Yes, it's possible that's where the US would have headed if Jan 6th had been successful. It's not impossible that there were some elements in the insurrectionists (namely the guys in black combat gear with zipties) using the larger riot as cover to get in and 'neutralise' both Pence & Pelosi, who had specific roles in the election certification and the chain of presidential succession. Who knows where Pence would have ended up had he gone with his secret service escort? He didn't trust them enough to find out. And wasn't it Boebert who alerted the mob via Twitter than Pelosi was no longer in the chamber?Tracing out who might be behind such a 'grand plan' starts to get too conspiratorial, but with Pence and Pelosi unable to enact the certification of the election, the US would have entered a consitutional crisis with two weeks left of Trump's term, no clearly elected successor (because Biden can't just point to the vote tallies, it's the electoral college and the certification process that make him President) and the Speaker of the House unable to step into the role as required (and I believe it's cabinet members after that, whose terms would have all expired with the Presidency? This is where it gets a bit hazy for me). Regardless, it's exactly the sort of situation you can use to take on expanded 'emergency' powers, and eventually respond to the inevitable widespread protests with martial law and apparently shutting down the media's freedom to report on what you're doing.It's madness to think it could have happened like that, and yet coups do happen.