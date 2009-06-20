I'm honestly starting to wonder if a Trump plan is starting to unravel.

We know he hates losing, whether its an election or a court battle, and in his mind their may something niggling at him that the next two years could be one defeat after another. So how the fuck is he going to get out of it without appearing weak or to be an outright loser. I wonder if he'll slowly break any court orders to the extent that a significant pre-trial punishment is placed on him, something which is acceptable to him and delivers exactly what he wants. What if he is placed on home-confinement at Mar-a-Lago with a gag order.

Would something like that serve him an ideal opportunity to say every defeat is because he was the deep-state was out to get him. Being gagged lost him and election and caused an unfair trial - and lets face it being stuck at the place he seems to love the most is hardly a punishment?

I could be wrong, but that sneaky twat will have a plan to make this entire situation look like the entire Biden government is being vindictive towards him.

And by the time his trials are ending he'll be diagnosed with some sort of disorder which puts a different complexion of the punishment.



The discussion about his death is an interesting one. It would be sickening to hear Republicans saying it was caused by the immense pressure he has been put under, but I'd fucking laugh and welcome anything on here that makes it all even funnier.