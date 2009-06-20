« previous next »
Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4240 on: June 24, 2023, 01:22:47 pm
Randy is an international treasure.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4241 on: June 24, 2023, 04:09:23 pm
A mate of mine, former DA in Staten Island, told me a Jack Smith story.

Abar 20 years ago 2 cops were assassinated in Staten Island.  The death penalty was illegal in New York State.  My mate convinced Smith's office to accept the murder as a Federal offense in order to seek death.

The Feds accepted the case, it was tried and death was the sentence, on appeal reduced to life without parole.

Paul said Smith was capable of quoting sections of prolific documents the day after he got them.

Brilliant and a photographic memory.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4242 on: June 24, 2023, 04:13:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 04:09:23 pm
Paul said Smith was capable of quoting sections of prolific documents the day after he got them.

Brilliant and a photographic memory.
I worked with a guy like that once. He used to quote long sections of people's reports and memos back to them, verbatim.  Scared the crap out of everyone.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4243 on: June 24, 2023, 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 04:09:23 pm
A mate of mine, former DA in Staten Island, told me a Jack Smith story.
Brilliant and a photographic memory.
Yeah, but can he memorize person woman man camera TV?
Trump'll run rings round him.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4244 on: June 24, 2023, 07:38:29 pm
I'm sure the ex-President has sent his condolences, best wishes and anything he can do to help, to his bud Vlad.

The situation can only erode support for the pro-Russian arm of the Conservative Party.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4245 on: June 24, 2023, 07:51:46 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 07:38:29 pm
The situation can only erode support for the pro-Russian arm of the Conservative Party.
They'll twist it in their own sick way, they'll suggest Putin was nearly subject to an insurrection which never actually happened in their own country.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4246 on: June 24, 2023, 09:44:58 pm
Raskin at the Schiff Censure:

"Today we meet not to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Nor to expand President Bidens infrastructure plan, nor to protect the voting rights of the people, or in order to protect the health care choices of women across America. Because we know theyre definitely not interested in that.

Now we meet rather for another stop on the GOPs endless revenge tour against Democrats who dared to tell the truth about Donald Trump and his repeated sellouts and betrayals of the American people over the last six years. Its all about Donald Trump tightening his stranglehold over Republicans for the 2024 campaign and driving out anyone who dares to think for himself or herself.

But dont take my word for it. Just read Fridays statement by the twice-impeached-inciter of insurrection-sexual abuser-defamer of women and indicted pilferer of national security secrets, war plans and top secret classified documents himself.

On Friday, Trump posted this order to his followers in this unveiled threat to anyone who would dare to defy his control over the GOP. Quote Any Republican voting against Adam Schiffs censure or worse, should immediately be primaried, he wrote.

The Luna resolution is a weapon of mass destruction from Trumps indictment by a Florida grand jury on 37 federal charges relating to obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified, secret and top secret documents at his Florida resort, in his bathroom, his bedroom and beyond, and then refusing repeatedly for more than a year to return any of these official documents to the archives and the FBI. Its amazing to me that they have to change the subject from one of Donald Trumps current offenses against America to one of his older offenses, welcoming Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign."
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4247 on: June 24, 2023, 09:59:13 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 09:44:58 pm
Raskin at the Schiff Censure:

"Today we meet not to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Nor to expand President Bidens infrastructure plan, nor to protect the voting rights of the people, or in order to protect the health care choices of women across America. Because we know theyre definitely not interested in that.

Now we meet rather for another stop on the GOPs endless revenge tour against Democrats who dared to tell the truth about Donald Trump and his repeated sellouts and betrayals of the American people over the last six years. Its all about Donald Trump tightening his stranglehold over Republicans for the 2024 campaign and driving out anyone who dares to think for himself or herself.

But dont take my word for it. Just read Fridays statement by the twice-impeached-inciter of insurrection-sexual abuser-defamer of women and indicted pilferer of national security secrets, war plans and top secret classified documents himself.

On Friday, Trump posted this order to his followers in this unveiled threat to anyone who would dare to defy his control over the GOP. Quote Any Republican voting against Adam Schiffs censure or worse, should immediately be primaried, he wrote.

The Luna resolution is a weapon of mass destruction from Trumps indictment by a Florida grand jury on 37 federal charges relating to obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information for storing dozens of classified, secret and top secret documents at his Florida resort, in his bathroom, his bedroom and beyond, and then refusing repeatedly for more than a year to return any of these official documents to the archives and the FBI. Its amazing to me that they have to change the subject from one of Donald Trumps current offenses against America to one of his older offenses, welcoming Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign."
I usually snip quotes, there really is no need to quote such a long post. But this needs preserving and presenting in full.
Magnificent as usual from an outstanding US politician, Jamie Raskin.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4248 on: June 24, 2023, 10:36:30 pm
Quote from: John C on June 24, 2023, 09:59:13 pm

Sorry John, but I have to disagree.

Dunno if it was fear of copyright impingement or wha' but

"....in his bathroom, his bedroom and beyond"

surely should have been " ... in his bed, bath or beyond"
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
I think it's time to force Cannon's recusal.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:10:56 pm
I think it's time to force Cannon's recusal.
That would be a bad move.



Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
That would be a bad move.

Why? Jack Smith is well within his rights to make such a request  and can go over the judge's head if need be.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 11:22:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Why? Jack Smith is well within his rights to make such a request  and can go over the judge's head if need be.

too soon. and she can just say "no" anyway I believe. 

as far as the decision today. I've seen some lawyer-written pieces saying it's not a big deal.  I don't pretend to know why it isn't but I'll see if I can dig something out.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Why? Jack Smith is well within his rights to make such a request  and can go over the judge's head if need be.
The prosecution will painstakingly avoid any efforts to mistrial or shade the Judge or the system.  The entire process has to be untouched by Democratic hands.

If the evidence is not enough to convict in Florida, the court of public opinion will have to suffice.

Breaking news:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cannon-s-ruling-makes-no-sense-legal-analysts-think-jack-smith-will-throw-down-over-her-latest/ar-AA1d4Azw?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=8c733a63727847f38123a86c238769a9&ei=9
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4255 on: Today at 09:00:08 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm
The prosecution will painstakingly avoid any efforts to mistrial or shade the Judge or the system.  The entire process has to be untouched by Democratic hands.

If the evidence is not enough to convict in Florida, the court of public opinion will have to suffice.

Breaking news:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cannon-s-ruling-makes-no-sense-legal-analysts-think-jack-smith-will-throw-down-over-her-latest/ar-AA1d4Azw?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=8c733a63727847f38123a86c238769a9&ei=9

Not sure what you mean by this?  The Democrats have nothing to do with this. Again, as Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith is well within his legal rights to request Cannon recuse herself. If she refuses, he can go over her head straight to the 11th Circuit and remind them of how they had to slap her down. Remember, this is the Floridian Circuit - hardly Liberal - and they already had to rake Cannon over the coals.

Commentators were saying this was a possibility the moment Cannon was appointed. She already tried to help Trump once on this very case with the appointment of the Special Master and trying to bar some documents as evidence. There's now talk she might look to stack the jury. If the trial happens too fast, the door is open for the defence to request a mistrial.

It's not about stopping the case for them. They have no defence. It's just about delaying it until after the election in the hopes Trump wins.

There is more than enough evidence. This is a crooked judge trying to help the defendant. Exposing the witnesses to intimidation and threats by Trump's private army of morons jeopardises the trial.

Fuck the optics.  It doesn't matter if Democrats are calling for Cannon's recusal. Smith is within his rights to request it. Trump can bleat to his sheep if Cannon is replaced about how the Liberal Witch Hunters are putting anti-Trump judges in place to topple him - that was always going to happen. He'll turn on Cannon as well, if she's remotely impartial. This is about ensuring legally binding justice.

EDIT: Reading the article, I'd say Smith is - perhaps - testing the waters with Cannon. It's telling Trump's lawyers didn't even open their mouths on the issue. Maybe they were hoping Cannon would do what they wanted without being prompted, so they could avoid an obvious conflict of interest. In either case, I think Smith is quietly building evidence against Cannon to take to the 11th Circuit should he feel the need.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4256 on: Today at 09:22:52 am
Bring some Cokes in please.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/inVJF0Dr8mo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/inVJF0Dr8mo</a>

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4257 on: Today at 09:33:27 am
The legal talking heads dont seem that fussed by Cannon unsealing the witnesses. With the names in the public domain and Trump told not to interact with them in anyway there will be more scrutiny and possibly leave him open to contempt.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4258 on: Today at 09:55:45 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:33:27 am
The legal talking heads dont seem that fussed by Cannon unsealing the witnesses. With the names in the public domain and Trump told not to interact with them in anyway there will be more scrutiny and possibly leave him open to contempt.

Well as that msn article points out, that doesn't stop Don Junior or Gym Jordan having a go at them.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4259 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:00:08 am
Not sure what you mean by this?

This is a criminal case.

If evidence emerges from political sources, they must be exclusively Republican so as to remove any 'Biden/Clinton' bias that could mistrial.
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #4260 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm
