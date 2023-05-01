« previous next »
Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 209797 times)

Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 11:47:28 am »
Yeah CNN not as bad as Fox News huh?

Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:48:19 am
What a shitshow CNN have just presented to the world.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/05/donald-trump-cnn-town-hall-kaitlan-collins

They've learned absolutely nothing from the 2016 election. They're more than happy to give a dangerous extremist a platform to spout his dangerous propaganda if it brings in the ratings.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 12:25:38 pm »
If you think all this is bad, just wait until the likes of DeSantis and his ilk try to run against him on a stage in front of millions
Online Corkboy

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 12:39:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:40:17 am
Think I read somewhere CNN ownership model changed a year or two back.  Not sure if that has any impact on this bizarre decision to afford Trump a platform.

It clearly does.

CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 12:40:14 pm »
Some of the talent not happy with their bosses.

Quote
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy revealed Wednesday evening that CNN was facing a fury of criticism within the company following its controversial town hall with former President Donald Trump.

Its hard to see how America was served by the spectacle of lies that aired on CNN Wednesday evening, wrote Darcy in CNNs Reliable Sources newsletter.

Quote
But CNN's own Tapper, the news channel's lead Washington anchor, was enraged by Trump's behavior during the town-hall event, despite the evident audience support.

"He called a black law enforcement officer a thug. He said people here in Washington, D.C. and Chinatown don't speak English. He attacked Kaitlan as a nasty woman... he made fun of [Carroll's] sexual assault and many in the audience laughed," Tapper said live on CNN in the wake of the town-hall event.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
So do people think CNN gave Trump the opportunity to win over the undecided voter last night?
Trump already has the vote of the people who cheered and clapped him last night.
If the majority of undecided US voters were impressed by Trump last night then the US is a lost cause, I wouldn't blame CNN for it. 
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 12:53:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:13 am
Since I've followed all this Trump shit-show in 2016 I've always liked CNN, but fucking hell they've made a blunder with this Town Hall and I haven't even seen a clip of it yet.

Fucking depressing.

They seem to be locked into a sort of death embrace with Trump. Their ratings were probably never so high when he was around.

I watched clips and read excerpts too. Depressing is the word. I don't think Trump is capable of winning a general election but it's still depressing to know that so few Republicans seem to be be revolted by him after everything that has happened.

It's depressing because there is something bigger at stake than 'who wins the election?'. It's the health - or even survival - of democracy itself. Democracy has always accommodated liars and cheats. It's proved easy for cynical politicians to conceal their lies and cheating and game the system. That fact is well known. But what the Trump phenomenon has shown is that successful politicians don't need to conceal their lies. They can embrace them and still win. They can parade their vulgarity, their contempt for the rule of law and their bile towards opponents and still win the hearts and minds of millions of people. The truth, which was always a weapon in democratic debate, has almost ceased to count - just as it doesn't count in dictatorships, although for different reasons. A substantial number of voters want to be lied to. That's an unprecedented challenge for democracy.

I don't know where we go from here. Serial losses at the polls might bring the Republican party to its senses eventually. But so long as the top Republicans maintain their wealth and possess economic power it might not matter to them that they don't have control of the executive. And the blue-collar Americans who vote for Trump do so because he entertains them and says the 'unsayable' not because they expect to be better-off if he gains office. And, of course, they, especially, want him to lie because it's fun. Politics is a branch of entertainment to them after all, and a cheap way of getting angry - which they enjoy.

I suppose the last remaining place where lies can be dangerous is in the courts. There, the facts still mean something. That's the only hope isn't it? That Trump ends up in prison. I guess a bullet would do it too, but unless it's fired by some deranged right-winger that may have negative repercussions.
Online Chakan

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Some of the talent not happy with their bosses.


Tapper is full of fucking shit. I'm surprised he didn't end off saying "He should have acted more presidential".
Online Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm »
If that had been a balanced audience, Trump would have stormed out within 10 minutes. He can't survive outside a completely enclosed environment.
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
the only possible sliver of light from that shitshow ....

maybe (maybe) it has served to wake up independent / left-leaning US voters:
- reminded them just how bad he was
- warned them that he's gonna be even worse next time than he was last time.
- showed that no matter what legal decisions go against him, his MAGA idiot base don't give a shit (and may even be more rabid than before)

maybe this is just wishful thinking though.

it's all so fucking depressing.  God Bless America?  more like God Help America.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 01:59:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:22:36 pm
They've learned absolutely nothing from the 2016 election. They're more than happy to give a dangerous extremist a platform to spout his dangerous propaganda if it brings in the ratings.
BBC Newsnight: Nigel Frottage; Nick Griffin; Melanie Phillips. And they are just the ones I recall from when I lived in the UK (well over a decade ago now). I'm sure there have been plenty of choice guests since then.
Online RedSince86

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
Isn't the top honcho at CNN now someone who was pretty high up at Fox News. It's definitely shifted from the left to more central with some big names gone like Brian Stelter, Brianna Keilar recently.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:17:02 pm by RedSince86 »
Offline SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:07:46 pm
Isn't the top honcho at CNN now someone who was pretty high up at Fox News. It's definitely shifted from the left to more central with some big names gone like Brian Stelter, Brianna Keilar gone recently.
it was CBS not Fox.  but I think he's a registered Republican.
Online skipper757

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm »
It's all about the ratings that will drive returns for owners (shareholders of the parent company).  If research is substantiated that "x" drives ratings, which in turn drives ad dollars, which in turn helps the bottom line, it'll be done.  That's most news networks these days.

Efficiency and data have made it even clearer.  If it seems like people in general are more shameless these days, it's because they are.  They know where their bread is buttered.

The journalists or "content" may object since they may have some integrity, but ultimately, senior leadership cares about shareholders, because that's how they'll make their money.  Simple really.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 04:07:12 pm »
I've only read what he said as I'll never willingly listen to the c*nt of a man & my takeaway is that it was great, they basically gave him the rope and he proceeded to put it around his neck and tighten the noose.


Smith will have been laughing his cock off when he went into his lying rant about the classified docs.
