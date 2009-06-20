The prosecution will painstakingly avoid any efforts to mistrial or shade the Judge or the system. The entire process has to be untouched by Democratic hands.



If the evidence is not enough to convict in Florida, the court of public opinion will have to suffice.



Not sure what you mean by this? The Democrats have nothing to do with this. Again, as Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith is well within his legal rights to request Cannon recuse herself. If she refuses, he can go over her head straight to the 11th Circuit and remind them of how they had to slap her down. Remember, this is the Floridian Circuit - hardly Liberal - and they already had to rake Cannon over the coals.Commentators were saying this was a possibility the moment Cannon was appointed. She already tried to help Trump once on this very case with the appointment of the Special Master and trying to bar some documents as evidence. There's now talk she might look to stack the jury. If the trial happens too fast, the door is open for the defence to request a mistrial.It's not about stopping the case for them. They have no defence. It's just about delaying it until after the election in the hopes Trump wins.There is more than enough evidence. This is a crooked judge trying to help the defendant. Exposing the witnesses to intimidation and threats by Trump's private army of morons jeopardises the trial.Fuck the optics. It doesn't matter if Democrats are calling for Cannon's recusal. Smith is within his rights to request it. Trump can bleat to his sheep if Cannon is replaced about how the Liberal Witch Hunters are putting anti-Trump judges in place to topple him - that was always going to happen. He'll turn on Cannon as well, if she's remotely impartial. This is about ensuring legally binding justice.EDIT: Reading the article, I'd say Smith is - perhaps - testing the waters with Cannon. It's telling Trump's lawyers didn't even open their mouths on the issue. Maybe they were hoping Cannon would do what they wanted without being prompted, so they could avoid an obvious conflict of interest. In either case, I think Smith is quietly building evidence against Cannon to take to the 11th Circuit should he feel the need.