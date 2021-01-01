There's been a lot of wondering where Meadows has disappeared to, this makes a lot of sense. Unlimited immunity to a guilty plea must mean he has significant evidence against Trump, which is brilliant of course. Nonetheless, Like all of Trumps Chief of Staff's, he's a shit bag for going along with the grift and corruption for so long.Can't wait to see Trump go ape-shit about this. It'll all range from the deep state threatened Meadows as part of the witch hunt to Meadows is a disloyal liar.This week could be fun for the fat corrupt c*nt.