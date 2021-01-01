Who are the obsessives you're blaming there? The prosecution?



It's obviously a wider issue but yes I'm mainly referring to the prosecution here.He spent the best part of a decade saying everyone's out to get him and that the swamp needed to be drained. Raking him over the coals trying to prosecute everything under the sun just proves (to his base) that he was right.Should have just put a line under everything else and gone all in on the 2020 election result/capitol riots investigation. Instead, that is now the tipping point after a series of indictments. He's fucking reveling in it.