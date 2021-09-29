CNN just reported the co-conspirators are:
1 Giuliani
2 Eastman
3 Powell
4 Clark
5 Chesboro (sp?)
6 [not yet named]
Chesebro. Probably not pronounced 'cheese-bro', but I can't help reading it that way.
6's "Political consultant" is pretty vague, and the fact it's not aide or adviser suggests to me it's someone more informally linked to Trump. Please let it be Mike Lindell... who was at the White House less than a week before the inauguration, supposedly urging Trump to threaten martial law:
He must have been involved in prior scheming to be turning up with notes like that? Although... Roger Stone? He was certainly present on Jan 6th itself...
Barely any point guessing anyway, I'm sure Trump will blab it all on Truth Social tomorrow.