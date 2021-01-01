Tarrio wasnt even in Washington on J6, but Trump isnt being charged with the exact same crimes is he? We know what Trump did, most of us watched it live on TV, I just dont know if well get a conviction on what he did on the day or to facilitate what happened. The evil fuck was too fat to walk the mile or so to the Capitol and he probably had no intention of going anyway. He just wound up his minions and watched it unfold.



Actually testimony has showed he wanted to go and intended to go. That's where it came out about Trump trying to strangle his own USSS driver. The guy refused to take Trump to the Capitol Building.Trump should count himself fortunate. His case would have been a slam dunk if he'd been physically present during the riot (I mean, even more than a slam dunk than what it is).