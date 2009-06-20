According to The Washington Post, Trump says hes been the recipient of a target letter from Jack Smith regarding the Jan 6th Insurrection (not Trumps words). Hes admitted as much on his pissant social media platform.
You never know from Trump and he didnt make clear exactly which related crimes the letter mentioned. He did , however, take time to insult Smith & Garland.
I think it's standard procedure for the targets defence team to be invited in for a chat right before charges drop. That's already happened over the documents case, so it's probably on the cards for Jan 6th too. I imagine Smith has written to him.
Which brings me to another point - Trump's insults and threats to the families of those investigating him. The clear dog whistles to his base to go after them, like someone did with Pelosi's husband. Fani Willis already told Judges in Georgia to clear two weeks of their schedules in August in preparation for indictments to drop, and asked them to get people to work remotely wherever possible - precisely because they will come under the threat of physical harm from Trump's supporters.
Frankly, Trump should already be in jail without a phone for witness intimidation and obstructing justice, just for the shit he's posting. But I don't see why anybody would be in any mood to cut a deal with a guy who is putting their loved ones' safety at risk.
If he was offered a plea deal and it guaranteed that he would not be able run for president again would you be ok with that?
No I wouldn't. That's not justice.
Letting Trump off and allowing him to go back to his golf course isn't going to prevent him from continuing to post his venomous bs online. The man is incapable of keeping his mouth shut or his thumbs still.