« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 249250 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 07:21:06 am »
Again, this isn't a Democrat thing. The Democrats aren't out to get Trump or nobble him.

Trump was investigated whilst in office. Mueller is a lifelong Republican. Almost all the evidence against Trump has been provided by Republicans! People who either worked for him or with him - many still do, like his cooks, cleaners, janitors etc.

Regardless of what every day Americans might think, people on here need to stop viewing this as Democrats somehow going after Trump. Plausible deniability doesn't come into this. It is not the Democrats' fault the Republicans created a monster that they're largely too scared to deal with themselves 

The GOP controlled Congress has been trying to get at Biden through his son now for seven months. Gym Jordan has threatened countless whistle blowers and smoking guns as he tried to turn Biden's actions as VP into a new Benghazi.  Everything has fallen flat, but House Republicans are still planning an impeachment hearing after recess anyway, because reasons.

That is the definition of a political vendetta that seeks plausible deniability. Don't unwittingly conflate the two situations. Whatever Biden has done, it falls far short of Trump's corrupt and criminal behaviour.

Every charge Trump has been indicted on is a big crime. If anybody else had retained classified documents in the same manner Trump had, they'd already be in jail. The only reason Fani Wilis, a Democrat, is investigating the Georgia election scandal is because everyone above her got dragged into it as witnesses.
And as they were all Republicans, I'm surprised they didn't try to bury it.

Republicans are trying to paint this as a Democrat driven agenda against Trump and they're retaliating in kind against Biden, even though there's no comparison.  Don't legitimise that fallacy by thinking the charges against Trump are Democrat overkill.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:00 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 07:40:05 am »
I didn't mean to suggest that the Democrats are running the prosecutorial show, but as long as key players (prosecutors, judges) can be identified as Democrats, then that's all the Republicans and their knuckle-dragging base need to dismiss the process. And that's where having a politically-driven judicial appointment system causes such unrest.

So I'm not saying "the Democrats should have gone after the election interference indictments first", but maybe the attorneys general at various state levels could have communicated and worked out an order of doing things. Or maybe that would open them up to accusations of conspiracy, I don't know. Kind of hard to navigate these things when facts are fluid.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
I understand that you and Kashinoda are considering the political ramifications, whereas John and myself are looking at this solely from a legal standpoint.

I can't speak for John beyond that, but from my perspective the political script on this has already been written.  We see it in the House witch hunt (and in this case it is) of Hunter Biden.

Republicans are treating this as political theatre - well if you're going after our guy, we'll go after your guy. It's farcical, and it's back firing.

I realise and accept that the political angle is there. But we know how it will play out. If the legal processes at work had been deterred by optics or threats, then justice and accountability falls victim to political intimidation.

That can't be allowed to happen, because it wouldn't stop there. Trump is a wannabe dictator and the GOP are increasingly autocratic. If they successfully leveraged this situation they will do it again and again and again.

This started with Hillary Clinton; it started with the birther movement against Obama. That's the politics, and that's why I say the script is written. A line has to be drawn because it just won't stop here if some stuff is overlooked - it would set a dangerous precedent for future presidents over what they can and cannot do, and what they can get away with.

Blind eyes have been turned too long. The reason it's so messy now is because it's not been dealt with sooner. The Republicans will have hysterics regardless, so we need to go all in on this. Fuck the optics.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 10:26:14 am »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 10:35:02 am »
This is a really good video. From about 2.25 in, Farron Cousins breaks down Trump's support amongst Republicans, his MAGA base and the country at large. Based on numbers like this, I'd day Democrats would rather face Trump at the next election rather than have him in jail!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8rXR82LX-5s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8rXR82LX-5s&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,511
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:28:51 am
This started with Hillary Clinton; it started with the birther movement against Obama.
Indeed, and to briefly summarise, the chant LOCK HER UP has rapidly become a realisation and necessity to, er, LOCK HIM UP.

asfp.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
Aye. Backing off on some of the charges would not have appeased Republicans, or Trump. They would have thrown a strop if Trump had so much been charged with jaywalking, never mind attempting to overthrow the government.

Republicans have been doing this for years, and getting away with it. If the Democrats have made any mistake, it was not holding someone to account sooner.

The difference between investigating Clinton or Biden is that with them it's all hot air blown out the GOP's ass, designed solely to create confusion, distrust and uncertainty amongst voters. Whereas with Trump, he's actually done some pretty awful stuff, and can actually end up going to jail for it. Given how the GOP have hitched their wagon to Trump, they're kind of desperate to try and paint Biden and Democrats as no better. But it's not working very well.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:02 am by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 11:18:17 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:40:44 pm
thank God the Georgia guys had the sense to record that phone call.

From what Ive heard/read recently the defense team will be trying to get the tape excluded from evidence because it would be imflamatory to the jury. I kinda thought that was the point of evidence, it makes the defendant look bad if theres live video of him with his hand in the till.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 11:21:43 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:18:17 am
From what Ive heard/read recently the defense team will be trying to get the tape excluded from evidence because it would be imflamatory to the jury. I kinda thought that was the point of evidence, it makes the defendant look bad if theres live video of him with his hand in the till.

"Your Honour, I respectfully request that you bar the submission as evidence of 'Exhibit A' - CCTV footage of my client bludgeoning the victim to death with a wet kipper, as showing it will clearly prejudice the jury against my client."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,103
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 02:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:21:43 am
"Your Honour, I respectfully request that you bar the submission as evidence of 'Exhibit A' - CCTV footage of my client bludgeoning the victim to death with a wet kipper, as showing it will clearly prejudice the jury against my client."


 ;D


Have you read the full transcript? It's priceless. Pure Trump.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/03/politics/trump-brad-raffensperger-phone-call-transcript/index.html


This bit had me chuckling away:

Quote
Raffensperger: Mr. President, the problem you have with social media, they  people can say anything.

Trump: Oh this isnt social media. This is Trump media. Its not social media. Its really not its not social media. I dont care about social media. I couldnt care less. Social media is Big Tech. Big Tech is on your side. I dont even know why you have a side, because you should want to have an accurate election. And youre a Republican.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm »
I can only imagine the faces of Raffensberger & Co. when he was spouting that gibberish. If it was audio only they were definitely doing wanker hand gestures.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm »
Seems obvious Trump is going to continue to do the only thing he does well: spout.

If he gets convicted, he'll appeal to the SC and get hopefully only 2 votes for acquittal.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:21:43 pm

 ;D


Have you read the full transcript? It's priceless. Pure Trump.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/03/politics/trump-brad-raffensperger-phone-call-transcript/index.html


This bit had me chuckling away:

I've heard the recording a few times. It's enough to give you a headache. Fuck knows how Raffensberger felt. But it just goes to show how Trump thinks, and more importantly, how he thinks OTHER people think.

In Trump's mind, everybody cheats, especially Republicans. He couldn't get his head around the fact they would follow the rule of law, if only for self preservation. He's that used to not having to face consequences for his actions.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Trump may have gone too far. brilliant if true.

BOOM: Fani Willis is taking the matter seriously as Donald Trump accuses her of having an affair with a gang member at a recent rally. Willis challenges Trump to prove the accusation by tomorrow or face charges for sullying the image of a prosecutor. If convicted in Georgia, Trump will be ineligible to run for office in 2024.
Who is of the opinion that Donald should face additional charges for defaming Fani Willis?
https://twitter.com/PopularLiberal/status/1689635701044961282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1689635701044961282%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:39:04 pm
Trump may have gone too far. brilliant if true.

BOOM: Fani Willis is taking the matter seriously as Donald Trump accuses her of having an affair with a gang member at a recent rally. Willis challenges Trump to prove the accusation by tomorrow or face charges for sullying the image of a prosecutor. If convicted in Georgia, Trump will be ineligible to run for office in 2024.
Who is of the opinion that Donald should face additional charges for defaming Fani Willis?
https://twitter.com/PopularLiberal/status/1689635701044961282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1689635701044961282%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Fucking brilliant!  I've been so quietly furious at Trump constantly shooting his mouth off and nobody biting back at him because they're worried about aggravating his base. He's finally crossed a line.

Imagine if THIS is what sinks his presidential ambitions! All the big trials, the threats, corruption and crimes - only for Trump to be undone by his own fat fucking mouth!

I think at his rally yesterday, Trump was deliberately trying to provoke a response from Judge Chutkan or others - to try and martyr himself in some easy way so his base would explode and get violent. He boasted how he was going to ignore the court order he signed, and his lawyers now have to go into court on Friday and try to explain all this.

But this I don't think he was expecting. The bar for defamation when it comes to public figures is higher than for regular folks, but that's when you're just suing someone. Fani Willis is only a public figure because of this investigation, and she is also a public official. I don't think this kind of immediate snap back was anticipated, and it could have immediate and devastating consequences for Trump. :D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:12:42 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 06:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:07:30 pm
Fucking brilliant!  I've been so quietly furious at Trump constantly shooting his mouth off and nobody biting back at him because they're worried about aggravating his base. He's finally crossed a line.

Imagine if THIS is what sinks his presidential ambitions! All the big trials, the threats, corruptions and crimes - only for Trump to be undone by his own fat fucking mouth!

I think at his rally yesterday, Trump was deliberately trying to provoke a response from Judge Chutkan or others - to try and martyr himself in some easy way so his base would explode and get violent. He boasted how he was going to ignore the court order he signed, and his lawyers now have to go into court on Friday and try to explain all this.

But this I don't think he was expecting. The bar for defamation when it comes to public figures is higher than for regular folks, but that's when you're just suing someone. Fani Willis is only a public figure because of this investigation, and she is also a public official. I don't think this kind of immediate snap back was anticipated, and it could have immediate and devastating consequences for Trump. :D
well said. 
fingers crossed he repeats his bullshit sometime soon and she pounces on him.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 06:25:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:10:25 pm
well said. 
fingers crossed he repeats his bullshit sometime soon and she pounces on him.

to be honest, I think she already pounced. You start to wonder who laid a trap for who here. Feels like Willis has been waiting for something like this. Trump could be charged by this time tomorrow - and I don't think it's going to be a case of "add them to the list". This is something that could be fast tracked with an endgame of Trump being immediately barred from running for office.

If Trump can be taken out of the running by a legal surgical strike, then all the other trials could proceed at leisure. It won't matter about trying to drag things out anymore.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 07:58:49 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:39:04 pm
Trump may have gone too far. brilliant if true.

BOOM: Fani Willis is taking the matter seriously as Donald Trump accuses her of having an affair with a gang member at a recent rally. Willis challenges Trump to prove the accusation by tomorrow or face charges for sullying the image of a prosecutor. If convicted in Georgia, Trump will be ineligible to run for office in 2024.
Who is of the opinion that Donald should face additional charges for defaming Fani Willis?
https://twitter.com/PopularLiberal/status/1689635701044961282?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1689635701044961282%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
I can find nothing which supports the above.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:10:18 pm
I can find nothing which supports the above.
Hoping CNN would be covering it but nothing.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 08:27:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Hoping CNN would be covering it but nothing.
Seems baseless. And, I do not know how a state prosecution and conviction would bar Trump from federal office.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 09:01:39 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:58:49 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/prosecutors-seek-jan-2-trial-date-for-donald-trump-in-his-2020-election-conspiracy-case/ar-AA1f6w0B?ocid=mailsignout&pc=U591&cvid=dd7d7761ceaa4bd0971ae74bb36e0e95&ei=14

HNY Scumbag.

Tick tock, muthafckr

I'm looking forward to Judge Canon down in Florida being made to look a complete arse through her incompetence and bias as Judge Chutkan shows her how it's done.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:10:18 pm
I can find nothing which supports the above.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:21:26 pm
Hoping CNN would be covering it but nothing.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:57 pm
Seems baseless. And, I do not know how a state prosecution and conviction would bar Trump from federal office.

Booo! Don't tease me like that!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4664 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:08:43 pm
Booo! Don't tease me like that!
oldfordie's fault! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4665 on: Today at 09:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:27:57 pm
Seems baseless. And, I do not know how a state prosecution and conviction would bar Trump from federal office.
Not looking good but US Laws covering politicians aren't the norm, you would think anyone convicted of trying to overthrow the government would automatically be barred from standing in any political election for life.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4666 on: Today at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:27:30 pm

They could try him and have him found guilty, but he could still run and win whilst appealing.  Not that trump could ever appear appealing.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4667 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:23:44 pm
oldfordie's fault! ;D

This place is getting infected by Transfer Thread fever! Getting my hopes up like that! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4668 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:35:41 pm
They could try him and have him found guilty, but he could still run and win whilst appealing.  Not that trump could ever appear appealing.
What happens if he is found guilty and losses his appeal can he stand at the following election or stand as a congressman in 2026.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4669 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:23:44 pm
oldfordie's fault! ;D
Ive got a excuse, I watched a MTG video today, it's had a effect.  :)
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,255
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4670 on: Today at 10:01:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:51:20 pm
Ive got a excuse, I watched a MTG video today, it's had a effect.  :)

That's like saying, "I've got an excuse for murder - I was on a bad LSD trip!" :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4671 on: Today at 10:02:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:51:20 pm
Ive got a excuse, I watched a MTG video today, it's had a effect.  :)
the eyewash bill's gonna be huuuuge.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4672 on: Today at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:51:20 pm
Ive got a excuse, I watched a MTG video today, it's had a effect.  :)
I am not familiar with that acronym. Sounds nasty. Not sure that would be something I'd share at RAWK.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4673 on: Today at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:01:17 pm
That's like saying, "I've got an excuse for murder - I was on a bad LSD trip!" :lmao
It felt like a bad LSD trip as well. I managed to switch it off before I went full on MAGA.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:02:12 pm
the eyewash bill's gonna be huuuuge.
Ive managed to build up some resistance over the last 5 yrs to these hard core loons like MTG so I will recover. 
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4674 on: Today at 10:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:14:12 pm
I am not familiar with that acronym. Sounds nasty. Not sure that would be something I'd share at RAWK.
Margaret Taylor-Greene, the nutter with all the CTs.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4675 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:48:07 pm
What happens if he is found guilty and losses his appeal can he stand at the following election or stand as a congressman in 2026.

He'll be 90 or dead.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 