« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 267825 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,831
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 12:01:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:35:55 am
Tarrio wasnt even in Washington on J6, but Trump isnt being charged with the exact same crimes is he? We know what Trump did, most of us watched it live on TV, I just dont know if well get a conviction on what he did on the day or to facilitate what happened. The evil fuck was too fat to walk the mile or so to the Capitol and he probably had no intention of going anyway. He just wound up his minions and watched it unfold.

Actually testimony has showed he wanted to go and intended to go. That's where it came out about Trump trying to strangle his own USSS driver. The guy refused to take Trump to the Capitol Building.

Trump should count himself fortunate. His case would have been a slam dunk if he'd been physically present during the riot (I mean, even more than a slam dunk than what it is).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 02:08:37 pm »
Brilliant.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 