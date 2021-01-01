Listening to Rachel Maddows Bagman Indictment podcast; she asks the three prosecutors of Spiro Agnew ; If Trump took a plea to avoid jail time, with the condition that he could never run for office again would they accept it? Ill not tell you their answers in case you want to listen, but, who here would find that an acceptable solution?



How do you enforce that? What do you do if he suddenly decides to run for office again? Immediately cart him off to jail? What would that look like?Besides, I'll be surprised if any of these trials are concluded before the next election. What needs to happen is the 14th Amendment being invoked.