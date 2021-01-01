« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 247639 times)

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,395
  • ....mmm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:44:30 am
Who are the obsessives you're blaming there? The prosecution?

It's obviously a wider issue but yes I'm mainly referring to the prosecution here.

He spent the best part of a decade saying everyone's out to get him and that the swamp needed to be drained. Raking him over the coals trying to prosecute everything under the sun just proves (to his base) that he was right.

Should have just put a line under everything else and gone all in on the 2020 election result/capitol riots investigation. Instead, that is now the tipping point after a series of indictments. He's fucking reveling in it.
Logged
:D

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 04:50:01 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:56:46 am
It's obviously a wider issue but yes I'm mainly referring to the prosecution here.

He spent the best part of a decade saying everyone's out to get him and that the swamp needed to be drained. Raking him over the coals trying to prosecute everything under the sun just proves (to his base) that he was right.

Should have just put a line under everything else and gone all in on the 2020 election result/capitol riots investigation. Instead, that is now the tipping point after a series of indictments. He's fucking reveling in it.

People with a loud mouth and a big social media following should be able to do whatever they want without consequence?  Gotcha... ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 