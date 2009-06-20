Trump's not been growing his audience for a long time though. I'm not sure he realises or even cares. He just enjoys throwing red meat to his base and assuming Republican voters will back him regardless once he has the nomination.



I don't think he has a clue when it comes to influencing independents.



he is only in the race so he can pardon himself or get other GOP contenders to pardon him from the crimes coming down the pipeline. Plus he has seen how easy it is to con the GOP supporters out of their money and write different scipts and ciollect the coin.As close to royalty as they love to scratch his ego.Openly corrupt, grifter, judges can maybe help you, and aslo he has no other game in town or business.Stand up on a podium once a week, read a script, say something outrageous or lie and count the money. While playing the odd game of golf with all his laqwyer fees and costs paid for by his cult followers.the only thing I think he is struggling with is the pressure that he may have committed too many crimes in open with too much evidence and competent prosecutors and also he has not been able to attract or keep any good lawyers. As he is a terrible legal client, does not listen, opens his mouth too often and does not pay his legal bills