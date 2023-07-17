« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4400 on: July 17, 2023, 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 17, 2023, 05:43:25 pm
Taylor writes that Trump in 2019 was upset at reports that Texas ranchers were bringing their cattle through openings in the wall so that they could graze at the Rio Grande, on the grounds that this would let "thousands" of undocumented immigrants pour into the country.

Even though then-Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen insisted to the president that this wasn't the case, he demanded that his staff come up with alternative ways for ranchers to be able to access the Rio Grande.

"Give the ranchers ladders," Trump floated at one point. "They can use ladders to get to the other side, but not doors. You could use small fire trucks. Call the local fire stations, and use the ladders on their trucks to help them get over."
opportunity missed for Everton fans - they could have rented him their child trebuchets, for the calves.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4401 on: July 18, 2023, 03:04:26 pm »
Walls are closing in. Trump will take a plea deal when all said and done. He will stay out of jail and live the rest of his life playing golf and spouting shite. He has brainwashed half a country. A cult of followers where seemingly ordinary people set aside logic and actually what they are seeing and hearing and just blindly follow no matter what. Who is next up ? Half the country looks like it's there for the taking.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4402 on: July 18, 2023, 03:21:52 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July 18, 2023, 03:04:26 pm
Walls are closing in. Trump will take a plea deal when all said and done. He will stay out of jail and live the rest of his life playing golf and spouting shite. He has brainwashed half a country. A cult of followers where seemingly ordinary people set aside logic and actually what they are seeing and hearing and just blindly follow no matter what. Who is next up ? Half the country looks like it's there for the taking.

Trump hasn't brainwashed half the country. His hard core base is around 30%. There are plenty of Republicans who will hold their noses and vote for him, but plenty others will vote for neither presidential candidate and stick with the GOP further down the ticket. That's what happened in 2020.

There's no reason to offer him a deal because he has nothing to offer. What he wants is to be bribed into not running for president,  but he's proven he can't be trusted. His cohorts are already getting deals to sell him out and save themselves. .

For a man who is supposed to know the art of the deal, Trump brings nothing to the table. All he has are mob tactics of threat and bluster. Trump might get off due to a corrupt judicial system, but the various prosecutors are in no mood to offer him terms.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4403 on: July 18, 2023, 03:29:00 pm »
According to The Washington Post, Trump says hes been the recipient of a target letter from Jack Smith regarding the Jan 6th Insurrection (not Trumps words). Hes admitted as much on his pissant social media platform.

You never know from Trump and he didnt make clear exactly which related crimes the letter mentioned. He did , however, take time to insult Smith & Garland.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4404 on: July 18, 2023, 04:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 03:21:52 pm
Trump hasn't brainwashed half the country. His hard core base is around 30%. There are plenty of Republicans who will hold their noses and vote for him, but plenty others will vote for neither presidential candidate and stick with the GOP further down the ticket. That's what happened in 2020.

There's no reason to offer him a deal because he has nothing to offer. What he wants is to be bribed into not running for president,  but he's proven he can't be trusted. His cohorts are already getting deals to sell him out and save themselves. .


For a man who is supposed to know the art of the deal, Trump brings nothing to the table. All he has are mob tactics of threat and bluster. Trump might get off due to a corrupt judicial system, but the various prosecutors are in no mood to offer him terms.

If he was offered a plea deal and it guaranteed that he would not be able run for president again would you be ok with that?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4405 on: July 18, 2023, 04:13:09 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 18, 2023, 03:29:00 pm
According to The Washington Post, Trump says hes been the recipient of a target letter from Jack Smith regarding the Jan 6th Insurrection (not Trumps words). Hes admitted as much on his pissant social media platform.

You never know from Trump and he didnt make clear exactly which related crimes the letter mentioned. He did , however, take time to insult Smith & Garland.

I think it's standard procedure for the targets defence team to be invited in for a chat right before charges drop. That's already happened over the documents case, so it's probably on the cards for Jan 6th too. I imagine Smith has written to him.

Which brings me to another point - Trump's insults and threats to the families of those investigating him. The clear dog whistles to his base to go after them, like someone did with Pelosi's husband. Fani Willis already told Judges in Georgia to clear two weeks of their schedules in August in preparation for indictments to drop, and asked them to get people to work remotely wherever possible - precisely because they will come under the threat of physical harm from Trump's supporters.

Frankly, Trump should already be in jail without a phone for witness intimidation and obstructing justice, just for the shit he's posting. But I don't see why anybody would be in any mood to cut a deal with a guy who is putting their loved ones' safety at risk.

Quote from: nozza on July 18, 2023, 04:09:29 pm
If he was offered a plea deal and it guaranteed that he would not be able run for president again would you be ok with that?

No I wouldn't. That's not justice.

Letting Trump off and allowing him to go back to his golf course isn't going to prevent him from continuing to post his venomous bs online.  The man is incapable of keeping his mouth shut or his thumbs still.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4406 on: July 18, 2023, 04:19:27 pm »
Quote from: nozza on July 18, 2023, 04:09:29 pm
If he was offered a plea deal and it guaranteed that he would not be able run for president again would you be ok with that?

How does that get enforced though, legally? You'd have to find a constitutional way to block a presidential run and then somehow have it apply to Trump, The only way off the top of my head is a 14th Amendment diqualification, and you'd still have to convince the GOP section to go along with it even if it's what he's agreed to. It's probably not impossible, but pretty messy as they might only agree if conviction is looking likely, at which point why bother making the deal at all?

Anyway, he might still just win in 2024 and render it all moot:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/jul/18/miles-taylor-whistleblower-trump-biden-interview

I don't agree with everything he says, but it's a very interesting take from government insider during the Trump years (who has a book to sell so wants to make eyecatching statements). What's in the doomsday book Trump nearly got his hands on?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4407 on: July 18, 2023, 04:46:51 pm »
Nothing surprises me anymore with Trump. I really thought that was it after Jan 6th. Getting found not guilty be the senate in his Impeachment and absolutely no accountability for what happened  (Every senator who did not vote against him in that impeachment are responsible for everything after ) solidified, and even empowered him. Wheels of justice move slow an all that  but fuck me, this will be dragged out with stalling tactics right till the election. I would happily take a plea deal with a gag order on him right now and let the c*nt play golf on his own than have this drag on and on.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4408 on: July 18, 2023, 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 18, 2023, 03:29:00 pm
According to The Washington Post, Trump says hes been the recipient of a target letter from Jack Smith regarding the Jan 6th Insurrection (not Trumps words). Hes admitted as much on his pissant social media platform.

You never know from Trump and he didnt make clear exactly which related crimes the letter mentioned. He did , however, take time to insult Smith & Garland.

The letter has been confirmed, I think.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxVTFNcS5g0&ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4409 on: July 18, 2023, 06:28:34 pm »
the US is descending into banana-republic territory

- Trump can run for POTUS even if he's in prison
- he's boasted that if he's reelected he'll use the government to punish his adversaries
- the judge in one of his (many) cases was appointed by him and has already shown significant bias in his favour
- the SCOTUS have no - zero - ethical rules/regulations, and behave accordingly
- MTG
- Gaetz
- Jordan
- Boebert

.... plus about 100 more examples I could list but couldn't bothered.

 
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4410 on: July 18, 2023, 09:37:38 pm »
MAKE SANFORD GREAT AGAIN!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: Riquende on July 18, 2023, 04:19:27 pm
How does that get enforced though, legally? You'd have to find a constitutional way to block a presidential run and then somehow have it apply to Trump, The only way off the top of my head is a 14th Amendment diqualification, and you'd still have to convince the GOP section to go along with it even if it's what he's agreed to. It's probably not impossible, but pretty messy as they might only agree if conviction is looking likely, at which point why bother making the deal at all?

Anyway, he might still just win in 2024 and render it all moot:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/jul/18/miles-taylor-whistleblower-trump-biden-interview

I don't agree with everything he says, but it's a very interesting take from government insider during the Trump years (who has a book to sell so wants to make eyecatching statements). What's in the doomsday book Trump nearly got his hands on?

Miles Taylor is on the latest Mea Culpa podcast. He gives examples of extraordinary powers being given to the President in a time of crisis:

-the expected power over the military/national guard.
-the ability to take the media under government control.
-the ability to use the internet kill switch (if thats a thing)
-over riding the legislatures & judiciary.

Basically martial law with over-riding powers transferred to the executive. Like a Roman Dictator these powers are meant to be temporary and as Ive said only used in the most extreme circumstances. The worry is/was that Trump would find out about them and use them at any justification.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4412 on: Yesterday at 09:38:39 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:15:25 am
The worry is/was that Trump would find out about them and use them at any justification.

Yes, it's possible that's where the US would have headed if Jan 6th had been successful. It's not impossible that there were some elements in the insurrectionists (namely the guys in black combat gear with zipties) using the larger riot as cover to get in and 'neutralise' both Pence & Pelosi, who had specific roles in the election certification and the chain of presidential succession. Who knows where Pence would have ended up had he gone with his secret service escort? He didn't trust them enough to find out. And wasn't it Boebert who alerted the mob via Twitter than Pelosi was no longer in the chamber?

Tracing out who might be behind such a 'grand plan' starts to get too conspiratorial, but with Pence and Pelosi unable to enact the certification of the election, the US would have entered a consitutional crisis with two weeks left of Trump's term, no clearly elected successor (because Biden can't just point to the vote tallies, it's the electoral college and the certification process that make him President) and the Speaker of the House unable to step into the role as required (and I believe it's cabinet members after that, whose terms would have all expired with the Presidency? This is where it gets a bit hazy for me). Regardless, it's exactly the sort of situation you can use to take on expanded 'emergency' powers, and eventually respond to the inevitable widespread protests with martial law and apparently shutting down the media's freedom to report on what you're doing.

It's madness to think it could have happened like that, and yet coups do happen.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:40:16 am by Riquende »
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4413 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 am »
Bit surprised at the charges, or lack of them. They're reportedly to be defrauding the US (no surprise there), deprivation of rights under color of law and tampering with a witness.

Deprivation of rights under color of law is an interesting one. It forces me to use the American spelling for colour, but it's basically using a fake legal pretext to deprive someone of their constitutional rights.

Maybe there will be other charges in the indictment, or maybe there will be further indictments?

No mention of co-conspirators.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:25:48 am
Bit surprised at the charges, or lack of them. They're reportedly to be defrauding the US (no surprise there), deprivation of rights under color of law and tampering with a witness.

Deprivation of rights under color of law is an interesting one. It forces me to use the American spelling for colour, but it's basically using a fake legal pretext to deprive someone of their constitutional rights.

Maybe there will be other charges in the indictment, or maybe there will be further indictments?

No mention of co-conspirators.

2 theories out there 1: they will come soon
2: Jack Smith and DOJ are streamlining the case  against Trump to make it easier to win the case in shortest time in Federal court during an election season and with so many courst cases against trump at moment

One of the interesting legal options for RICO case against Trump is that he can forfeit all his money raised to defend his legal cases based on Fraud.
https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-georgia-fani-willis-investigation-court-filing-rcna94320


Some great analysis by Ari Melber and Neil Katyal on MSNBC last night with Alex Wagner  .. with https://www.msnbc.com/alex-wagner-tonight

Ari Melber has his own show and is a lawyer and has some great play on words and rap music interwined with legal analysis of cases against Trump
https://www.msnbc.com/the-beat-with-ari-melber

I believe this legal blog will track all his cases and publish an update soon
https://www.justsecurity.org/87236/trump-on-trial-a-model-prosecution-memo-for-federal-election-interference-crimes/


Bradcast podcast..
https://bradblog.com/audio/BradCast_BradFriedman-TrumpTargetedForJan6-OtherIndictmentNews-FakeElectorsChargedMI-ALDefiesSCOTUS_071823.mp3

There are so many cases .. new one in Michigan State AG fake electors, Federal target for Jan 6 insurrection (Jack Smith), Georgia interference one still to come and still a few out there.  Icannot find an infographic or list of all the cases in one place???


an interesting piece on  Its Actually Common to Indict Leaders of Democracies
Trump is just one of 78 political leaders in democratic nations who have faced criminal charges since the year 2000.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/07/18/democracy-law-indictment-leaders-trump-bolsonaro-imran-khan/
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4415 on: Yesterday at 12:07:15 pm »
I'm aware of most of those.

I'm not sure Ari had access to what was being charged at the time of that broadcast. It was a late article in Rolling Stone.

I can understand a slimmed down indictment, but it is missing inciting an insurrection and giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists. Also, missing wire fraud for all the money he's raised to fight election fraud of which almost none he's spent on that cause. Those are important charges but I guess they could possibly come later.

It would be really surprising if there were no co-conspirators though. I've heard that others like Giuliani wouldn't necessarily get a letter as they were probably told during interrogation. So maybe they will be charged?

Then there's this new charge 'Deprivation of rights under color of law'. I've not heard anyone suggest that charge or opine on it before.

Will be interesting to read the indictment. The last one was very interesting, I think this one will be more so.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4416 on: Yesterday at 12:11:45 pm »
Something else important to remember - cases will be dealt with in priority order on the basis of which case indicts first. The Georgia case with Fani Willis looks set to begin issuing indictments in the second half of August, and would take precedence over any subsequent charges brought by Jack Smith.

We will have to see if Smith is looking to get his charges out ahead of Georgia's, which might explain the apparently limited number of charges.

Also important to remember that Smith can issue a superseding indictment, and so add additional charges should the need arise. So maybe his prime objective is to just get a couple out first, then add to them.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4417 on: Yesterday at 12:21:52 pm »
Let the pile-on continue imho.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4418 on: Yesterday at 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:15:25 am
Basically martial law with over-riding powers transferred to the executive.


And you can bet that the millions of anti-government fuckwits that infest the US would be supportive of this (cos it'd be their fascist bastard in charge)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4419 on: Yesterday at 02:00:04 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 12:07:15 pm


I'm not sure Ari had access to what was being charged at the time of that broadcast. It was a late article in Rolling Stone.

I can understand a slimmed down indictment, but it is missing inciting an insurrection and giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists. Also, missing wire fraud for all the money he's raised to fight election fraud of which almost none he's spent on that cause. Those are important charges but I guess they could possibly come later.

It would be really surprising if there were no co-conspirators though. I've heard that others like Giuliani wouldn't necessarily get a letter as they were probably told during interrogation. So maybe they will be charged?


Will be interesting to read the indictment. The last one was very interesting, I think this one will be more so.

I think they all indictments will be interesting reading

I do not think anybody has seen the indictment charges.. Just what Trump mentioned in his social post about the target letter.

you say you know most of these references.

Do you know any Legal blogs that keep record of all the indictments and current & impending legal cases  against Trump
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4420 on: Yesterday at 03:21:53 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 02:00:04 pm
I think they all indictments will be interesting reading

I do not think anybody has seen the indictment charges.. Just what Trump mentioned in his social post about the target letter.

you say you know most of these references.

Do you know any Legal blogs that keep record of all the indictments and current & impending legal cases  against Trump

The detail on the charges was in a Rolling Stone article, and they're quoting the letter to Trump as the source, so maybe there'll be more in the indictment?

Sorry, I don't have a blog with the very long list of charges. I was just watching Maggie Haberman on CNN and as well as the four criminal cases, in four separate jurisdictions, there are whole multitude of civil ones. There's a civil fraud case against him and his company in New York scheduled for October, still a load of stuff relating to E Jean Carrol, and a civil class action case against him and his company re peddling phony get rich schemes. That case has the same lawyer as the E Jean Carrol case. I don't know of any others, but I'd be surprised if that was an exhaustive list.

This is a guy who desperately needs a massive team of lawyers but who finds it very difficult to employ lawyers.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 10:26:25 am »
This is a good place to follow things:



https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/a-trump-jan.-6-indictment-appears-to-be-imminent

I do enjoy their dry use of words: Trump is not a reliable narrator on factual matters.
