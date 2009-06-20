« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 04:13:08 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Relatively speaking, I think that's true. Though, look with whom we are comparing him from the GOP.

Well from my standpoint there is nothing likeable about christie. He's as corrupt as they come.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 04:16:16 pm
Red Beret:
Well from my standpoint there is nothing likeable about christie. He's as corrupt as they come.

He'll say and do whatever he feels necessary to get ahead. He knew trump for 22 years he tells us, knew exactly what he was like, and still licked his shoes when the time came. Now we're supposed to praise him cause he's decided to not like trump. Fucking hypocrite.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 05:19:59 pm
Red Beret:
He's as corrupt as they come.

link?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm
jambutty:
link?
I suppose Red beret is referring to Bridgegate. Even if we accept that worst interpretation of what occurred there, this does not rise to the level of him being the most corrupt, even if I would not trust him with life savings. And certainly not to hold my ice cream.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 05:49:32 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
I suppose Red beret is referring to Bridgegate. Even if we accept that worst interpretation of what occurred there, this does not rise to the level of him being the most corrupt, even if I would not trust him with life savings. And certainly not to hold my ice cream.

Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 06:00:19 pm
Red Beret:
Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career

All chickenshit.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4326 on: Yesterday at 06:33:04 pm
Red Beret:
Also how he closed an entire beach so he could relax.

And I never said he was the most corrupt. I said he's as corrupt as they come. Five minutes on google will tell you everything you need to know about Chris Christie.

EDIT: There's this - I imagine there's more

https://ballotpedia.org/Notable_controversies_in_Chris_Christie%27s_career
Surely, a distinction without a difference. ???
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4327 on: Yesterday at 07:15:37 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Surely, a distinction without a difference. ???

Well if you think he's only as corrupt as a regular Republican, then I guess we agree to disagree.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4328 on: Yesterday at 08:50:32 pm
Red Beret:
Well if you think he's only as corrupt as a regular Republican, then I guess we agree to disagree.
Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4329 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.

Didn't mean to imply that you are, mate. :thumbup

My main concern about Christie is that he is just as much a bully as Trump is, but he is smarter. Whether he is corrupt in the same way is up for debate, but he has clearly abused his position in the past. So what he might do as President concerns me.

He, too, comes across as a straight talker, and will push "populist" policies - and we all know what that means.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4330 on: Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
I never want to see Christie in any position of power, but right now he's doing what virtually nobody else in the R party is willing to do - call out Trump's nonsense and bullshit and call a spade a spade. 

it is so fucking refreshing to hear it, I just hope some of the Magamorons pay attention.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4331 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm
SamLad:
I never want to see Christie in any position of power, but right now he's doing what virtually nobody else in the R party is willing to do - call out Trump's nonsense and bullshit and call a spade a spade. 

it is so fucking refreshing to hear it, I just hope some of the Magamorons pay attention.
My take: Christie is rather clever. Certainly more clever than the vast majority of GOP politicians. This could make him quite dangerous with larger levers of power (which he has already demonstrated at the state level). Probably a potential Nixon. He knows he's clever, but he also has a big ego. So he cannot play stupid, which is what nearly all the other non-stupid GOPers do when it comes to anything to do with Trump, or most other issues for that matter.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4332 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm
Red Beret:
Didn't mean to imply that you are, mate. :thumbup
Oh, I was just making sure that no one thought I was actually making a defense of Christie. I was in the States when his brand was at its hottest (at the national level). He stands no chance of winning the candidacy of course. Things might have been different for him if Trump had never entered the fray.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Oh, I was just making sure that no one thought I was actually making a defense of Christie. I was in the States when his Brand was at its hottest (at the national level). He stands no chance of winning the candidacy of course. Things might have been different for him if Trump had never entered the fray.

I think most people in the GOP are hoping Christie nerfs Trump, even if he can't win the nomination himself. It might let De Santis in through the back door.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
Red Beret:
I think most people in the GOP are hoping Christie nerfs Trump, even if he can't win the nomination himself. It might let De Santis in through the back door.
Possible, I guess. I think, though, Charles Kock will have as great or ever greater effect with his impending ad campaign against Trump. It'll all add up. I think, though, Trump will still win the nomination. And if he does not, a large chunk of his supporters will stay at home come the election.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Jiminy Cricket:
Possible, I guess. I think, though, Charles Kock will have as great or ever greater effect with his impending ad campaign against Trump. It'll all add up. I think, though, Trump will still win the nomination. And if he does not, a large chunk of his supporters will stay at home come the election.

I can very much live with that. And I imagine, so can Joe Biden.  8)
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm
Red Beret:
I can very much live with that. And I imagine, so can Joe Biden.  8)
I can't see how the Republicans win the next election with or without Trump. Not unless something goes very wrong on the Democratic side - we should not rule this out.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4337 on: Today at 02:33:02 am
Shit getting real in Georgia based on his latest rant on Struth Social.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump

I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers get away with murder, and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case. I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing. SCAM!
