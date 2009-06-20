I understand that you and Kashinoda are considering the political ramifications, whereas John and myself are looking at this solely from a legal standpoint.



I can't speak for John beyond that, but from my perspective the political script on this has already been written. We see it in the House witch hunt (and in this case it is) of Hunter Biden.



Republicans are treating this as political theatre - well if you're going after our guy, we'll go after your guy. It's farcical, and it's back firing.



I realise and accept that the political angle is there. But we know how it will play out. If the legal processes at work had been deterred by optics or threats, then justice and accountability falls victim to political intimidation.



That can't be allowed to happen, because it wouldn't stop there. Trump is a wannabe dictator and the GOP are increasingly autocratic. If they successfully leveraged this situation they will do it again and again and again.



This started with Hillary Clinton; it started with the birther movement against Obama. That's the politics, and that's why I say the script is written. A line has to be drawn because it just won't stop here if some stuff is overlooked - it would set a dangerous precedent for future presidents over what they can and cannot do, and what they can get away with.



Blind eyes have been turned too long. The reason it's so messy now is because it's not been dealt with sooner. The Republicans will have hysterics regardless, so we need to go all in on this. Fuck the optics.