He got off the rape charge by the way .



details here .....What is the difference between sexual abuse and rape, according to New York lawFrom CNN staffThe jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil case against Donald Trump had been instructed that a person is liable for sexual abuse when he subjects another person to sexual contact without her consent.Under New York law, sexual contact means any touching of the sexual or other intimate parts of a person for the purpose of gratifying the sexual desire of either party.The states law says that a person is liable for rape when a person forces sexual intercourse with another person without their consent. For the purposes of this law, sexual intercourse means any penetration, however slight, of the penis into the vaginal opening.Both sexual abuse and rape are sexual offenses in New York.While the jury did not find that Carroll had proven rape, they did find that she proved Trump committed sexual abuse, allowing her to receive damages for her civil battery claim.