Since I've followed all this Trump shit-show in 2016 I've always liked CNN, but fucking hell they've made a blunder with this Town Hall and I haven't even seen a clip of it yet.



Fucking depressing.



A substantial number of voters want to be lied to

They seem to be locked into a sort of death embrace with Trump. Their ratings were probably never so high when he was around.I watched clips and read excerpts too. Depressing is the word. I don't think Trump is capable of winning a general election but it's still depressing to know that so few Republicans seem to be be revolted by him after everything that has happened.It's depressing because there is something bigger at stake than 'who wins the election?'. It's the health - or even survival - of democracy itself. Democracy has always accommodated liars and cheats. It's proved easy for cynical politicians to conceal their lies and cheating and game the system. That fact is well known. But what the Trump phenomenon has shown is that successful politicians don't need to conceal their lies. They can embrace them and still win. They can parade their vulgarity, their contempt for the rule of law and their bile towards opponents and still win the hearts and minds of millions of people. The truth, which was always a weapon in democratic debate, has almost ceased to count - just as it doesn't count in dictatorships, although for different reasons.. That's an unprecedented challenge for democracy.I don't know where we go from here. Serial losses at the polls might bring the Republican party to its senses eventually. But so long as the top Republicans maintain their wealth and possess economic power it might not matter to them that they don't have control of the executive. And the blue-collar Americans who vote for Trump do so because he entertains them and says the 'unsayable' not because they expect to be better-off if he gains office. And, of course, they, especially, want him to lie because it's fun. Politics is a branch of entertainment to them after all, and a cheap way of getting angry - which they enjoy.I suppose the last remaining place where lies can be dangerous is in the courts. There, the facts still mean something. That's the only hope isn't it? That Trump ends up in prison. I guess a bullet would do it too, but unless it's fired by some deranged right-winger that may have negative repercussions.