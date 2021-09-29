« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm
What happens if hes found guilty, gets a prison sentence, wins whilst behind bars and then pardons himself?

14th Amendment? At that point he'd have been found guilty of crimes that would surely amount to disqualification for public office (and would have effectively admitted it by taking the pardon from himself). At that point you'd need to see a Congressional backbone to actually do something about it though, and if he wins, and also wins the Republicans either or both chambers then... well. I'm sure nobody would be shocked to find it unable to pass.

Other than that, I'm not sure what could happen. If there's no provision in law to prevent him doing it, then he makes a big show of getting the 'Beast' to come pick him up from jail and drive him straight to the Oval Office I guess.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm »
Surely its vaguely enough worded to make this impossible.

And if he wins? He can pretty much pardon himself and claim an electoral mandate
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 11:40:18 pm »
Number 6 could be Bannon I think?

Co-Conspirator 6: A political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:40:18 pm
Number 6 could be Bannon I think?

Co-Conspirator 6: A political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.

Suggestions # 5 is Kenneth Chesebro

Quote
Trump-tied attorney who helped craft fake electors strategy resists grand jury subpoena
Kenneth Chesebro said he had been instructed to maintain privileges with the Trump campaign, which employed him. Its not entirely clear if thats true.
Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 11:51:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Surely its vaguely enough worded to make this impossible.

Yeah, I don't know it would be successful, but it's probably the only throw of the dice at that point to try. A lot of it depends on timing though. If he wins and none of the cases have gone to trial, then he can quash them through whoever the new AG is. So you wouldn't get a verdict of guilt and no trigger for the 14th. If he's been found guilty ahead of time and still manages to win, then bloody hell America, just give up on yourselves.

So it would only really be a potential thing if he's found guilty between an election victory and taking up office.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 12:00:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Surely its vaguely enough worded to make this impossible.

And if he wins? He can pretty much pardon himself and claim an electoral mandate
I think the weight of legal opinion is that the President (or a Governor, or anyone else) cannot pardon themselves. The problem is that it would end up at the Supreme Court, and this Supreme Court do not much care about the law and Constitution.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 12:06:15 am »
CNN just reported the co-conspirators are:

1 Giuliani
2 Eastman
3 Powell
4 Clark
5 Chesboro (sp?)
6 [not yet named]
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
the Trump campaign just confirmed his walk-on music at future rallies will be changed to an old Pointer Sisters hit, with some modified lyrics.....

I'm so Indicted!!
And I just can't hide it!!
I'm about to lose in court
And I won't like it!



Offline Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:06:15 am
CNN just reported the co-conspirators are:

1 Giuliani
2 Eastman
3 Powell
4 Clark
5 Chesboro (sp?)
6 [not yet named]

Chesebro. Probably not pronounced 'cheese-bro', but I can't help reading it that way.

6's "Political consultant" is pretty vague, and the fact it's not aide or adviser suggests to me it's someone more informally linked to Trump. Please let it be Mike Lindell... who was at the White House less than a week before the inauguration, supposedly urging Trump to threaten martial law:



He must have been involved in prior scheming to be turning up with notes like that? Although... Roger Stone? He was certainly present on Jan 6th itself...

Barely any point guessing anyway, I'm sure Trump will blab it all on Truth Social tomorrow.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 12:24:29 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:21:14 am
6's "Political consultant" is pretty vague, and the fact it's not aide or adviser suggests to me it's someone more informally linked to Trump. Please let it be Mike Lindell... who was at the White House less than a week before the inauguration, supposedly urging Trump to threaten martial law:

Roger Stone? He was certainly present on Jan 6th itself...

Barely any point guessing anyway, I'm sure Trump will blab it all on Truth Social tomorrow.

yeah could well be Stone - I forgot about him!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 03:02:22 am »
Quote
Todays indictment serves as an important reminder: Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, Mike Pence
