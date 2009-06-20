« previous next »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:45:30 am
Well he was involved in the Georgia fiasco. There are still indictments coming on that.
It goes back further than that. But whatever it is, it probably explains his involvement with what Trump attempted in Georgia.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:51:01 am
It goes back further than that. But whatever it is, it probably explains his involvement with what Trump attempted in Georgia.

Do you think Russia got to him?
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:38:41 am
It's true Trump signed the law into being. Whether it was an attempt to take down Hillary Clinton I don't know.

I hear Lyndsay Graham was ranting about her on ABC news the other day. It's been eight years and they're still obsessed by her.
the tv interviewers let them away with this nonsense whataboutery.  it's disgraceful.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:53:28 am
Do you think Russia got to him?
The turnaround from Graham was stark, even worse than with the likes of Rubio. And since the turnaround, Graham always appears highly distressed when defending trump, even in tears. There is something even more off with him than with likes of Rubio* and Cruz* who switched to backing Trump purely because of political expediency.

* They both had their families attacked by Trump, and they still backed him later on. Cruz had his wife called 'ugly' by Trump, and he still swung in behind him. I'm sure his wife (and daughters) loved that. The kind of expediency they display is way beyond politics. It demonstrates a complete lack of backbone and self (and spousal) respect. I digress.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:31:27 am
I think Lyndsay Graham is in a whole lot of hot water. I'm not sure what it is, but he looks scared and desperate and has done for the past couple of years.

Graham has been behaving more and more like a raving lunatic since John McCain died.  not saying he's still grieving, but McCain was his best friend for decades and seemed (we now see) to keep Graham grounded.

these days he's a slimy bag full of 100% hypotrical shite, who has frequently pissed on the legacy and memory of McCain in order to score a small temporary political point with Trump and the Magats.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:49:53 pm
His Lawyer on Sky is batshit.

That doesnt narrow things down. It seems to be part of the job requirement. How these people (who are not indicted themselves) are treated seriously after working Pro Bono for the fat man, I dont know.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:09:36 pm
The turnaround from Graham was stark, even worse than with the likes of Rubio. And since the turnaround, Graham always appears highly distressed when defending trump, even in tears. There is something even more off with him than with likes of Rubio* and Cruz* who switched to backing Trump purely because of political expediency.

* They both had their families attacked by Trump, and they still backed him later on. Cruz had his wife called 'ugly' by Trump, and he still swung in behind him. I'm sure his wife (and daughters) loved that. The kind of expediency they display is way beyond politics. It demonstrates a complete lack of backbone and self (and spousal) respect. I digress.

Every time I hear Graham speak I just think of Marty Huggins...
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:31:27 am
I think Lyndsay Graham is in a whole lot of hot water. I'm not sure what it is, but he looks scared and desperate and has done for the past couple of years.

His House seat is guaranteed.  He's powerful, brings lots of pork into the State, says the right things, they all know what he is.  The Chameleon smiles, lies and cries.
Class from 'Led By Donkeys' (yet again)...

'Trump vs Trump (Location: Times Square)' - https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1668512137923248130 (a 30 second video clip)

 
www.youtube.com/@LedByDonkeys/videos : https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys : https://donate.ledbydonkeys.org
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:48:42 pm
Every time I hear Graham speak I just think of Marty Huggins...
I had to look that up. I might have to watch it!

Made me think of this. Jon Stewart would do an impression of Graham every so often - it never got tired! ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/94VaLGzoPRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/94VaLGzoPRo</a>
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:22:45 pm
I had to look that up. I might have to watch it!

Made me think of this. Jon Stewart would do an impression of Graham every so often - it never got tired! ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/94VaLGzoPRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/94VaLGzoPRo</a>


I wish he'd re-boot the Daily Show, it'd instantly be the best show on tv.
Jon Stewart does his The Problem podcat now. It's similar to what he did with the TDS.
