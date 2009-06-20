« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 am
Glenn Kirschner describes in painful detail why Giuliani is such badly damaged goods he's not even worth trying to flip.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ycj_8xzDaNA&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ycj_8xzDaNA&amp;ab_channel=GlennKirschner</a>
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on August 16, 2023, 09:35:30 pm
Podcasts Ive listened to have said they will try and get it moved to a federal court, though Willis would stay on as prosecutor. That would remove the 5 year minimum and , of course, open it up to possible pardons. This would make less of an incentive for Co-defendants to flip. Some aspects of the Georgia case occurred outwith the state, so that would be the argument theyd use.

NO pardons, even if tried in Georgia Federal court, still same rules as State court case. it may only help delay the case if all 19 defendants try this approach.

Neal Katyal explains it all legally and why he is also thinks Trump & allies will fail to get this to federal court. basically they were not working as President and Meadows as Chief of staff (so federal employees) when they intefered in election results and tried to get local officials to find  votes or delay sending electors to DC. Plus President has no role in electoral college procedure as he has most to gain  from  changing the rules. SO Trump has no standing federally .. but can try appeal all the way up to Supreme court - just delay delay!

https://www.msnbc.com/11th-hour/watch/legal-deep-dive-on-trump-s-fourth-indictment-190908997534   - this is a great legal explaination and please also check  out Katyal's podcast Courtside.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:22:47 pm by dutchkop »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:10:40 pm
NO pardons, even if tried in Georgia Federal court, still same rules as State court case. it may only help delay the case if all 19 defendants try this approach.

Neal Katyal explains it all legally and why he is also thinks Trump & allies will fail to get this to federal court. basically they were not working as President and Meadows as Chief of staff (so federal employees) when they intefered in election results and tried to get local officials to find  votes or delay sending electors to DC. Plus President has no role in electoral college procedure as he has most to gain  from  changing the rules. SO Trump has no standing federally .. but can try appeal all the way up to Supreme court - just delay delay!

Phttps://www.msnbc.com/11th-hour/watch/legal-deep-dive-on-trump-s-fourth-indictment-190908997534   - this is a great legal explaination and please also check  out Katyal's podcast Courtside.

Makes sense. It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.

You can't commit crimes in your official capacity as President! (Well, not crimes like this anyway - Dubya says hi...)
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
even RW legal scholars (Cato inst - funded by Kochs) says Trump is toast.

https://www.cato.org/blog/trumps-toast-folks
"Up until now, Ive been hesitant to predict how the various prosecutions of Donald Trump are likely to turn out. But no longer. I believe yesterdays indictment in Georgia sealed Trumps fate, and it is now all but certain that he will be convicted of multiple felonies in one or more of the four pending cases against him. Heres why.

The Georgia indictment is a bombshellthe equivalent of a Texas Holdem poker player shoving their entire stack of chips into the middle of the table and declaring, All in. In sum, the Georgia indictment alleges that Trump orchestrated a sprawling criminal conspiracy (or enterprise, in the language of the indictment and Georgias state RICO statute) involving more than 20 named and unnamed co‐​conspirators ranging across half‐​a‐​dozen states for the purpose of unlawfully changing the result of the November 2020 presidential election. There is nothing subtle or nuanced about this indictmentin effect, it accuses Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell, and a dozen others of staging an unsuccessful coup. If the case goes to trial, which seems likely, the jury will either believe that characterization or they will not. I think they will, for three reasons...."

1. Trumps disdain for truth
...
2. Trumps disdain for process.
....
3. Complexity. T
...


"One last point. These three dynamics are not isolated and discrete; instead, theyre dynamic and mutually reinforcing. Being an inveterate liar is a major liability in litigation. So is being openly disdainful of the entire process. And so is complexity. But put all three of those together at the same time for the same defendant, and his goose is cooked. So you can put a fork in Donald Trumphes done."

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm
Makes sense. It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.

You can't commit crimes in your official capacity as President! (Well, not crimes like this anyway - Dubya says hi...)

I think the GOP DOJ Bill Barr all covered for him, it has never been tested legally whether a President can be indicted and tried while President. Just a legal memo recommending against.
in this case, Katyal explains it in layman terms, why Federal claim should not be entertained.  a GOP/Trump  Judge may think otherwise


I think the other challenge is how all the cases are scheduled and if some of them will have to be postponned till after Nov because of scheduling and counter claims & legal fillings.

anyhow the GOP are all in a tizz and I think some of the other GOP presidential candidates  are starting to have a go at Trump.  & a lot of his allies are also saying he is toast legally and he will get done for at least 1 or these cases sooner or later. See CATO link above.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 12:34:41 pm
Republicans want Trump gone anyway. They just don't have the balls to do it themselves. They want the Democrats to do it for them, so it will unite the Republican base against them.

Democrats likely have a far stronger chance of winning in 2024 if Trump is left in place. And he's likely going to have at least one conviction under his ample belt by the time he wins the nomination.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 01:18:02 pm
I agree that Trump is the candidate the Dems would want to face. He gets the vote out against him, theres loads of ammunition to fire at him due to his last debacle of an administration & he personally sickens the type of people that are needed: independents & so-called moderate republicans. The trouble is we will all feel nauseous on election night at the chance that somehow he might win. He will definitely try to rig things via MAGA allies. Purple states should be under great scrutiny.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 08:03:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:15:48 pm
It's like when E. Jean Carroll first sued Trump for defamation and he got his DOJ to block it by claiming he was speaking in his official capacity as POTUS.
Not block it but use their resources to defend him.
DoJ have withdrawn that now.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm
Trump is a one man machine for keeping the legal industry in employment.

If it is not him doing stupid shit that gets him charged with crimes, it is then his supporters threatening judges and getting arrested or releasesing juror names which will inevitably lead to investigation and arrests. The Jan 6 mob must have kept a dept of FBI agents busy for months/years identifying everyone and charging them.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:17:49 am
Quote
Trump effort to attack Biden backfires as sinister DC military photo turns out to be from his own presidency

Former President Donald Trump reposted a meme of the DC National Guard stationed outside of the Lincoln Memorial in an effort to slam President Joe Bidenbut as it turns out, that photo was taken during his own administration.

If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably werent elected by the people, the Truth Social meme says, suggesting that Mr Biden lost the election that brought him to power.

Mr Trump re-Truthed a post by @Godloving, who wrote on Wednesday, From the campaign to the election, vote certification, inauguration, and administration...it all screams FRAUDULENT ELECTION!! Everybody knows it, no one does anything about it! There is only one leader with the courage and plan to fix this and its President Trump!! In fact, there is no other leader, anywhere!!

Despite pairing the emphatic words with the haunting photo in an attempt to blast Mr Biden, the image was actually captured in 2020 amid protests after George Floyd was killed by police.

The photo went viral at the time because of the striking contrast depicted in the scene. The Lincoln Memorial was built to honour a president who famously issued the Emancipation Proclamation; the site was also where Martin Luther King Jr delivered his I have a Dream speech.

Having troops dressed in military gear perched resolutely on the landmarks steps evokes a different feeling entirely.

The re-post from Mr Trump comes shortly after he was indictedboth federally and in the state of Georgiafor his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Even after numerous legal efforts failed to prove any evidence of election fraud, the 2024 GOP frontrunner still continues to maintain that the election was rigged.



Following the Georgia indictment, which was brought on Monday evening, the former president wrote on Truth Social: Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willisis charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!

He faces 13 felony counts in Georgia, including racketeering, conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of conspiracy to make false statements under oath, two counts of conspiracy to file false documents, two counts of solicitation of a public officer, filing false documents, conspiracy to solicit false statements, and making false statements.

He is joined by 18 others who were indicted, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell.

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/trump-effort-attack-biden-backfires-222023789.html
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4770 on: Today at 02:42:05 am
The c*nt has cancelled his press conference for next Monday where he was supposed to present his irrefutable evidence that was gonna completely exonerate him. His lawyers advised him it would be a bad idea.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4771 on: Today at 03:54:34 am
Itd be great if the fat bastard just died of natural causes and gave us a break from his mediocrity, driven by the support of fucking idiots, with an IQ below 50, but willing to shout loudly on social media.

Its also pretty obvious hes a mark for much smarter political actors who see him as malleable. He often goes into meetings/debates/rallies giving the opinion of the last person he met.

Putin is praying it all works out for him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4772 on: Today at 06:11:17 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:54:34 am
Its also pretty obvious hes a mark for much smarter political actors who see him as malleable. He often goes into meetings/debates/rallies giving the opinion of the last person he met.

That's assuming he's understood what he's heard.

Otherwise you get a weirdly distorted version, like that infamous press conference where he'd obviously just been told about disinfecting surfaces, and ended up telling everyone they should inject bleach and shine UV lights inside themselves.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4773 on: Today at 08:16:43 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 15, 2023, 12:41:40 pm
Talk about a fall from grace. A really brave talented leader who took on the Mob in NYC and then is recognized for doing a great job after 9/11. It's like he lost his mind someowhere along the line and no one told him. Just read that his wife left him in 2018 saying that he had become a different person.

Sad legacy for someone who for a while was widely respected.

The way he left his first wife was...noteworthy to say the least
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4774 on: Today at 08:25:26 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4775 on: Today at 08:51:35 am
The conspiracies Trump has planted are likely never going to die, despite the mountains of evidence to the contrary. People will just believe what they want to.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4776 on: Today at 09:52:29 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm
Trump is a one man machine for keeping the legal industry in employment.

Including all the legal "commentators" on YouTube, who are very skilled at using neatly curated bombast to reel in their subscribers on a weekly basis 
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4777 on: Today at 09:53:26 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 15, 2023, 12:41:40 pm
Talk about a fall from grace. A really brave talented leader who took on the Mob in NYC and then is recognized for doing a great job after 9/11. It's like he lost his mind someowhere along the line and no one told him. Just read that his wife left him in 2018 saying that he had become a different person.

Sad legacy for someone who for a while was widely respected.

He was an autocrat in the right place at the right time.

Never popular with grass roots, but did clean up NYC with some heavy handedness.

He just couldn't find any way to make money after his election campaign crashed and burned.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4778 on: Today at 10:20:10 am
Yeah, John Oliver did an episode on Giuliani a few years back. He's always been a bastard. 9/11 was the outlier, not the norm.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4779 on: Today at 11:38:08 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:10 am
Yeah, John Oliver did an episode on Giuliani a few years back. He's always been a bastard. 9/11 was the outlier, not the norm.

I am not sure if this is controversial, but I always thought the fuss with him over that awful event was overblown anyway. He lead from the front, was visible to provide reassurance and focussed on what needed doing. That is what his job was - admittedly he did it well.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4780 on: Today at 11:42:18 am
He actually rode the tailcoats of public sentiment, just like W did. Look at next election result and the backing for war, any war , against the perceived perpetrators.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4781 on: Today at 12:00:18 pm
Found it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mXQuto1fMp4&amp;ab_channel=LastWeekTonight" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mXQuto1fMp4&amp;ab_channel=LastWeekTonight</a>
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4782 on: Today at 12:13:38 pm
Oof.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/17/georgia-grand-jurors-information-posted-rightwing-websites

Quote
Law enforcement officials in Georgia say they are investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies, after private information about jurors was published online.

On Thursday, the Fulton county sheriffs office announced that it was aware that personal information of members of the Fulton county grand jury is being shared on various platforms.

...

Meanwhile, CNN reported that in addition to names, photos, social media profiles and even home addresses appearing to belong to the jurors have been shared online on various platforms including pro-Trump forums and websites that have been linked to extremist attacks.

In Thursdays announcement, the sheriffs office said that its investigators were working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origins of the threats in Fulton county and other jurisdictions.

We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty. If anyone becomes aware of a threat, please call 911 immediately or contact your local police department, the sheriffs office added.

Though the grand jury proceedings were secret, the unredacted names of the grand jury members were included in the indictment. That is standard practice in Georgia, in part because it gives criminal defendants a chance to challenge the composition of the grand jury. The indictment itself is a public record.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4783 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm
Are we surprised?

Its only gonna get worse. How far he takes it will be down to perceived support he gets. Which can be variable.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4784 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm
Shhhhhhh. It's an FBI trap.

Bogus names for agents to identify right wing arseholes.

And to tally the effect of Trump's incitement to intimidate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4785 on: Today at 02:26:49 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:26:06 pm
Trump is a one man machine for keeping the legal industry in employment.
nobody has ever had so many volunteer lawyers.

who didn't realize they were volunteering when he hired them. 
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4786 on: Today at 03:54:03 pm
We will have to wait and see but Trumps lawyers might have finally got through to him. keep your gob shut, you can't defend what you did in Georgia with more lies.
Excellent video explaining how Trumps latest interview shows Trump has been gagged, he is shitting himself as he has no defence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n19WDyQhKc&t=644s
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4787 on: Today at 04:01:27 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:54:03 pm
We will have to wait and see but Trumps lawyers might have finally got through to him. keep your gob shut, you can't defend what you did in Georgia with more lies.
Excellent video explaining how Trumps latest interview shows Trump has been gagged, he is shitting himself as he has no defence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9n19WDyQhKc&t=644s

I don't believe that for a second.  it's all crap to feed the Magats -- "I have proof but my lawyers won't let me talk about it."

the idiots will emphasize the first part and blame the DOJ for the second.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4788 on: Today at 04:06:33 pm
"I can't release my tax returns as they're under audit."

"I'll unveil a plan to replace Obamacare inside the next two weeks."

"infrastructure week is coming up!"

It's all more bs. Trump can't win in court. This is about contaminating public opinion so he can wangle his appeal on a technicality.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4789 on: Today at 10:14:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:20:10 am
Yeah, John Oliver did an episode on Giuliani a few years back. He's always been a bastard. 9/11 was the outlier, not the norm.
He's a twat, but didn't his office get a lot of convictions of high level mafia when he was US Attorney for New York?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4790 on: Today at 10:47:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:14:50 pm
He's a twat, but didn't his office get a lot of convictions of high level mafia when he was US Attorney for New York?

He did, which makes his fall so much more remarkable.
