Of the present crop, he's probably quite typical. There are even more corrupt GOP politicians. He's more gifted (oratorically) than your average politician. That's an indictment of politics and politicians, not praise for Christie. To be clear, I am no fan of Christie's.



Didn't mean to imply that you are, mate.My main concern about Christie is that he is just as much a bully as Trump is, but he is smarter. Whether he is corrupt in the same way is up for debate, but he has clearly abused his position in the past. So what he might do as President concerns me.He, too, comes across as a straight talker, and will push "populist" policies - and we all know what that means.