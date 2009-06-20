Again, this isn't a Democrat thing. The Democrats aren't out to get Trump or nobble him.
Trump was investigated whilst in office. Mueller is a lifelong Republican. Almost all the evidence against Trump has been provided by Republicans! People who either worked for him or with him - many still do, like his cooks, cleaners, janitors etc.
Regardless of what every day Americans might think, people on here need to stop viewing this as Democrats somehow going after Trump. Plausible deniability doesn't come into this. It is not the Democrats' fault the Republicans created a monster that they're largely too scared to deal with themselves
The GOP controlled Congress has been trying to get at Biden through his son now for seven months. Gym Jordan has threatened countless whistle blowers and smoking guns as he tried to turn Biden's actions as VP into a new Benghazi. Everything has fallen flat, but House Republicans are still planning an impeachment hearing after recess anyway, because reasons.
That is the definition of a political vendetta that seeks plausible deniability. Don't unwittingly conflate the two situations. Whatever Biden has done, it falls far short of Trump's corrupt and criminal behaviour.
Every charge Trump has been indicted on is a big crime. If anybody else had retained classified documents in the same manner Trump had, they'd already be in jail. The only reason Fani Wilis, a Democrat, is investigating the Georgia election scandal is because everyone above her got dragged into it as witnesses.
And as they were all Republicans, I'm surprised they didn't try to bury it.
Republicans are trying to paint this as a Democrat driven agenda against Trump and they're retaliating in kind against Biden, even though there's no comparison. Don't legitimise that fallacy by thinking the charges against Trump are Democrat overkill.