teacherpoetmusicianglenbrown.blogspot.com/2019/02/why-do-some-british-people-not-like.html

Nope. It looked familiar - probably where I first read it - I assumed it was the original. No worries - I just like to give give proper credit to the original source.
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 02:41:33 pm
Thought it sounded familiar. Stands the test of time. Up there with the David Cross bit on Trump for nail-on-the-head.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
Yeah, I remembered it from years ago, but it was nice to refresh my memory of it. It all still rings very very true.

Donald Trump doesn't want to lead America. He wants to rule it.
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 03:05:37 pm
He didnt want to drain the swamp, he wanted to own it. He even looks a bit like Shrek.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm
The judge on E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against Trump has issued a partial summary judgement for repeating the comments that got him sued the very next day at the CNN Town Hall. There will be a trial to determine damages.

hahahahahahahahaha
lobsterboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 pm
Hah hah.
Hope the fat fucking orange slug has a stroke on the golf course upon hearing it.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 08:40:48 pm
He'll go out and repeat it again to try and drag it back into the court system. Trump's aim now is for Carroll to die of old age before she gets any money.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5052 on: Today at 11:37:14 am
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5053 on: Today at 11:49:18 am
"You defamed me! You said I raped you when the court said I only sexually abused you!"

::)
Caligula?

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5054 on: Today at 01:04:13 pm
He's going to win the election. But what are the rules for governing from prison?
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5055 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm
Dont think he will. More people hate him than like them. The GOP will have to do everything they can to REALLY fix the election through voter suppression, intimidation & gerrymandering. Theres no chance he wins the popular vote. Also legal moves are being made regarding the 14th Amendment that might show us if the judiciary has any balls.
Schmidt

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5056 on: Today at 01:58:26 pm
I'd bet a lot of people voted for Trump last time either out of morbid curiosity or with a "he couldn't be any worse than career politicians" mindset. Well I doubt anyone is still curious about him as president and he's clearly worse than the average politician (which takes some doing), so I think he gets utterly crushed if he runs again. You probably won't find many republicans willing to vote against their own party but I'm sure plenty wouldn't bother showing up.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5057 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:58:26 pm
I'd bet a lot of people voted for Trump last time either out of morbid curiosity or with a "he couldn't be any worse than career politicians" mindset. Well I doubt anyone is still curious about him as president and he's clearly worse than the average politician (which takes some doing), so I think he gets utterly crushed if he runs again. You probably won't find many republicans willing to vote against their own party but I'm sure plenty wouldn't bother showing up.
Yep, am still confident Biden will win but we are still our own worst enemy, focusing on things that are trivial compared to the alternative, same in this country as well. it's a similar situation as well. the only way to bring real change in the Republicans and the Torys is Annihilation at the election, small wins for the Democrats and Labour will only encourage them to stay on the same path there on now, preaching hate, lies and corruption,  Torys.
voter suppression laws etc, attacking rights.
We knew the 2019 election was massive but now we face 2 in a short space of time. the 2024 Presidential and Senate, house elections and the UK election.
The damage of losing in the US will bring chaos to the world as well as the US, the damage of losing the UK election or a minority Labour government will result in all the shit we have gone through for the last 7 years continuing for decades. 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5058 on: Today at 04:08:08 pm
I'm willing to bet that the Dems have a whole bunch of November surprises locked away in a safe somewhere.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5059 on: Today at 06:34:42 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:58:26 pm
I'd bet a lot of people voted for Trump last time either out of morbid curiosity or with a "he couldn't be any worse than career politicians" mindset. Well I doubt anyone is still curious about him as president and he's clearly worse than the average politician (which takes some doing), so I think he gets utterly crushed if he runs again. You probably won't find many republicans willing to vote against their own party but I'm sure plenty wouldn't bother showing up.

A lot of things happened in 2016 that can't happen again. Trump was an unknown quantity; people disliked Clinton; there was some complacency on the part of Democrat voters who just assumed nobody would be dumb enough to elect Trump - that last one is VERY important.

Trump might energise his base, but he energises the opposition a lot more. Because smart Americans know there's nothing down for their country - or them - if Trump wins again. It will be a police state, arrests for protests against the dear leader, we have the perfect leader now, no more need for elections etc.

And we still have to remember that Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 3 million - and 7 million in 2020. Plenty of Republicans hate him; they will just leave the presidential ballot blank and vote GOP all the way down the rest of the ticket, as they did in 2020.

I take any claim that Trump's indictments help him with Republican voters with a giant piece of salt. I'll worry about what happens if he wins, should he win, and not a moment before.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5060 on: Today at 06:58:04 pm
