« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 215762 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 09:40:36 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,239
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 09:50:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:40:36 pm
Mark Meadows to plead guilty in deal to testify against Trump
There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.

Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.

This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,252
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 09:52:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:50:50 pm
There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.

Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.

This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.

Got him coffee once didn't he?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 