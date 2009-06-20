« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Fani Willis now pushing for all the RICO defendants to have an early trial. It's unlikely to happen, but it's going to be interesting watching the hysterics of the associated legal teams as they look to postpone things.

She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:53:45 am
She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
It certainly is! Sobering stuff.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:53:45 am
She is literally fighting for democracy as well as justice atm. If Trump gets a second term, anyone who challenged him, or can potentially challenge him, will be gone. His team are far more capable to be effective this time around. They didnt really expect him to win then they started campaigning for 2016. But they have experience in government now and theyve had years to work on a plan for a dictatorship.

Read the article in The Economist. Its pretty harrowing.
what article?  do you have a link?  thanks.
 ;D

Quote
Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobbed in court Thursday as he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy and the government asked for a sentence almost twice as long as he received for being "an instigator and leader." He will serve a year less than Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced earlier this year.

Legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney live-tweeted the hearing, saying Biggs was in tears.

"I know that I have to be punished," Biggs said while begging to be allowed to "take my daughter to school one day and pick her up."

"I was seduced by the crowd and I just moved forward. I was curious. I wanted to see what would happen," he told the judge. "My curiosity got the best of me and Im going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."

"I'm not a terrorist. I don't have hate in my heart," he swore.


I want to know why the King weirdo Stone hasn't been arrested.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:12:10 pm
;D


I want to know why the King weirdo Stone hasn't been arrested.



Pardon?
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:35:50 pm
Yes.

Sorry Roger, I didn't think you'd be on rawk. 
