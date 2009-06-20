« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3960 on: June 7, 2023, 09:40:36 pm
John C

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3961 on: June 7, 2023, 09:50:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  7, 2023, 09:40:36 pm
Mark Meadows to plead guilty in deal to testify against Trump
There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.

Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.

This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.
Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3962 on: June 7, 2023, 09:52:10 pm
Quote from: John C on June  7, 2023, 09:50:50 pm
There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.

Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.

This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.

Got him coffee once didn't he?
TepidT2O

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3963 on: June 7, 2023, 10:24:51 pm
Were  goignto need to add the word again to the thread title folks 
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3964 on: June 7, 2023, 10:30:10 pm
Quote from: John C on June  7, 2023, 09:50:50 pm
There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.

Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.

This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.



Watching the nutters go off the deep end could be fun for us.
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3965 on: June 7, 2023, 10:36:58 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3966 on: June 7, 2023, 10:57:38 pm
Quote
No one has told me I'm being indicted,and I shouldnt be because Ive done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI, starting with the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Report, Impeachment HOAX #1, Impeachment HOAX #2, the PERFECT Ukraine phone call, and various other SCAMS & WITCH HUNTS,

"A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE & ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE. REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS MUST MAKE THIS THEIR # 1 ISSUE!!!"
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3967 on: June 7, 2023, 11:09:40 pm
MSNBC reporting that Bannon was subpoenaed by Jack Smith in the Jan 6 probe.  (not clear when this happened.)
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3968 on: June 7, 2023, 11:31:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2023, 10:36:58 pm
not seeing this on MSNBC or CNN - or anywhere else for that matter .....

I'm seeing he's going to testify on Jan 6th and the documents scandal, but I didn't know anything about a pkea deal. Seismic if true.
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 12:10:47 am
Jack Smith is gonna Nuremberg the fuck out of him and become an American hero.

No jail time, just a complete guilty exposure to the world.  Orange doing Pink.  Bannon next.  Then Rudy. 



I love this shit.

Used to dread every day of Turdicus.  Seeing him and his ilk slide deeper into the shit on a daily basis just makes me kvell.

When do you think he accepted his greatest fear? That his boys were losers.  ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 02:32:52 am
Nothing to see here kiddies.

Quote
Federal prosecutors tell Donald Trump he is target of investigation: reports

Washington: Federal prosecutors have notified former US President Donald Trump that he is the target of an investigation into his handling of classified materials, ABC News reported on Wednesday, adding to his legal troubles as he campaigns to win the White House in 2024.

Politico reported separately that prosecutors have sent Trump a letter informing him that he is under investigation, but did not make clear the subject of that inquiry. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report

The Justice Department typically notifies people when they become targets of an investigation to give them an opportunity to present their own evidence before a grand jury. The notification does not necessarily mean Trump will be charged.

News of the notification to Trumps legal team surfaced just two days after his attorneys met with Justice Department officials to discuss the case.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trumps attorneys could not be reached for comment.

It was not immediately clear when Trumps legal team received the target letter.

Although there are some signs that the documents investigation is coming to a close, the timing of when a target letter is received cannot necessarily be used as a predictor of when charges might be brought, said David Schoen, an attorney who represented Steve Bannon during his criminal trial on contempt of Congress charges.

Sometimes they are issued at the beginning of a long investigation and sometimes at the conclusion of an investigation, he said.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has repeatedly called the multiple investigations politically motivated.

A federal grand jury has been investigating Trumps retention of classified materials after leaving the White House in 2021.

A second criminal investigation is looking into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the probes, declined to comment.

Investigators in August 2022 seized roughly 13,000 documents from Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. One hundred of these were marked as classified, even though one of Trumps lawyers had previously said that all records with classified markings had been returned.

Trump has defended his retention of documents, suggesting that he declassified them while he was president. However, Trump has not provided evidence of this and his attorneys have not made that argument in court filings.

Trump is the first current or former US president to face criminal charges, having pleaded not guilty in April to felony charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney of falsifying business records relating to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 presidential race.

Trump handed over 15 boxes of records in January 2022, a year after leaving office, but federal officials came to believe he had not returned all the documents.

The Justice Department issued Trump a grand jury subpoena in May 2022 asking him to return any other records bearing classified markings, and top officials travelled to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the materials.

Trumps attorneys turned over 38 pages marked as classified to FBI and Justice Department officials and showed them a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, but did not permit the agents to open any of the boxes.

One of Trumps lawyers also signed a document attesting that all records with classified markings had been returned to the government - a claim later proven false after the FBI searched his home.

Trumps legal woes are growing.

In May, a jury in federal court in Manhattan in May decided in a civil lawsuit that Trump must pay $US5 million in damages for sexually abusing former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her by branding her a liar.

Trump also faces a criminal investigation by a county prosecutor in Georgia relating to his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss in that state.

Reuters

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/federal-prosecutors-have-notified-trump-he-is-target-of-investigation-reports-20230608-p5deyj.html
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 07:24:13 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  7, 2023, 10:57:38 pm


Can't tell if that's real or not. Which is insane
Billy The Kid

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 am
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2023, 10:36:58 pm
not seeing this on MSNBC or CNN - or anywhere else for that matter .....

Hang tough. This will be the one that finally gets him!
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 01:12:57 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:31:19 am
Hang tough. This will be the one that finally gets him!
problem is we've been hearing that line since the pussy-grab tape came out.
Jshooters

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 01:24:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:12:57 pm
problem is we've been hearing that line since the pussy-grab tape came out.

That's the point that Billy the Kid is sarcastically making. 

Personally I think that the various legal agencies are making very strong cases as they know they have to be watertight to get past accusations of witch hunt.  It does seem to be gathering momentum....
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 01:27:45 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:24:10 pm
That's the point that Billy the Kid is sarcastically making. 

Personally I think that the various legal agencies are making very strong cases as they know they have to be watertight to get past accusations of witch hunt.  It does seem to be gathering momentum....

yeah I feel the same way, just have been waiting for that shoe to drop for 7 effing years. 

it's like watching to see if we'd get top 4 this season - the hope kills ya ....
KillieRed

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 02:12:16 pm
7 years (more like 40) for the first criminal indictment is too long. But it is the first criminal one. More will follow. The only way he skates on the documents or Georgia cases are if they decline to prosecute. Theyre slam dunks. Bizarrely the J6 stuff will be more difficult to get him on. Having Meadows onboard helps though.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm
So apparently Jack Smith had another Grand Jury empanelled down in Miami looking at the documents case - that nobody knew anything about.  ;D
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3978 on: Today at 12:44:50 am
Trump has been criminally indicted, for 7 counts of mishandling secret documents.

details not available yet.
rhysd

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3979 on: Today at 12:59:45 am
Can he still stand for the presidency while under indictment?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3980 on: Today at 01:01:19 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:59:45 am
Can he still stand for the presidency while under indictment?

Yes, he could even stand if in prison but could if they hit him with espionage.
Samie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3981 on: Today at 01:02:40 am
This orange buffoon can't even move without getting indicted somewhere.  ;D
RedG13

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3982 on: Today at 01:09:34 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:59:45 am
Can he still stand for the presidency while under indictment?
You can run for president from Federal Prison, Eugene V Debs did so in the 1920 election. Only way to not run for president is if congress disqualified him from federal office
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1920_United_States_presidential_election
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3983 on: Today at 01:13:22 am
C U Next Tuesday  :D
rhysd

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3984 on: Today at 01:14:47 am
Oh... damn. Was hoping for that shit to be over. I cannot stand this fruitcake.
ShrewKop

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3985 on: Today at 01:20:02 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 01:14:47 am
Oh... damn. Was hoping for that shit to be over. I cannot stand this fruitcake.

Itd probably make him more popular to be in prison with the good old GOP crowd.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3986 on: Today at 01:21:02 am
A bitch hunt, the likes of which the world has ever seen  ;D
Riquende

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3987 on: Today at 01:21:38 am
Feels like the 'American Project' is on a bit of precipice in 2024. It's likeley that one candidate, who has a proven record of lying & cheating, is basically relying on victory by any means to save himself from prosecution.

I dunno. I don't like to get myself too down about things, but it's remarkable what powerful men have done, historically, to avoid legal jeopardy. The most famous example of course being Julius Caesar himself, who single-handedly overturned the government of the most powerful state in history (at that time) to avoid consequences for his crimes. It's somewhat comforting that Trump doesn't have the 'power of the presidency' behind him this time around.
