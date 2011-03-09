« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 209026 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:27:07 am
I don't know if it's true (and don't really care) but the reason he was found not to have raped her was because his dick was so small and she wasn't sure if he actually penetrated her with his penis.

Spoiler
he did penetrate her with his fingers which in my view is rape anyway.
[close]

Disgusting piece of shit.
I suspect it depends on the legal definition of rape in a country. It certainly would count as rape in the uk.

He is indeed a disgusting piece of shit

As hes said himself, this has been tolerated in society for so long. Hes been found culpable, yet I know it will be  tolerated by the Republican Party..

It is worth noting that Biden has also been accused of sexual assault in the past
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:09:39 am
I suspect it depends on the legal definition of rape in a country. It certainly would count as rape in the uk.

He is indeed a disgusting piece of shit

As hes said himself, this has been tolerated in society for so long. Hes been found culpable, yet I know it will be  tolerated by the Republican Party..

It is worth noting that Biden has also been accused of sexual assault in the past

He thinks that our species has been around for a million years

Quote
    KAPLAN: In this video, I just start kissing them. Its like a magnet. Just kiss, I dont even wait. And when youre a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab em by the p*ssy, you can do anything. Thats what you said, correct?

    TRUMP: Well, historically thats true with stars.

    KAPLAN: Its true of stars that they can grab them by the p*ssy?

    TRUMP: Well, If you look at the last million years, thats been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

    KAPLAN: You consider yourself to be a star?

    TRUMP: I think you can say that, yeah.


If you look at the last million years  :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,179
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 11:23:01 am »
2005:  "I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything."

2023: That will be five million dollars, asshole.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:28 am
He thinks that our species has been around for a million years

This could be what finally causes the Christian nuts to break with him.....
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,020
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
This could be what finally causes the Christian nuts to break with him.....

I'm not convinced. They've swallowed everything Trump has given them so far. They know what he is.

I think it's more likely that with Roe vs Wade overturned they simply have no further use for him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  9, 2023, 08:53:34 pm
$3m punitive, I believe.
Correction. It seems that the $3m was for defamation.
Quote
In finding Trump liable for battery, the jury awarded Carroll $2 million in compensatory damages, along with $20,000 in punitive damages. For the defamation claim, the jury awarded her $2.7 million in compensatory damages and an additional $280,000 for punitive damages, finding that Trump had acted "maliciously, out of hatred, ill will, spite or wanton, reckless, or willful disregard of the rights of another" when he accused her of inventing the story.
https://www.npr.org/2023/05/09/1174975870/trump-carroll-verdict
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:17:11 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,873
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 01:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
This could be what finally causes the Christian nuts to break with him.....
:lmao
They will make any excuse and deny that it was a fair trial.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 01:29:00 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 01:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
This could be what finally causes the Christian nuts to break with him.....

No way.
This will simply further solidify him as a martyr fighting the forces of satanic democrats, like the 2nd coming of Jeebus.
They are a lost cause.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,152
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm »
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 01:42:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:09:39 am
I suspect it depends on the legal definition of rape in a country. It certainly would count as rape in the uk.

In the UK rape can only be committed by penetration by a penis.

Otherwise the charge is one of assault by penetration.

Both offences carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:44:56 pm by Sammy5IsAlive »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 01:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 01:42:12 pm
In the UK rape can only be committed by penetration by a penis.

Otherwise the charge is one of assault by penetration.

I believe the sentencing guidelines for the two offences are the same.
I stand corrected. Thanks!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,873
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 01:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 01:42:12 pm
In the UK rape can only be committed by penetration by a penis.

Otherwise the charge is one of assault by penetration.

Both offences carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

I heard this morning that it's the same in New York.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 02:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:31:27 am
This could be what finally causes the Christian nuts to break with him.....

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,639
  • Red since '64
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 02:29:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:38:26 pm
That really is a clan of pure evil. Not just deluded or brainwashed, they are pure evil.

For a long time. JRM was characterised as an out-of-touch toff with outdated attitudes.

Of them all, I reserve my utter, unforgiving hatred and revulsion for him. He along with Putin, genuinely gives me murderous thoughts.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 02:35:45 pm »
Santos is being done for 13 counts including:
- wire fraud
- theft of public funds (getting unemployment money while still employed)
- money laundering
- lying to prosecutors

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:35:45 pm
Santos is being done for 13 counts including:
- wire fraud
- theft of public funds (getting unemployment money while still employed)
- money laundering
- lying to prosecutors


State crimes or federal crimes??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 02:39:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm
State crimes or federal crimes??
federal
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3898 on: Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3899 on: Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm »
Republicans,  the party of (Mafia) Family Values.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3900 on: Yesterday at 04:12:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:35:45 pm
Santos is being done for 13 counts including:
- wire fraud
- theft of public funds (getting unemployment money while still employed)
- money laundering
- lying to prosecutors

Saw that earlier on BTC - hopefully this will be the first of many
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3901 on: Yesterday at 11:32:49 pm »


Quote
Voting technology company Smartmatic subpoenas Trump campaign as part of $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News

The voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed Donald Trumps 2020 presidential campaign for a wide array of documents as part of its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its airing of election lies.

The subpoena, which was issued in April and made public in a court filing on Tuesday, requires the Trump campaign to turn over documents related to Smartmatic, Fox News, and the allegations of fraud the campaign falsely made about the 2020 election.

Although the subpoena does not need court approval, the potential for legal wrangling over it hasnt yet begun. Once served, the Trump campaign can fight it in court. A judge could then quash it, narrow its scope or let it stand.

CNN reached out to Trumps 2024 campaign for comment and was directed to the 2020 campaign. It was unclear who, if anyone, was still affiliated with the 2020 campaign.

Smartmatic, like Dominion Voting Systems, was swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. In early 2021, it filed a monster lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the right-wing network worked in concert with Trumps attorneys to wage a disinformation campaign that jeopardized its survival.

A New York judge in 2022 rejected Fox News motion to dismiss Smartmatics defamation lawsuit, allowing the case to move forward to discovery.

As part of the ongoing legal process, Smartmatic has also issued other notable subpoenas, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in the Trump administration, in July 2022.

Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, the parent company of the right-wing channel Fox News, said on Tuesday that the company will fight Smartmatics lawsuit.

Fox Corporation last month settled its lawsuit with Dominion for $787.5 million, the largest publicly known defamation settlement in US history.

CNNs Kristen Holmes contributed reporting.

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/10/media/smartmatic-fox-news-trump-campaign/index.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 03:48:19 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 