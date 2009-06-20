« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 04:13:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 03:36:38 pm
Relatively speaking, I think that's true. Though, look with whom we are comparing him from the GOP.

Well from my standpoint there is nothing likeable about christie. He's as corrupt as they come.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 04:16:16 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 04:13:08 pm
Well from my standpoint there is nothing likeable about christie. He's as corrupt as they come.

He'll say and do whatever he feels necessary to get ahead. He knew trump for 22 years he tells us, knew exactly what he was like, and still licked his shoes when the time came. Now we're supposed to praise him cause he's decided to not like trump. Fucking hypocrite.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 05:19:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 04:13:08 pm
He's as corrupt as they come.

link?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 05:26:46 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 05:19:59 pm
link?
I suppose Red beret is referring to Bridgegate. Even if we accept that worst interpretation of what occurred there, this does not rise to the level of him being the most corrupt, even if I would not trust him with life savings. And certainly not to hold my ice cream.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 05:49:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 05:26:46 pm
I suppose Red beret is referring to Bridgegate. Even if we accept that worst interpretation of what occurred there, this does not rise to the level of him being the most corrupt, even if I would not trust him with life savings. And certainly not to hold my ice cream.

Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 06:00:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 05:49:32 pm
Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career

All chickenshit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 06:33:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 05:49:32 pm
Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career
Surely, a distinction without a difference. ???
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 07:15:37 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 06:33:04 pm
Surely, a distinction without a difference. ???

Well if you think he's only as corrupt as a regular Republican, then I guess we agree to disagree.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 08:50:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 07:15:37 pm
Well if you think he's only as corrupt as a regular Republican, then I guess we agree to disagree.
Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 09:42:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 08:50:32 pm
Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.

Didn't mean to imply that you are, mate. :thumbup

My main concern about Christie is that he is just as much a bully as Trump is, but he is smarter. Whether he is corrupt in the same way is up for debate, but he has clearly abused his position in the past. So what he might do as President concerns me.

He, too, comes across as a straight talker, and will push "populist" policies - and we all know what that means.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 09:50:01 pm
I never want to see Christie in any position of power, but right now he's doing what virtually nobody else in the R party is willing to do - call out Trump's nonsense and bullshit and call a spade a spade. 

it is so fucking refreshing to hear it, I just hope some of the Magamorons pay attention.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:02:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 30, 2023, 09:50:01 pm
I never want to see Christie in any position of power, but right now he's doing what virtually nobody else in the R party is willing to do - call out Trump's nonsense and bullshit and call a spade a spade. 

it is so fucking refreshing to hear it, I just hope some of the Magamorons pay attention.
My take: Christie is rather clever. Certainly more clever than the vast majority of GOP politicians. This could make him quite dangerous with larger levers of power (which he has already demonstrated at the state level). Probably a potential Nixon. He knows he's clever, but he also has a big ego. So he cannot play stupid, which is what nearly all the other non-stupid GOPers do when it comes to anything to do with Trump, or most other issues for that matter.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:05:25 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 09:42:06 pm
Didn't mean to imply that you are, mate. :thumbup
Oh, I was just making sure that no one thought I was actually making a defense of Christie. I was in the States when his brand was at its hottest (at the national level). He stands no chance of winning the candidacy of course. Things might have been different for him if Trump had never entered the fray.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:15:23 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 10:05:25 pm
Oh, I was just making sure that no one thought I was actually making a defense of Christie. I was in the States when his Brand was at its hottest (at the national level). He stands no chance of winning the candidacy of course. Things might have been different for him if Trump had never entered the fray.

I think most people in the GOP are hoping Christie nerfs Trump, even if he can't win the nomination himself. It might let De Santis in through the back door.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:22:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 10:15:23 pm
I think most people in the GOP are hoping Christie nerfs Trump, even if he can't win the nomination himself. It might let De Santis in through the back door.
Possible, I guess. I think, though, Charles Kock will have as great or ever greater effect with his impending ad campaign against Trump. It'll all add up. I think, though, Trump will still win the nomination. And if he does not, a large chunk of his supporters will stay at home come the election.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:23:29 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 10:22:10 pm
Possible, I guess. I think, though, Charles Kock will have as great or ever greater effect with his impending ad campaign against Trump. It'll all add up. I think, though, Trump will still win the nomination. And if he does not, a large chunk of his supporters will stay at home come the election.

I can very much live with that. And I imagine, so can Joe Biden.  8)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
June 30, 2023, 10:26:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on June 30, 2023, 10:23:29 pm
I can very much live with that. And I imagine, so can Joe Biden.  8)
I can't see how the Republicans win the next election with or without Trump. Not unless something goes very wrong on the Democratic side - we should not rule this out.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 02:33:02 am
Shit getting real in Georgia based on his latest rant on Struth Social.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers get away with murder, and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case. I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 02:42:38 am
Stollen elections are the worst!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 03:09:21 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July  1, 2023, 02:42:38 am
Stollen elections are the worst!

I know. Wrong time of the year.

He's been making this misspelling from as far back as 2019.



I'm pretty sure his predictive text now has it imbedded in his dictionary.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 06:23:01 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July  1, 2023, 02:42:38 am
Stollen elections are the worst!

Should this board be renamed News and Currant Affairs?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 09:08:53 am
The only reason people are liking Christie and the likes of the Lincoln Project is that theyre normal republicans with the balls to tell the truth about Trump. Some Democrats should take their lead, particularly when it comes to campaign ads.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 10:08:26 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  1, 2023, 02:33:02 am
Shit getting real in Georgia based on his latest rant on Struth Social.

"where murderers get away with murder." - this from the guy who said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. ::)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 05:00:45 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
July 1, 2023, 06:37:10 pm


'More chickens coming home to roost': Legal experts pounce on Trump over bombshell Arizona phone call report

Quote
The Post reported that a Ducey donor recalled the Arizona GOP lawmaker talking about the call at a luncheon, with the report adding, "The account was confirmed by others aware of the call. Ducey told the donor he was surprised that special counsel Jack Smiths team had not inquired about his phone calls with Trump and Pence as part of the Justice Departments investigation into the former presidents attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the donor said."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 07:54:26 am
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 11:06:49 am
On that issue with DWAC, they've had a couple of people arrested and charged with insider trading. If DWAC can't agree with its investors to extend the merger deadline another 12 months in September, they have to dissolve and refund the investors.

Truth Social is running on financial fumes - it was supposed to fold back in April and there's talk they took out a dodgy loan to keep going. But if the merger doesn't happen, TS is dead.

It bothers me that SEC is open to a settlement that might allow the merger to continue. But seeing that Trump himself is desperate to jettison Truth Social and get back on Twitter, he might find himself trapped a bit longer.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:08:13 pm
I doubt Trump will appreciate Twitter when he goes back to it. Hell no doubt adore the echo chamber, but wont immediately realise that the decent people he hopes to influence have left. Musks destruction of the format is a wonderful thing, almost as if hes a double agent. Or perhaps hes just not that bright.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 12:55:35 pm
Trump's not been growing his audience for a long time though. I'm not sure he realises or even cares. He just enjoys throwing red meat to his base and assuming Republican voters will back him regardless once he has the nomination.

I don't think he has a clue when it comes to influencing independents.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 01:11:52 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:08:13 pm
I doubt Trump will appreciate Twitter when he goes back to it. Hell no doubt adore the echo chamber, but wont immediately realise that the decent people he hopes to influence have left. Musks destruction of the format is a wonderful thing, almost as if hes a double agent. Or perhaps hes just not that bright.
I agree with Red Beret - Trump has zero interest in persuading anyone of anything, just wants to keep his moronic followers angry at the world for another 18 months or so.  and to be honest anyone remotely "decent" isn't persuadable to support him at this point.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 02:10:56 pm
Indeed. At this point, anyone who would vote for Trump simply because he is the GOP nominee has a blind spot in their higher faculty thinking. And they won't all be dumb yokels.

Bill Barr has essentially come out and said, "Yeah, Trump is more than just a crook, he's a criminal - but I'll still vote for him if he's the nominee".

You can't argue with a position like that. Bill Barr is an intelligent man, but such an action is a rejection of reason in favour of political culture. And if that's how the smart ones behave, you can imagine what the dumb ones are like.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 02:41:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 30, 2023, 08:50:32 pm
Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.

they are all flavours of the same thing,Christo -fascist, anti LGBTQ, racists, anti-Abortion and all social/affordable healthcare,  pro big business and corruption, play by our rules, extreme Supreme RW Court - if we cannot win at ballot then just rule in favour of RW policies.. those 2 cases last week were so extreme and not  even real court cases.

de Santis was seen as Trump that would be acceptable to independents and he is even more RW extreme than the rest.

Christie is just like them, but has some more sane answers - but all would be extreme RW and serve only big tax cutting business and lobbyist interest.   
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 02:46:38 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:55:35 pm
Trump's not been growing his audience for a long time though. I'm not sure he realises or even cares. He just enjoys throwing red meat to his base and assuming Republican voters will back him regardless once he has the nomination.

I don't think he has a clue when it comes to influencing independents.

he is only in the race so he can pardon himself or get other GOP contenders to pardon him from the crimes coming down the pipeline.  Plus he has seen how easy it is to con the GOP supporters out of their money and write different scipts  and ciollect the coin.
As close to royalty as they love to scratch his ego.

Openly corrupt, grifter, judges can maybe help you, and aslo he has no other game in town or business.

Stand up on a podium once a week, read a script, say something outrageous or lie and count the money. While playing the odd game of golf with all his laqwyer fees and costs paid for by his cult followers.

the only thing I think he is struggling with is the pressure that he may have committed too many crimes in open with too much evidence and competent prosecutors and also he has not been able to attract or keep any good lawyers. As he is a terrible legal client, does not listen, opens his mouth too often and does not pay his legal bills
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:15:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:10:56 pm
Indeed. At this point, anyone who would vote for Trump simply because he is the GOP nominee has a blind spot in their higher faculty thinking. And they won't all be dumb yokels.

Bill Barr has essentially come out and said, "Yeah, Trump is more than just a crook, he's a criminal - but I'll still vote for him if he's the nominee".

You can't argue with a position like that. Bill Barr is an intelligent man, but such an action is a rejection of reason in favour of political culture. And if that's how the smart ones behave, you can imagine what the dumb ones are like.
If he didn't say that and just talked about the criminality he'd be putting his life in danger so to me it's just a self-preservation thing.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:15:23 pm
If he didn't say that and just talked about the criminality he'd be putting his life in danger so to me it's just a self-preservation thing.

I only used Barr as an example, although I believe him. Even if he's lying, there will be plenty of equally intelligent people who will do exactly this.

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:43:58 pm
Listening to Rachel Maddows Bagman Indictment podcast; she asks the three prosecutors of Spiro Agnew ; If Trump took a plea to avoid jail time, with the condition that he could never run for office again would they accept it? Ill not tell you their answers in case you want to listen, but, who here would find that an acceptable solution?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:49:09 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:43:58 pm
Listening to Rachel Maddows Bagman Indictment podcast; she asks the three prosecutors of Spiro Agnew ; If Trump took a plea to avoid jail time, with the condition that he could never run for office again would they accept it? Ill not tell you their answers in case you want to listen, but, who here would find that an acceptable solution?

I'll settle for nothing less than his heart going all explodey.
