So is that the reason to request an early trial? To get a more favourable deal by being the first one in and doing some sort of a plea bargain?



There are potentially any number of reasons. Another one, is to send the sheep out onto the minefield, so to speak. The other defendants get a preview of how their own trials might pan out.In Powell's case, she has, apparently, a $16m legal defence fund. She might prefer to use that on appeal than waste it on a trial where a guilty verdict is almost guaranteed, so get the trial done fast.And yes, some of the smaller fish who can't afford expensive lawyers for years may be weighing up flipping based on how these trials go. Cheesebro might just want to get on the stand to implicate everyone else and point the finger at Trump to try and mitigate his situation. If others follow suit, then Trump dragging his heels is suddenly not a good strategy.Trump wants to delay the trial, win the election, then pardon himself. He knows from a legal standpoint his case is unwinnable. But the case is almost certainly going to be heard this side of the election. By that time, if everyone else is convicted or has a plea deal, then it won't be a good look for Trump's own trial.