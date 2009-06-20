Raskin at the Schiff Censure:
"Today we meet not to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Nor to expand President Bidens infrastructure plan, nor to protect the voting rights of the people, or in order to protect the health care choices of women across America. Because we know theyre definitely not interested in that.
Now we meet rather for another stop on the GOPs endless revenge tour against Democrats who dared to tell the truth about Donald Trump and his repeated sellouts and betrayals of the American people over the last six years. Its all about Donald Trump tightening his stranglehold over Republicans for the 2024 campaign and driving out anyone who dares to think for himself or herself.
But dont take my word for it. Just read Fridays statement by the twice-impeached-inciter of insurrection-sexual abuser-defamer of women and indicted pilferer of national security secrets, war plans and top secret classified documents himself.
On Friday, Trump posted this order to his followers in this unveiled threat to anyone who would dare to defy his control over the GOP. Quote Any Republican voting against Adam Schiffs censure or worse, should immediately be primaried, he wrote.
The Luna resolution is a weapon of mass destruction from Trumps indictment by a Florida grand jury on 37 federal charges relating to obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified, secret and top secret documents at his Florida resort, in his bathroom, his bedroom and beyond, and then refusing repeatedly for more than a year to return any of these official documents to the archives and the FBI. Its amazing to me that they have to change the subject from one of Donald Trumps current offenses against America to one of his older offenses, welcoming Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign."