Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 245442 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4520 on: August 4, 2023, 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  4, 2023, 10:52:57 pm
which will also be added to the docket. :D

I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.

He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4521 on: August 4, 2023, 11:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  4, 2023, 10:52:57 pm
which will also be added to the docket. :D

I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.
Something like that needs to happen, he's put many lives in danger over the last few yrs, I was watching Jamie Raskin being interviewed yesterday, question was it is hard to prove he incited the riot, Raskin was straight back with then why did the crowd call Mike Pence a traitor, why did they chant Hang Mike Pence, where did they get that from?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4522 on: August 4, 2023, 11:24:11 pm »
I absolutely agree. Trump is a piece of shit and he doesn't care who dies if he stays out of jail. He's utter scum.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4523 on: August 4, 2023, 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  4, 2023, 11:13:07 pm
He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.

He was warned, lets see if she's willing to back up her words or not.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4524 on: August 4, 2023, 11:25:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  4, 2023, 09:56:58 pm
We may get an answer in the next few days.


 (just posted)  ;D

Should be the Dems new slogan.

"Donald J Trump is coming after you."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 08:03:51 am »
The world will be a better place when he is dead
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 09:10:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

It would be a good start.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 am »
Sometimes watching various news outlets the impression is he has an army of flag waving loons behind him.  I watched footage on some us channel yesterday of a crowd that had gathered for his appearance in court this week, and they were all anti trump.  A reasonably sizeable crowd with lock him up banners etc. 

He may get the Republican nomination but that wont necessarily mean election success.  Of course he may be in jail by then anyway
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4528 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 am »
Trump has no chance of winning in 2024. He will walk the Republican nomination, but for every Republican voter who chokes down their own vomit as they vote Trump, there'll be a Republican and two Independents who will just leave that section of the ballot blank rather than vote for either Trump or Biden.

This is going to be a matter of how Republican controlled states try to skewer things in Trump's favour with clamp downs on postal ballots and voter ID laws.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4529 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

100%
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4530 on: Yesterday at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

Certainly would be a good day.

Not worthy of a Duvel or a Vedett, more a weak number like a Blond Leffe. Appropriate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4531 on: Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:34:42 am
Trump has no chance of winning in 2024. He will walk the Republican nomination, but for every Republican voter who chokes down their own vomit as they vote Trump, there'll be a Republican and two Independents who will just leave that section of the ballot blank rather than vote for either Trump or Biden.

This is going to be a matter of how Republican controlled states try to skewer things in Trump's favour with clamp downs on postal ballots and voter ID laws.
I think many seem to think everyone who voted for Trump in the past was a Republican, can't see the US being much different from the UK, full of ignorant voters who fall for soundbites. gaslighting bull.. that make people lose sight of what's important. Oh Biden stutters, oh Biden fell over, he's a old man, can't vote for him. completely ignoring what's at stake, ignoring the fact Biden is guiding the country away from the most dangerous period in US history. it's incredible that people can focus on such trivial points like a stutter etc when you think of what Trump will do if he wins the Presidency.
I think the message should be nobody should underestimate the damage Trump will do if he wins the election, he won't just destabilise the US for decades, he will destabilise the world.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4532 on: Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

Depends how he dies. For those mad fucking conspiracy theorist it could be fuel to their fire. I'd prefer it being him falling on a staircase with someone walking beside him and him smashing his head into the concrete. Don't want him going like Logan Roy.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4533 on: Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm
I think many seem to think everyone who voted for Trump in the past was a Republican, can't see the US being much different from the UK, full of ignorant voters who fall for soundbites. gaslighting bull.. that make people lose sight of what's important. Oh Biden stutters, oh Biden fell over, he's a old man, can't vote for him. completely ignoring what's at stake, ignoring the fact Biden is guiding the country away from the most dangerous period in US history. it's incredible that people can focus on such trivial points like a stutter etc when you think of what Trump will do if he wins the Presidency.
I think the message should be nobody should underestimate the damage Trump will do if he wins the election, he won't just destabilise the US for decades, he will destabilise the world.

My previously democrat cousins and aunt in NY voted Trump in 2016. They didn't trust Hillary and thought he was a breath of fresh air and an outsider. Plus he was a successful businessman (according to a tv show, anyway) so would understand the largest economy in the world.

They quickly realised they were hoodwinked and voted Biden the next time. But they've bought into the idea that DC is a swamp etc.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4534 on: Yesterday at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:25:37 pm
My previously democrat cousins and aunt in NY voted Trump in 2016. They didn't trust Hillary and thought he was a breath of fresh air and an outsider. Plus he was a successful businessman (according to a tv show, anyway) so would understand the largest economy in the world.

They quickly realised they were hoodwinked and voted Biden the next time. But they've bought into the idea that DC is a swamp etc.
That's fair enough, it's similar to the people who regret voting Brexit, they fell for bull, but questioned what they saw later.
We have a similar problem in the UK, The EU is corrupt. Parliament is corrupt. of course some politicians are corrupt, the old saying is true, wherever there is money there will be corruption, that just doesn't apply to politics, it applies to everything, business etc. it's what you do about it that matters. the US+UK have a lot of important decisions to make in the future if the right partys win power.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4535 on: Yesterday at 02:09:35 pm »
DC IS a swamp, but people don't seem to realise exactly how.

The vast majority of Americans are in favour of sensible gun control laws, background checks etc, when the gun lobby pays politicians to maintain the status quo. Then you have the nutters who hold the country to ransom every year by threatening to shut down the government over the debt ceiling. And don't get me started on Roe vs Wade.

But no Republican politician is going to address any of these issues.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4536 on: Yesterday at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:09:35 pm
DC IS a swamp, but people don't seem to realise exactly how.

The vast majority of Americans are in favour of sensible gun control laws, background checks etc, when the gun lobby pays politicians to maintain the status quo. Then you have the nutters who hold the country to ransom every year by threatening to shut down the government over the debt ceiling. And don't get me started on Roe vs Wade.

But no Republican politician is going to address any of these issues.
Who votes for the cranks, who votes in the corrupt charlatans. the voters who tell us they are disillusioned with our politicians, how they are all the same, all corrupt.
The last 6 yrs or so have been a education. you can't reason with some people. they refuse to acknowledge truth and facts.

Donald Trump 2016, 2017-2022 "LOCK HER UP"  Trump supporters chanting Lock Her up.

Trump 2023.  "Using our Justice system against political opponents is a travesty"
The hypocrisy and double standards are off the scale.

Am not a politician so I have the luxury of saying what I think rather than being diplomatic and this applies to the UK as well the US. I won't humour all the ignorant people who keep moaning about all our politican's being all the same, all in it for themselves, I have no sympathy for the deprived areas who vote Tory arguing we have been ignored. d/heads who don't know who their friends and enemy's are. they are the people who have f... up both country's for decades.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4537 on: Yesterday at 04:23:04 pm »
I can't comprehend how so many people have fallen for the con. Trump raised $21 mil from middle class republicans after getting indicted, of which 60 % were from donations of $200 or less. That's hard working people paying for the money sucking attorneys and legal fees. How the fuck does he get away with it? It's a full on cult, media driven by fox and co. The polls are mind boggling.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4538 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 04:23:04 pm
I can't comprehend how so many people have fallen for the con. Trump raised $21 mil from middle class republicans after getting indicted, of which 60 % were from donations of $200 or less. That's hard working people paying for the money sucking attorneys and legal fees. How the fuck does he get away with it? It's a full on cult, media driven by fox and co. The polls are mind boggling.

Fuk'em all, part of me hopes that most of it came from insulin or some other medical fund.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4539 on: Yesterday at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:21:39 pm
Depends how he dies. For those mad fucking conspiracy theorist it could be fuel to their fire. I'd prefer it being him falling on a staircase with someone walking beside him and him smashing his head into the concrete. Don't want him going like Logan Roy.

Weekend at Bernies-The whitehouse years.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4540 on: Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm »
If trump dies, his followers won't believe it. Plain and simple.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4541 on: Yesterday at 05:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm
If trump dies, his followers won't believe it. Plain and simple.

Yep. Some of the loons believe JFK is still alive (or about to come back from the dead). They'll be fantasising about Trump for many years yet.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4542 on: Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 04:23:04 pm
I can't comprehend how so many people have fallen for the con. Trump raised $21 mil from middle class republicans after getting indicted, of which 60 % were from donations of $200 or less. That's hard working people paying for the money sucking attorneys and legal fees. How the fuck does he get away with it? It's a full on cult, media driven by fox and co. The polls are mind boggling.

A fool and his money are soon parted.  Trump knows this and catches the loons each time
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4543 on: Yesterday at 05:31:14 pm »
Trump's going to be a martyr in the eyes of his supporters regardless, so he should be dragged off to jail now for violating his bail conditions. Fortunately, once he's gone, his supporters have the memory of a goldfish. A few die hards with shrines aside, most will forget about him or move onto the next cult leader after just a few months.

The worrying thing is whoever comes after Trump will have learned from his mistakes.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4544 on: Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:16:11 pm
Yep. Some of the loons believe JFK is still alive (or about to come back from the dead). They'll be fantasising about Trump for many years yet.

That's junior that's coming back,don't think even the maddest q anon on twitter had said JFK is coming back have they?!Unless of course, ALIENS!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4545 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:54:14 pm

Weekend at Bernies-The whitehouse years.


Wasn't that your take on Biden now?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4546 on: Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm »
Sometimes I wonder why traaaauuump hasn't been assassinated and it's suddenly becomes clear who was behind the majority of historic assassinations in the states.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4547 on: Yesterday at 07:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:38:28 pm

That's junior that's coming back,don't think even the maddest q anon on twitter had said JFK is coming back have they?!Unless of course, ALIENS!

Passed without a lot of fanfare, but a few months back, Michael Protzman/Negative One, the 'gematria' guy who led his own little sub-cult that camped out at Dealey Plaza waiting for JFK Jr to publicly reveal himself, died in a motorbike accident. I don't know if he was the originator of the JFK Jr thing or if he just popularised it, but yes, the Deep State got him.

I don't know what's happened to his group since. Maybe some of these crazies have realised how far off the map they've ended up and filtered their way back into society... 'Queen of Canada' Romana Didulo is another one who was making a lot of headlines in cultwatching circles for a few years, but went a lot quieter after some nutjobs tried to storm that police station in her presence (she scarpered back to her RV and had nothing to do with it), and plenty of her followers who stopped paying off their debts at the urging of her edicts ended up getting their utilities cut or their homes repossessed. Watching your supposed Queen ignore your pleas to interject by deleting your comments on her Telegram channel is probably going to start putting dents in even the most ardent believers.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4548 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/okBrsWjZmTA&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/okBrsWjZmTA&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4549 on: Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm »
I'm honestly starting to wonder if a Trump plan is starting to unravel.
We know he hates losing, whether its an election or a court battle, and in his mind their may something niggling at him that the next two years could be one defeat after another. So how the fuck is he going to get out of it without appearing weak or to be an outright loser. I wonder if he'll slowly break any court orders to the extent that a significant pre-trial punishment is placed on him, something which is acceptable to him and delivers exactly what he wants. What if he is placed on home-confinement at Mar-a-Lago with a gag order.
Would something like that serve him an ideal opportunity to say every defeat is because he was the deep-state was out to get him. Being gagged lost him and election and caused an unfair trial - and lets face it being stuck at the place he seems to love the most is hardly a punishment?
I could be wrong, but that sneaky twat will have a plan to make this entire situation look like the entire Biden government is being vindictive towards him.
And by the time his trials are ending he'll be diagnosed with some sort of disorder which puts a different complexion of the punishment.

The discussion about his death is an interesting one. It would be sickening to hear Republicans saying it was caused by the immense pressure he has been put under, but I'd fucking laugh and welcome anything on here that makes it all even funnier.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4550 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm »
They're not going to let him fuck around this time.

Quote
On Friday night, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion for a protective order in the case, citing a recent Truth Social post in which the former president issued a vague threat saying, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, IM COMING AFTER YOU!" The judge quickly gave a fast-approaching Monday deadline for Trump to weigh in on the DOJ's request, and Trump promptly requested a three-day delay.

But Trump's request was met by opposition immediately by Smith, who quickly asked the court to deny the request. Smith's filing was reported by Scott MacFarlane, congressional correspondent for CBS News.

"Back and forth we go. Jack Smith files a motion asking judge NOT to allow a Trump delay," MacFarlane wrote. He included a quote from the brief: The Government stands ready to press send on a discovery production. The defendant is standing in the way.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4551 on: Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
They're not going to let him fuck around this time.
Judge is not f... around either, gives Trump till Monday to respond.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okBrsWjZmTA&t=157s
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4552 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:12:35 pm
I'm honestly starting to wonder if a Trump plan is starting to unravel.
We know he hates losing, whether its an election or a court battle, and in his mind their may something niggling at him that the next two years could be one defeat after another. So how the fuck is he going to get out of it without appearing weak or to be an outright loser. I wonder if he'll slowly break any court orders to the extent that a significant pre-trial punishment is placed on him, something which is acceptable to him and delivers exactly what he wants. What if he is placed on home-confinement at Mar-a-Lago with a gag order.
Would something like that serve him an ideal opportunity to say every defeat is because he was the deep-state was out to get him. Being gagged lost him and election and caused an unfair trial - and lets face it being stuck at the place he seems to love the most is hardly a punishment?
I could be wrong, but that sneaky twat will have a plan to make this entire situation look like the entire Biden government is being vindictive towards him.
And by the time his trials are ending he'll be diagnosed with some sort of disorder which puts a different complexion of the punishment.

The discussion about his death is an interesting one. It would be sickening to hear Republicans saying it was caused by the immense pressure he has been put under, but I'd fucking laugh and welcome anything on here that makes it all even funnier.

Honestly John, I don't think he's that smart.

To borrow Trump's own phrase, he is what he is. He's a spoilt manchild who has never had anyone tell him what to do or order him around in his entire life, ever. There will be no plan behind him breaking a gag order, other than thinking himself above the law.

I think, deep down, he knows how much trouble he's in, and that he is in very real danger of going to jail. But I also think he's repressed it or buried it, to the point his fear is manifesting in different ways, such as anger or gobbing off.

He will certainly try to manipulate any given situation to his advantage, especially if it means grifting his supporters by martyring himself - but I think it's all reactive and in the moment, without much forethought.

In any case, it's time Trump was brought to heel. Not only is he threatening the officials trying to hold him to account, but he's threatening their families, and any potential jurors can expect similar treatment.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4553 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
Judge is not f... around either, gives Trump till Monday to respond.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okBrsWjZmTA&t=157s

His response was to ask for a 3 day delay lol
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4554 on: Yesterday at 11:23:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
His response was to ask for a 3 day delay lol
  :) So predictable, if she had said you have 3 months to reply he would have said can we have 6 months, Trumps dealing with realty now, he's not going to like it.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4555 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm
There will be no plan behind him breaking a gag order, other than thinking himself above the law.
Yeah, I can't argue against that point mate :)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4556 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
His response was to ask for a 3 day delay lol

judge says get stuffed ..... :)

A federal judge on Saturday denied a request from former President Donald Trumps legal team for a deadline extension over the handling of evidence in the 2020 election subversion case.

Trumps lawyers will have to respond by Monday afternoon to the Justice Departments proposal for a protective order.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/politics/trump-truth-social-smith-evidence-2020/index.html
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4557 on: Today at 12:00:57 am »
Alvin Bragg said he was open to allowing the Jan 6th trial use his slot in the calendar and the Stormy Daniels case could proceed later. That would be great.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4558 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Yeah, I can't argue against that point mate :)
Trump has a talent, that talent is filling the arena with a heap of shit and relying on collateral damage bringing down what ever is happening to him:
Hes trying it here, trying to discredit the process, the judge, the jury and the witnesses. And I think it will work (but also it wont.).
It wont work, because courts are objective, rely on consistent testimony, witnesses and evidence. The court process wont be affected

But does he care about the court case? He wont go to gaol, if he gets fined he wont pay it. This is all about the next step, leveraging an unjust system who are against  honest Americans and winning the next election .. where are can wipe the slate clean again

For me, its a clever game, its a game thats worked for him before and might well do so again  But those who allow it to work damage the integrity of US constitution and democracy in the US
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4559 on: Today at 08:36:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
judge says get stuffed ..... :)

A federal judge on Saturday denied a request from former President Donald Trumps legal team for a deadline extension over the handling of evidence in the 2020 election subversion case.

Trumps lawyers will have to respond by Monday afternoon to the Justice Departments proposal for a protective order.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/04/politics/trump-truth-social-smith-evidence-2020/index.html

And now Trump has gone after Mike Pence, trashing his testimony - again, in clear violation of the rules laid down. He just can't help himself, can he? ;D
