But no longer. I believe yesterdays indictment in Georgia sealed Trumps fate, and it is now all but certain that he will be convicted of multiple felonies in one or more of the four pending cases against him. Heres why.

even RW legal scholars (Cato inst - funded by Kochs) says Trump is toast."Up until now, Ive been hesitant to predict how the various prosecutions of Donald Trump are likely to turn out.The Georgia indictment is a bombshellthe equivalent of a Texas Holdem poker player shoving their entire stack of chips into the middle of the table and declaring, All in. In sum, the Georgia indictment alleges that Trump orchestrated a sprawling criminal conspiracy (or enterprise, in the language of the indictment and Georgias state RICO statute) involving more than 20 named and unnamed co‐​conspirators ranging across half‐​a‐​dozen states for the purpose of unlawfully changing the result of the November 2020 presidential election. There is nothing subtle or nuanced about this indictmentin effect, it accuses Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell, and a dozen others of staging an unsuccessful coup. If the case goes to trial, which seems likely, the jury will either believe that characterization or they will not. I think they will, for three reasons...."1. Trumps disdain for truth...2. Trumps disdain for process.....3. Complexity. T..."One last point. These three dynamics are not isolated and discrete; instead, theyre dynamic and mutually reinforcing. Being an inveterate liar is a major liability in litigation. So is being openly disdainful of the entire process. And so is complexity. But put all three of those together at the same time for the same defendant, and his goose is cooked. So you can put a fork in Donald Trumphes done."