Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 244911 times)

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
which will also be added to the docket. :D

I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.

He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm
which will also be added to the docket. :D

I'm praying at some point that Smith asks for Trump to be held in custody because of his hate speech and threats to people in authority. The orange mingebag will crumble within hours.
Something like that needs to happen, he's put many lives in danger over the last few yrs, I was watching Jamie Raskin being interviewed yesterday, question was it is hard to prove he incited the riot, Raskin was straight back with then why did the crowd call Mike Pence a traitor, why did they chant Hang Mike Pence, where did they get that from?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
I absolutely agree. Trump is a piece of shit and he doesn't care who dies if he stays out of jail. He's utter scum.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 11:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:13:07 pm
He probably should be held in custody as hes clearly using his influence to possibly sway any jury or witnesses. He should at least have his devices taken off him.

He was warned, lets see if she's willing to back up her words or not.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
We may get an answer in the next few days.


 (just posted)  ;D

Should be the Dems new slogan.

"Donald J Trump is coming after you."
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 08:03:51 am »
The world will be a better place when he is dead
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 09:10:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

It would be a good start.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 10:04:16 am »
Sometimes watching various news outlets the impression is he has an army of flag waving loons behind him.  I watched footage on some us channel yesterday of a crowd that had gathered for his appearance in court this week, and they were all anti trump.  A reasonably sizeable crowd with lock him up banners etc. 

He may get the Republican nomination but that wont necessarily mean election success.  Of course he may be in jail by then anyway
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Trump has no chance of winning in 2024. He will walk the Republican nomination, but for every Republican voter who chokes down their own vomit as they vote Trump, there'll be a Republican and two Independents who will just leave that section of the ballot blank rather than vote for either Trump or Biden.

This is going to be a matter of how Republican controlled states try to skewer things in Trump's favour with clamp downs on postal ballots and voter ID laws.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

100%
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

Certainly would be a good day.

Not worthy of a Duvel or a Vedett, more a weak number like a Blond Leffe. Appropriate.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:34:42 am
Trump has no chance of winning in 2024. He will walk the Republican nomination, but for every Republican voter who chokes down their own vomit as they vote Trump, there'll be a Republican and two Independents who will just leave that section of the ballot blank rather than vote for either Trump or Biden.

This is going to be a matter of how Republican controlled states try to skewer things in Trump's favour with clamp downs on postal ballots and voter ID laws.
I think many seem to think everyone who voted for Trump in the past was a Republican, can't see the US being much different from the UK, full of ignorant voters who fall for soundbites. gaslighting bull.. that make people lose sight of what's important. Oh Biden stutters, oh Biden fell over, he's a old man, can't vote for him. completely ignoring what's at stake, ignoring the fact Biden is guiding the country away from the most dangerous period in US history. it's incredible that people can focus on such trivial points like a stutter etc when you think of what Trump will do if he wins the Presidency.
I think the message should be nobody should underestimate the damage Trump will do if he wins the election, he won't just destabilise the US for decades, he will destabilise the world.

« Reply #4532 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:03:51 am
The world will be a better place when he is dead

Depends how he dies. For those mad fucking conspiracy theorist it could be fuel to their fire. I'd prefer it being him falling on a staircase with someone walking beside him and him smashing his head into the concrete. Don't want him going like Logan Roy.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:16:44 pm
I think many seem to think everyone who voted for Trump in the past was a Republican, can't see the US being much different from the UK, full of ignorant voters who fall for soundbites. gaslighting bull.. that make people lose sight of what's important. Oh Biden stutters, oh Biden fell over, he's a old man, can't vote for him. completely ignoring what's at stake, ignoring the fact Biden is guiding the country away from the most dangerous period in US history. it's incredible that people can focus on such trivial points like a stutter etc when you think of what Trump will do if he wins the Presidency.
I think the message should be nobody should underestimate the damage Trump will do if he wins the election, he won't just destabilise the US for decades, he will destabilise the world.

My previously democrat cousins and aunt in NY voted Trump in 2016. They didn't trust Hillary and thought he was a breath of fresh air and an outsider. Plus he was a successful businessman (according to a tv show, anyway) so would understand the largest economy in the world.

They quickly realised they were hoodwinked and voted Biden the next time. But they've bought into the idea that DC is a swamp etc.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:25:37 pm
My previously democrat cousins and aunt in NY voted Trump in 2016. They didn't trust Hillary and thought he was a breath of fresh air and an outsider. Plus he was a successful businessman (according to a tv show, anyway) so would understand the largest economy in the world.

They quickly realised they were hoodwinked and voted Biden the next time. But they've bought into the idea that DC is a swamp etc.
That's fair enough, it's similar to the people who regret voting Brexit, they fell for bull, but questioned what they saw later.
We have a similar problem in the UK, The EU is corrupt. Parliament is corrupt. of course some politicians are corrupt, the old saying is true, wherever there is money there will be corruption, that just doesn't apply to politics, it applies to everything, business etc. it's what you do about it that matters. the US+UK have a lot of important decisions to make in the future if the right partys win power.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm »
DC IS a swamp, but people don't seem to realise exactly how.

The vast majority of Americans are in favour of sensible gun control laws, background checks etc, when the gun lobby pays politicians to maintain the status quo. Then you have the nutters who hold the country to ransom every year by threatening to shut down the government over the debt ceiling. And don't get me started on Roe vs Wade.

But no Republican politician is going to address any of these issues.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:09:35 pm
DC IS a swamp, but people don't seem to realise exactly how.

The vast majority of Americans are in favour of sensible gun control laws, background checks etc, when the gun lobby pays politicians to maintain the status quo. Then you have the nutters who hold the country to ransom every year by threatening to shut down the government over the debt ceiling. And don't get me started on Roe vs Wade.

But no Republican politician is going to address any of these issues.
Who votes for the cranks, who votes in the corrupt charlatans. the voters who tell us they are disillusioned with our politicians, how they are all the same, all corrupt.
The last 6 yrs or so have been a education. you can't reason with some people. they refuse to acknowledge truth and facts.

Donald Trump 2016, 2017-2022 "LOCK HER UP"  Trump supporters chanting Lock Her up.

Trump 2023.  "Using our Justice system against political opponents is a travesty"
The hypocrisy and double standards are off the scale.

Am not a politician so I have the luxury of saying what I think rather than being diplomatic and this applies to the UK as well the US. I won't humour all the ignorant people who keep moaning about all our politican's being all the same, all in it for themselves, I have no sympathy for the deprived areas who vote Tory arguing we have been ignored. d/heads who don't know who their friends and enemy's are. they are the people who have f... up both country's for decades.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
I can't comprehend how so many people have fallen for the con. Trump raised $21 mil from middle class republicans after getting indicted, of which 60 % were from donations of $200 or less. That's hard working people paying for the money sucking attorneys and legal fees. How the fuck does he get away with it? It's a full on cult, media driven by fox and co. The polls are mind boggling.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 04:39:21 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:23:04 pm
I can't comprehend how so many people have fallen for the con. Trump raised $21 mil from middle class republicans after getting indicted, of which 60 % were from donations of $200 or less. That's hard working people paying for the money sucking attorneys and legal fees. How the fuck does he get away with it? It's a full on cult, media driven by fox and co. The polls are mind boggling.

Fuk'em all, part of me hopes that most of it came from insulin or some other medical fund.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:21:39 pm
Depends how he dies. For those mad fucking conspiracy theorist it could be fuel to their fire. I'd prefer it being him falling on a staircase with someone walking beside him and him smashing his head into the concrete. Don't want him going like Logan Roy.

Weekend at Bernies-The whitehouse years.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
If trump dies, his followers won't believe it. Plain and simple.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:06:02 pm
If trump dies, his followers won't believe it. Plain and simple.

Yep. Some of the loons believe JFK is still alive (or about to come back from the dead). They'll be fantasising about Trump for many years yet.
