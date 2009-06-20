« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4960 on: August 28, 2023, 06:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 28, 2023, 06:05:20 pm
Yup before the election and in prime campaign territory, trump will have to sit in court for 4-6 weeks for it. As for the stream live, there's almost no chance it will be live, but it would be fantastic if it was.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 28, 2023, 06:27:16 pm
His fanbase alone wouldn't be enough to get him back into the WH & yes it should be on tv, that's the law in Georgia I think.

Oh ok thanks.

So I think I've got the following dates right:

March 4th trying to overturn the election trial
March 25th hush money trial
May 20th retention of classified documents/obstruction of justice trial
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4961 on: August 28, 2023, 08:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 28, 2023, 06:05:20 pm
Yup before the election and in prime campaign territory, trump will have to sit in court for 4-6 weeks for it. As for the stream live, there's almost no chance it will be live, but it would be fantastic if it was.
If they can get the trial and conviction in 4 -6 weeks then that would be brilliant, straight into the next one, so many different opinions, some say it will take a year, no reason to doubt Jack Smiths estimate as he's playing it straight.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4962 on: August 28, 2023, 08:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on August 28, 2023, 06:05:20 pm
Yup before the election and in prime campaign territory, trump will have to sit in court for 4-6 weeks for it. As for the stream live, there's almost no chance it will be live, but it would be fantastic if it was.

Unfortunately based on everything we have seen so far the more time he spends dealing with his legal cases and the more coverage they get the more popular he becomes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4963 on: August 28, 2023, 08:48:36 pm »
Trump only becomes more popular with Republicans. I know people are scared after what happened in 2016, but convictions change everything, especially with independent voters.

In 2016 they were all chanting "Lock her up! Lock her up!" By this time next year Trump could very well be locked up. He's not the unknown quantity he was back then.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4964 on: August 28, 2023, 08:56:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 28, 2023, 08:42:25 pm
Unfortunately based on everything we have seen so far the more time he spends dealing with his legal cases and the more coverage they get the more popular he becomes.
I think the more coverage it gets the more vocal his supporters become, someone on here put it well a few weeks back. they are getting their daily Trump fix again. it's giving their lives some meaning again.
They will support and vote for Trump no matter what happens, the people who know what Trump is all about will still not vote for him even if he is found innocent.
It's the people who aren't really following this closely that will turn the polls next year. they know Trump is going on trial and they have probably read the charges  but they don't know what the evidence is, that will change when the trials start, all the evidence will come out slowly over days and weeks, they will believe Trump is guilty by the end of the trial and vote against him being president.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4965 on: August 28, 2023, 08:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2023, 06:29:11 pm
I think so. A fair bunch of YT commentators believe Willis is going to push for it in the public interest.

I don't think Alina Habba is actually on Trump's legal team anymore. She was so bad and unhinged she got moved off. But Trump likes her combative BS, so she's kind of his unofficial legal spokesperson now, or some such.  Or a part of his campaign some how.

Fetches the coffee, Trump barely knows her...
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4966 on: August 28, 2023, 09:17:07 pm »
All and any trial dates are going to be subject to movement and delay, there's no way it will be as streamlined as we'd all hope.
I expect the delays will be caused by jury selection and legal debate/dispute, etc, and maybe even an unknown - Trump doing something fucking mad like either sacking all his lawyers or faking a heart attack.
I really hope I'm wrong and everything is smooth from the E. Jean Carroll trial in January onwards, which could be followed by a continuous weekly legal smack in the c*nts kipper.
We'll see, but everything is going in the right direction finally, even if it will stretch late in to 2024.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4967 on: August 28, 2023, 09:33:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 28, 2023, 09:17:07 pm
All and any trial dates are going to be subject to movement and delay, there's no way it will be as streamlined as we'd all hope.
I expect the delays will be caused by jury selection and legal debate/dispute, etc, and maybe even an unknown - Trump doing something fucking mad like either sacking all his lawyers or faking a heart attack.
I really hope I'm wrong and everything is smooth from the E. Jean Carroll trial in January onwards, which could be followed by a continuous weekly legal smack in the c*nts kipper.
We'll see, but everything is going in the right direction finally, even if it will stretch late in to 2024.

As I said earlier John, the once exception to this is Georgia. Already two defendants have requested early trials. The other 17 defendants get to preview evidence and see how the defence holds up. Once guilty verdicts come through, the rest will be piling over each other to throw Trump under the bus. By the time Trump is dragged into court - even if he himself stalls his own trial - his RICO mates will either be in jail or turned state, or both.  He'll have a much harder job pleading his innocence then.  :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4968 on: August 28, 2023, 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August 28, 2023, 09:33:17 pm
As I said earlier John, the once exception to this is Georgia. Already two defendants have requested early trials. The other 17 defendants get to preview evidence and see how the defence holds up. Once guilty verdicts come through, the rest will be piling over each other to throw Trump under the bus. By the time Trump is dragged into court - even if he himself stalls his own trial - his RICO mates will either be in jail or turned state, or both.  He'll have a much harder job pleading his innocence then.  :)

So is that the reason to request an early trial? To get a more favourable deal by being the first one in and doing some sort of a plea bargain?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 08:38:31 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on August 28, 2023, 11:26:58 pm
So is that the reason to request an early trial? To get a more favourable deal by being the first one in and doing some sort of a plea bargain?

There are potentially any number of reasons. Another one, is to send the sheep out onto the minefield, so to speak. The other defendants get a preview of how their own trials might pan out.

In Powell's case, she has, apparently,  a $16m legal defence fund. She might prefer to use that on appeal than waste it on a trial where a guilty verdict is almost guaranteed, so get the trial done fast.

And yes, some of the smaller fish who can't afford expensive lawyers for years may be weighing up flipping based on how these trials go. Cheesebro might just want to get on the stand to implicate everyone else and point the finger at Trump to try and mitigate his situation. If others follow suit, then Trump dragging his heels is suddenly not a good strategy.

Trump wants to delay the trial, win the election, then pardon himself. He knows from a legal standpoint his case is unwinnable. But the case is almost certainly going to be heard this side of the election. By that time, if everyone else is convicted or has a plea deal, then it won't be a good look for Trump's own trial.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 am »
Would have preferred his trial in Georgia starting after Super Tuesday. He would have lost the point that it's a political witch-hunt and it would be funny seeing him get the nomination and then get hammered in court.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsQ5kIjNRgY&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsQ5kIjNRgY&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 10:35:10 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:38:31 am
There are potentially any number of reasons. Another one, is to send the sheep out onto the minefield, so to speak. The other defendants get a preview of how their own trials might pan out.

In Powell's case, she has, apparently,  a $16m legal defence fund. She might prefer to use that on appeal than waste it on a trial where a guilty verdict is almost guaranteed, so get the trial done fast.

And yes, some of the smaller fish who can't afford expensive lawyers for years may be weighing up flipping based on how these trials go. Cheesebro might just want to get on the stand to implicate everyone else and point the finger at Trump to try and mitigate his situation. If others follow suit, then Trump dragging his heels is suddenly not a good strategy.

Trump wants to delay the trial, win the election, then pardon himself. He knows from a legal standpoint his case is unwinnable. But the case is almost certainly going to be heard this side of the election. By that time, if everyone else is convicted or has a plea deal, then it won't be a good look for Trump's own trial.

Yeah some logic there but what's in it for the sheep? It would be like a Turkey voting for a Christmas banger!  ;D
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4973 on: Yesterday at 10:44:48 am »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4974 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 am »
Quote from: John C on August 28, 2023, 09:17:07 pm
All and any trial dates are going to be subject to movement and delay, there's no way it will be as streamlined as we'd all hope.
I expect the delays will be caused by jury selection and legal debate/dispute, etc, and maybe even an unknown - Trump doing something fucking mad like either sacking all his lawyers or faking a heart attack.
I really hope I'm wrong and everything is smooth from the E. Jean Carroll trial in January onwards, which could be followed by a continuous weekly legal smack in the c*nts kipper.
We'll see, but everything is going in the right direction finally, even if it will stretch late in to 2024.

Never have I thought I'd want to see fake-it-till-you-make-it screened live on TV.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4975 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 am »
Most people in America are tired of Trump and his incessant whining.  There'll be even fewer as Election Day approaches.

But the hard facts are that no one in Congress wants to see Trump in jail.  Loads of voters do, but not the politicians.

Most Yanks would rather see 2 newcomers battle it out, but with the GOP in eclipse by the Trumpmob and Biden doing a nice middle-of-the-road agenda, that's not going to happen.

I think a technicality solution will be found to keep him out.  He doesn't want to win it, he wants to be Kingmaker Grifter Extraordinaire, available to the highest bidder (see Jared) for the rest of his life.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4976 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 am »

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4977 on: Yesterday at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:24:26 am
Most people in America are tired of Trump and his incessant whining.  There'll be even fewer as Election Day approaches.

But the hard facts are that no one in Congress wants to see Trump in jail.  Loads of voters do, but not the politicians.

Most Yanks would rather see 2 newcomers battle it out, but with the GOP in eclipse by the Trumpmob and Biden doing a nice middle-of-the-road agenda, that's not going to happen.

I think a technicality solution will be found to keep him out.  He doesn't want to win it, he wants to be Kingmaker Grifter Extraordinaire, available to the highest bidder (see Jared) for the rest of his life.



Totally disagree, I know Democrats wants to see him in jail and I bet a few republicans would love to see him in jail.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4978 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 am »
 It will be interesting to see how things develop after the first guilty verdict comes.
Trump will obviously appeal but his lawyers will argue he should be allowed to stay free while those appeals are heard. the judge will have Trump by the balls then, bail will come with strict conditions, maybe no social media posts, no press conferences talking about rigged trials etc etc. opens his gob and he will be slung in prison, imagine the reaction will be he brought it on himself rather than sympathy.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4979 on: Yesterday at 12:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:35:10 am
Yeah some logic there but what's in it for the sheep? It would be like a Turkey voting for a Christmas banger!  ;D

There was some speculation that Cheesebro just drew the short straw. He may have the strongest case, or the weakest. Or he maybe just can't afford hanging around.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4980 on: Yesterday at 12:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:45:14 am
Totally disagree, I know Democrats wants to see him in jail and I bet a few republicans would love to see him in jail.

Aye. Most Republicans other than the nutjobs want Trump gone, but want the Democrats to do it for them. It will split their base if they get involved. If they'd just barred him from office during the second impeachment when they had the chance, most would have forgotten who Trump even is by now.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4981 on: Yesterday at 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:07:06 pm
There was some speculation that Cheesebro just drew the short straw. He may have the strongest case, or the weakest. Or he maybe just can't afford hanging around.
Since they are having to fund their own defenses, years-long (and very expensive) court cases is also a strong consideration for many/most of them. Opting for a speedy trial might simply come down to money (or lack there of).
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4982 on: Yesterday at 12:32:50 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4983 on: Yesterday at 12:55:44 pm »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4984 on: Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm »
Dont forget his infamous secret service wedge iron where balls headed for lakes or bunkers mysteriously appear 3 feet from the hole when you drive your buggy up to (and on to) the green.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4985 on: Yesterday at 04:18:24 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cj0BgQAoLRc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cj0BgQAoLRc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4986 on: Yesterday at 06:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:35:10 am
Yeah some logic there but what's in it for the sheep?
by Georgia state law, if you demand a speedy trial it has to go ahead within (IIRC) 90 days.  if it doesn't happen by then, the charges are dropped.

I know, ridiculous isn't it?

anyhow, funnily enough, Fani Willis knew about that Georgia law.  (whoodathunkit :) ) and basically said "go for it, bitches.  ready when you are."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4987 on: Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:18:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cj0BgQAoLRc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cj0BgQAoLRc&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>

It's like Tri-Dimensional Chess isn't it?  ;D ;D

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4988 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Dont forget his infamous secret service wedge iron where balls headed for lakes or bunkers mysteriously appear 3 feet from the hole when you drive your buggy up to (and on to) the green.

He didnt have a North Korean with a deadly hat as a caddie did he?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 08:09:30 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm
It's like Tri-Dimensional Chess isn't it?  ;D ;D


;D

Trump's used to dragging court cases out beyond the other side's ability to pay for them. But when you're up against a state with infinite resources, and only one of 19 defendants who are all climbing over each other to be the first to sell everyone else out, it's not the best tactic. It's all Trump knows how to do though. Plus, his lawyers are already pissing the judge off. :D
