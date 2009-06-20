Feels like the 'American Project' is on a bit of precipice in 2024. It's likeley that one candidate, who has a proven record of lying & cheating, is basically relying on victory by any means to save himself from prosecution.



I dunno. I don't like to get myself too down about things, but it's remarkable what powerful men have done, historically, to avoid legal jeopardy. The most famous example of course being Julius Caesar himself, who single-handedly overturned the government of the most powerful state in history (at that time) to avoid consequences for his crimes. It's somewhat comforting that Trump doesn't have the 'power of the presidency' behind him this time around.