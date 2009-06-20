And ?
Boebert and MTG have no control over Federal institutions and don't want them funded or expanded. They have control of their local and State police and would like them expanded.
The bit when he says he knows hes not supposed to share this is absolutely glorious
He cant even use ignorance of the law as a weak defence.He wont give evidence again though I suspect. Do we know what the penalties for this might be if found guilty?
Such a shame Yank telly is so shit during the writer's strike.
If he promised to keep his big mouth shut, Biden would probly pardon the fucker, but he'd rather whinge and cry victim.Such a shame Yank telly is so shit during the writer's strike.Be damn good entertainment.
"The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people," said Smith."Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk. Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice, and our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world.""We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," continued Smith. "Applying those laws, collecting facts, that's what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more and nothing less."Smith also promised the trial would proceed quickly a seeming acknowledgment that a drawn-out process would run into the 2024 presidential election."My office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused," said Smith. "We very much look forward to presenting our case to a jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida ... I would like to thank the dedicated public servants with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with whom my office conducted this investigation and worked tirelessly every day upholding the rule of law in our country."
This is the man who caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS. He went after Evangelicals and Great Americans of Faith,The United States had to apologize, and pay major damages for what this deranged lunatic did. He had a unanimous loss in the Supreme Court. His wife is a Trump Hater, just as he is a Trump Hater a deranged psycho that shouldnt be involved in any case having to do with Justice, other than to look at Biden as a criminal, which he is!
All Trump's lawyers can do is try to drag it out 18 months until it hits the election. But judges are wise to this now and pretty fed up with it.
Here are some of the stunning revelations: Documents included details of the defense and weapons capabilities of US and foreign governments, US nuclear programs, and potential vulnerabilities to military attack for the US and its allies. Trump stored his boxes containing classified documents in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room. Some of those boxes were stored from January to March 2021 on a stage in the club's White and Gold Ballroom, which hosted events and gatherings during that period and were photographed, possibly by a guest. Mar-a-Lago hosted more than 50 events, including weddings, film premiers and fundraisers, that drew tens of thousands of guests during the period the documents were stored in Trump's offices or other areas near public spaces. In December, Nauta found several boxes containing highly classified materials had spilled from their boxes and took two photos, which he sent to another employee, who responded: "Oh no oh no." Nauta falsely told investigators he didn't know the boxes had been brought to Mar-a-Lago for review after the National Archives asked for their return or where they had been stored: I wish I could tell you. I dont know. I dont I honestly just dont know. The special counsel alleges that Trump endangered national security by sharing classified plans for a potential military strike on Iran, which was recorded and reveals that he knew he was not authorized to posses or discuss those materials: "Secret. This is secret information," he said. "Look, look at this." In August or September 2021, Trump hosted a representative for his political action committee and mentioned that an ongoing military operation overseas was not going well, and he showed that person a classified map of the country but warned them not to get too close. Trump met May 23, 2022, with his attorneys after the Department of Justice ordered him to return the materials to the National Archives, and the former president said: "I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't ... What happens if we just don't respond at all or don't play ball with them?" The former president allegedly directed Nauta to move the documents to conceal them from his attorney, the FBI and the grand jury, and Trump allegedly suggested that his attorney hide or destroy some of the documents sought by the National Archives and caused a false certification to be sent claiming all those items had been returned. He urged one of his attorneys to stash a classified folder in his hotel safe and hinted he should remove damaging information by making a plucking motion: "He made a funny motion as though -- well okay why don't you take them with you to your hotel room and if there's anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out." Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful detention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruc justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, false statements and representations. Those counts carry maximum priso terms between five and 20 years.
All except Judge Aileen Cannon, who is apparently presiding.
