Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5000 on: August 31, 2023, 01:53:45 am
Quote from: Red Beret on August 30, 2023, 11:57:07 pm
Fani Willis now pushing for all the RICO defendants to have an early trial. It's unlikely to happen, but it's going to be interesting watching the hysterics of the associated legal teams as they look to postpone things.

She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5001 on: August 31, 2023, 09:59:28 am
Quote from: Peabee on August 31, 2023, 01:53:45 am
She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
It certainly is! Sobering stuff.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5002 on: August 31, 2023, 01:42:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August 31, 2023, 01:53:45 am
She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
what article?  do you have a link?  thanks.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5003 on: August 31, 2023, 06:12:10 pm
 ;D

Quote
Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobbed in court Thursday as he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy and the government asked for a sentence almost twice as long as he received for being "an instigator and leader." He will serve a year less than Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced earlier this year.

Legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney live-tweeted the hearing, saying Biggs was in tears.

"I know that I have to be punished," Biggs said while begging to be allowed to "take my daughter to school one day and pick her up."

"I was seduced by the crowd and I just moved forward. I was curious. I wanted to see what would happen," he told the judge. "My curiosity got the best of me and Im going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."

"I'm not a terrorist. I don't have hate in my heart," he swore.


I want to know why the King weirdo Stone hasn't been arrested.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5004 on: August 31, 2023, 06:23:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2023, 06:12:10 pm
;D


I want to know why the King weirdo Stone hasn't been arrested.



Pardon?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5005 on: August 31, 2023, 06:25:57 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5006 on: August 31, 2023, 06:35:50 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5007 on: August 31, 2023, 07:03:11 pm
Quote from: jambutty on August 31, 2023, 06:35:50 pm
Yes.

Sorry Roger, I didn't think you'd be on rawk. 
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5008 on: August 31, 2023, 07:18:23 pm
What's our vector, Victor?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5009 on: August 31, 2023, 07:44:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on August 31, 2023, 07:18:23 pm
What's our vector, Victor?

Dunn was over Unger, and I was over Dunn
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5010 on: August 31, 2023, 11:19:49 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/the-trump-proceedings-will-be-televised-and-streamed-live-on-youtube-judge-rules-in-georgia/ar-AA1g3Qna?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=39fccce1801a45d6897bb22059770637&ei=18

Also, rewatch the Comedy Central Roast of Trump from 2011, pre-election.  Brutal.

With Melania and Ivanka front row, "Donald is such a narcissist, that when he's banging supermodels, he closes his eyes and pretends he's masturbating."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5011 on: August 31, 2023, 11:43:25 pm
The RICO trials are being streamed on youtube  ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5012 on: August 31, 2023, 11:54:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2023, 11:43:25 pm
The RICO trials are being streamed on youtube  ;D
and will be on tv (see post above yours)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5013 on: August 31, 2023, 11:54:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on August 31, 2023, 11:54:12 pm
and will be on tv (see post above yours)

Shit I didn't see that.  ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5014 on: August 31, 2023, 11:57:37 pm
Gonna be awesome!

If trump had any sense hed get on the stand and repeat on the advice of counsel I plead the 5th but he wont. Its going to be an utter shit show.

I feel sorry for the stenographer. Imagine having to keep up with the word salad that spews from his mouth in real time.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5015 on: August 31, 2023, 11:57:41 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5016 on: September 1, 2023, 01:52:54 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5017 on: September 1, 2023, 02:12:52 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 31, 2023, 11:43:25 pm
The RICO trials are being streamed on youtube  ;D
:)
Chesboro trial in 7 weeks. Oct 23 rd, imagine Syndey Powells will follow quickly. Trials may e live on telly as well.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5018 on: September 1, 2023, 04:23:36 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5019 on: September 1, 2023, 04:36:54 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  1, 2023, 04:23:36 am
Sounds like hes the fall guy so Trump gets off.

If that's the case Drumpf is going down, down, down & if they have ant sense they'll turn the basement of his NY tower into a supermax.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5020 on: September 1, 2023, 08:50:51 am
Trump's planning the "advice of counsel " defence, to blame his lawyers for his actions. Problem is, there were plenty of lawyers 8n the Whitehouse who told Trump he couldn't do what he wanted to do. Trump chose to listen to the nutjobs who told him what he wanted to hear.  :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5021 on: September 1, 2023, 08:54:32 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5022 on: September 1, 2023, 12:40:39 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5023 on: September 1, 2023, 02:22:55 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5024 on: September 2, 2023, 12:42:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  1, 2023, 04:23:36 am
Sounds like hes the fall guy so Trump gets off.

The thing is, none of them can argue that the specific words and actions that are listed in the didn't happen, as the case has come about from their own emails to each other & interviews. Eastman knows what he wrote to people and likely suspects any of it could have been found by the DoJ and used as part of the prosecution, so I guess just wants to get out as early as possible (knowing that potential jurors could see the interview) and make his case that it was all fine, just contigencies they made on the basis that huge election fraud would show up because they were (and still are?) under the belief that it definitely happened and would be discovered. Honest Guv, all above board.

I don't know how much of a kool-aid drinker he is, but he potentially has an eye on a 2nd Trump presidency, and whilst a president might not be able to pardon directly in state level affairs I'm sure there's a huge amount of influence that could be brought to bare on Republican-leaning governors or state congresspersons to help people who kept faith with Trump and didn't flip.

Whether Trump bothers to return such favours is, as we've seen, pretty unlikely, but for some reason these sorts of people keep expecting he will, maybe because of how much they have to lose if they don't try?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5025 on: September 2, 2023, 06:41:30 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5026 on: September 2, 2023, 07:21:36 pm
Cunty trumpy files a motion to have his case severed from the other defendants in the RICO Georgia case.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5027 on: September 2, 2023, 07:41:31 pm
 ;D

Quote
"Various legal experts have noted, Trumps sale of that mug shot, taken by the Fulton County sheriff, may violate U.S. copyright laws. This could mean that theoretically, the millions he is making off that photo may rightfully belong to the Fulton County sheriff  an entity that just happens to be in desperate need of funds to address the horrific conditions in the Fulton County Jail," he wrote.

Bolstering his case he added, "Betsy Rosenblatt, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, recently explained to Spectrum News 1 Ohio that the copyright owner of Trumps mug shot is likely the Fulton County Sheriffs Office."

According to a 2022 article in the University of Georgia School of Laws Journal of Intellectual Property Law, "In the context of photographs taken by law enforcement during the booking process, the author of the mugshot photograph is the law enforcement agency.

The way Obeidallah sees it, it's up to Fulton County if they want to see Trump in court -- again -- over copyright infringement.

"Recently, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat pleaded with county commissioners for funding he desperately needs to address conditions in the county jail, according to local station 11 Alive. LaBat told the commissioners, 'Its a human crisis, and I have been begging for the resources,' adding, 'Im really, really tired of begging for money to do my job,'" to which the MSNBC columnist added, "If LaBat brings a claim of copyright infringement against Trumps campaign and wins, he could see millions of dollars come his agencys way to address those issues. That would at least be a just result."

https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-mug-shot-georgia-t-shirt-cash-grab-rcna102825
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #5028 on: September 2, 2023, 08:00:59 pm
Thought it was odd about that mugshot. It's not actually Trump's property, but he's marketing it as such.

Quote from: Chakan on September  2, 2023, 07:21:36 pm
Cunty trumpy files a motion to have his case severed from the other defendants in the RICO Georgia case.

Mob boss opposes being tried alongside his own flunkies.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5029 on: September 2, 2023, 08:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September  2, 2023, 08:00:59 pm
Thought it was odd about that mugshot. It's not actually Trump's property, but he's marketing it as such.

Mob boss opposes being tried alongside his own flunkies.

It'll be funny as fuck if he ends up paying for the badly needed jail upgrades
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5030 on: Yesterday at 12:18:04 am »


Quote
More Mar-a-Lago witnesses dump Trump-funded lawyer: court filing

It appears that a few more of the witnesses involved in the Mar-a-Lago document scandal have abandoned lawyer John Irving, who is being paid for by Donald Trump.

Just a few weeks ago it was revealed in a Justice Department filing that IT supervisor Yuscil Taveras found another attorney outside of Trump world attorney Stanley Woodward, and was beginning to set the record straight after giving false testimony to the grand jury. Now, it appears that in another filing for witness Carlos De Oliveira, lawyer John Irving revealed others are abandoning his services as well.

Page 2 of the filing says: "Further, undersigned counsel no longer represents those three individuals, and new independent counsel is being made available to advise them going forward."

It's unclear if these individuals have turned on Trump, however.

Legal analyst Allison Gill shared the filing Sunday, explaining that special counsel Jack Smith had filed a request for a conflict of interest hearing. Irving is opposing it, but the filing reveals a lot about what's happening behind the scenes.

"The Government does not assert that any actual conflict of interest exists between Mr. De Oliveira and the three potential witnesses that it might call at a trial that currently is scheduled to proceed nearly nine months from now, nor does it 'seek a specific remedy' from the Court," Irving wrote in the filing.

The conflict in question is whether a lawyer paid for by the defendant is a conflict of interest.

"It appears that the other three witnesses repped by Irving have gotten new lawyers, too," wrote Gill. "So now it appears that everyone who gets advice from a lawyer not paid for by Trump has decided to tell the truth and has NOT BEEN INDICTED," Gill wrote on the site previously known as Twitter. She included "lol," meaning she was laughing out loud. "Since De Oliveria has filed his opposition to a conflict of interest hearing about his lawyer, there have been a few sealed entries."

The same thing happened with Woodward, she explained, with details about what the conflict is but asking for it to be under seal. Judge Aileen Cannon, presiding over the case, denied the request, saying it had to be public. Woodward then attacked Smith for not filing it under seal.

"Woodward even accused Jack Smith of releasing otherwise protected information without permission, but Jack Smith filed documents showing he got permission from the DC judge to disclose the details," continued Gill. It prompted her to wonder if Smith shared the details under seal why Irving has a conflict, similar to the way he did with Woodward.

"I'm willing to bet that we'll learn that Irvings other clients, just like Woodward's, were advised by a public defender, fired his a-s, and came clean. These Trump-paid lawyers do not want their clients to know they're f--king them over," explained Gill.

Read the full filing here and Gill's analysis here.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5031 on: Today at 08:55:38 pm »
Quote
A polling firm working with the Wall Street Journal has also been on the payroll of former President Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign and received more than $600,000 from his campaign, legal analyst Allison Gill first reported.

Raw Story confirmed on the Federal Elections Commission website that, since the beginning of 2023, Fabrizio Lee & Associates has pocketed huge expenditures with the largest being $208,000 for "polling expenses and the least being $2,372.98 for "polling consultant expenses: travel." There were two other expenditures over $100,000.

The website for the group openly declares its connections, boasting: "Fabrizio, Lee & Associates has worked directly on the campaigns or independent expenditure efforts that successfully elected 20 U.S. Senators and 9 Republican Governors. And we were honored to have the privilege to serve as Chief Pollsters for President Donald J. Trumps Presidential campaigns."

Tony Fabrizio is a long-time Republican pollster and worked with Trump's campaign in 2016, as well as recently. But the most recent poll from the Wall Street Journal lambasting President Joe Biden for being too old to run for president was also conducted by Tony Fabrizio, in conjunction with another pollster, Michael Bocian, who works with some Democratic candidates but not the Biden campaign.

Trump is just three years younger than Biden. Several Republican members of the U.S. Senate are older than Biden.

Fabrizio also did a poll for the WSJ that concluded Latino voters have abandoned the Democratic Party. Fabrizio was also listed on the Wall Street JournalCEO Council.[/img]
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5032 on: Today at 10:51:32 pm »
Tarrio gets 22 years.

GOOD!!!!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5033 on: Today at 10:52:34 pm »
Good, but how much below the recommended sentence is it?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5034 on: Today at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:52:34 pm
Good, but how much below the recommended sentence is it?
DOJ recommended 33 I think.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #5035 on: Today at 10:55:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:51:32 pm
Tarrio gets 22 years.

GOOD!!!!
How much will Trump get? Is what he did worse? Or is it better because he didnt actually do the act?
