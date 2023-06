Is he? I saw him the other at his 'town meeting' tying himself up in knots over the prosecution of Trump.



My apologies. I should have said I have heard he is a good debater, based on what others have said from his VP debates. Apparently he started out on conservative radio. I didn't watch him up against Harris so cannot offer an opinion.But going up against an opponent is probably better for him then being stuck like a butterfly during a town hall. Most conservatives seem to accept Trump has acted illegally, but somehow believe holding him to account is a bad idea. That's what they're saying publicly anyway.Like I said, Pence won't get the MAGA jerks behind him, but he doesn't want to openly piss them off by admitting Trump should be in jail, either.