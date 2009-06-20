Do you think Russia got to him?



The turnaround from Graham was stark, even worse than with the likes of Rubio. And since the turnaround, Graham always appears highly distressed when defending trump, even in tears. There is something even more off with him than with likes of Rubio* and Cruz* who switched to backing Trump purely because of political expediency.* They both had their families attacked by Trump, and they still backed him later on. Cruz had his wife called 'ugly' by Trump, and he still swung in behind him. I'm sure his wife (and daughters) loved that. The kind of expediency they display is way beyond politics. It demonstrates a complete lack of backbone and self (and spousal) respect. I digress.