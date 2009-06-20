I'd bet a lot of people voted for Trump last time either out of morbid curiosity or with a "he couldn't be any worse than career politicians" mindset. Well I doubt anyone is still curious about him as president and he's clearly worse than the average politician (which takes some doing), so I think he gets utterly crushed if he runs again. You probably won't find many republicans willing to vote against their own party but I'm sure plenty wouldn't bother showing up.



Yep, am still confident Biden will win but we are still our own worst enemy, focusing on things that are trivial compared to the alternative, same in this country as well. it's a similar situation as well. the only way to bring real change in the Republicans and the Torys is Annihilation at the election, small wins for the Democrats and Labour will only encourage them to stay on the same path there on now, preaching hate, lies and corruption, Torys.voter suppression laws etc, attacking rights.We knew the 2019 election was massive but now we face 2 in a short space of time. the 2024 Presidential and Senate, house elections and the UK election.The damage of losing in the US will bring chaos to the world as well as the US, the damage of losing the UK election or a minority Labour government will result in all the shit we have gone through for the last 7 years continuing for decades.