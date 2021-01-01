DC IS a swamp, but people don't seem to realise exactly how.



The vast majority of Americans are in favour of sensible gun control laws, background checks etc, when the gun lobby pays politicians to maintain the status quo. Then you have the nutters who hold the country to ransom every year by threatening to shut down the government over the debt ceiling. And don't get me started on Roe vs Wade.



But no Republican politician is going to address any of these issues.



Who votes for the cranks, who votes in the corrupt charlatans. the voters who tell us they are disillusioned with our politicians, how they are all the same, all corrupt.The last 6 yrs or so have been a education. you can't reason with some people. they refuse to acknowledge truth and facts.Donald Trump 2016, 2017-2022 "LOCK HER UP" Trump supporters chanting Lock Her up.Trump 2023. "Using our Justice system against political opponents is a travesty"The hypocrisy and double standards are off the scale.Am not a politician so I have the luxury of saying what I think rather than being diplomatic and this applies to the UK as well the US. I won't humour all the ignorant people who keep moaning about all our politican's being all the same, all in it for themselves, I have no sympathy for the deprived areas who vote Tory arguing we have been ignored. d/heads who don't know who their friends and enemy's are. they are the people who have f... up both country's for decades.