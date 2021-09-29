« previous next »
Author Topic: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted

Hazell

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3840 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:14:03 pm
Of rape. guilty of sexual assault. $2 mill damages.

Sorry, was just following this on BBC news and they were trying to relay everything live and weren't particularly clear.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3841 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:25:35 pm
Its vindication for that poor woman. Thats the most important thing. 

How many others have suffered at his hands?
Yes, E Jean Carroll has been vindicated - and what a long time coming. So, a huge thing for her. But it is huge for everyone who have been opposed to Trump since 2015. And this will cause even greater problems for the Republican Party - and more's to come over the next few months too.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3842 on: Today at 08:31:45 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:45 pm
He got off the rape charge by the way.

But at least a court has shown that Trump is a sexual predator, who has nothing but contempt for women, seeing them as disposable objects whose only purpose is to be used by men like him.
tinner777

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3843 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:45 pm
He got off the rape charge by the way.
from my limited knowledge, he didn't rape her in legal terms, but fuck him
oldfordie

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3844 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:29:39 pm
Sorry, was just following this on BBC news and they were trying to relay everything live and weren't particularly clear.
I know what you mean so I understood and was just updating what we both heard. BBC said Not guilty so I also thought that was the end of it, they interrupted after a minute or so and then said guilty of assault, $2mill damages, now hearing it's $5 mill.
Any advance on $5 mill. do I hear $10 mill anywhere  :)
Hazell

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3845 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:39:24 pm
I know what you mean so I understood and was just updating what we both heard. BBC said Not guilty so I also thought that was the end of it, they interrupted after a minute or so and then said guilty of assault, $2mill damages, now hearing it's $5 mill.

Yeah, I was the same.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3846 on: Today at 08:46:51 pm
So is it $2m for the assault and $3m for the defamation?
TSC

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3847 on: Today at 08:50:10 pm
CNN article

https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/e-jean-carroll-trump-trial-verdict-05-09-23

Judge informs the jury they can now identify themselves but advises all not to for a long time.  That says it all really about the risk from nutjobs
Chakan

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3848 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:51 pm
So is it $2m for the assault and $3m for the defamation?

Yes.

Gives me a bit of hope for the future if a jury of americans can return a guilty verdict to trump.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3849 on: Today at 08:53:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:51 pm
So is it $2m for the assault and $3m for the defamation?
$3m punitive, I believe.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3850 on: Today at 08:57:51 pm
Not guilty of rape is a huge disappointment.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3851 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:57:51 pm
Not guilty of rape is a huge disappointment.

If Trump had handed over his dna it probably would have been. But it is 30 years ago. Not guilty is not the same as innocent.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:53:34 pm
$3m punitive, I believe.

Ta.
KillieRed

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3852 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:25:35 pm
Its vindication for that poor woman. Thats the most important thing. 

How many others have suffered at his hands?

I wonder if this case might open the floodgates? There are tens of credible allegations.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3853 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm
Will he feel that this is a fortunate or unfortunate result ?
KillieRed

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3854 on: Today at 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:57:51 pm
Not guilty of rape is a huge disappointment.

But surely he wouldnt risk an appeal?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3855 on: Today at 09:03:07 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:01:07 pm
I wonder if this case might open the floodgates? There are tens of credible allegations.


You would think so.

If only he had a phobia of buses.
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3856 on: Today at 09:05:13 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:02:25 pm
But surely he wouldnt risk an appeal?

He has to. If only to drag the whole thing out to avoid paying up as long as possible
Chakan

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3857 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:31 pm
Will he feel that this is a fortunate or unfortunate result ?

To him? It'll be a moral outrage.

He'll be absolutely spitting fire.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3858 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:05:38 pm
To him? It'll be a moral outrage.

He'll be absolutely spitting fire.

I was trying to do a funny, failed miserably by the look of it.  ;D
Chakan

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3859 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:06:37 pm
I was trying to do a funny, failed miserably by the look of it.  ;D

Righto sorry ;D

Onto the next trial then! Hopefully they just ramp up in importance and severity and consequence.
KillieRed

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3860 on: Today at 09:10:06 pm
Jack Smith supposedly looking into his Saudi links too now, thanks to the LIV golf connection. The defence fund fraud might be a runner too.
TSC

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3861 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm
Hes already ranting on his social media platform in CAPS apparently
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3862 on: Today at 09:12:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:11:36 pm
Hes already ranting on his social media platform in CAPS apparently

SAD!
oldfordie

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3863 on: Today at 09:14:37 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:11:36 pm
Hes already ranting on his social media platform in CAPS apparently
In CAPS wow. very worrying, writing in caps obviously makes your argument stronger.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3864 on: Today at 09:21:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:13 pm
He has to. If only to drag the whole thing out to avoid paying up as long as possible


There's a reason why he daren't take the stand & nothing has changed.
KillieRed

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3865 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm
If a sexual predator posts on his own social media platform and no decent people are there to read it, did it really happen?
SamLad

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3866 on: Today at 10:27:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:28:45 pm
He got off the rape charge by the way.
details here .....

What is the difference between sexual abuse and rape, according to New York law
From CNN staff

The jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil case against Donald Trump had been instructed that a person is liable for sexual abuse when he subjects another person to sexual contact without her consent.

Under New York law, sexual contact means any touching of the sexual or other intimate parts of a person for the purpose of gratifying the sexual desire of either party.

The states law says that a person is liable for rape when a person forces sexual intercourse with another person without their consent. For the purposes of this law, sexual intercourse means any penetration, however slight, of the penis into the vaginal opening.

Both sexual abuse and rape are sexual offenses in New York. 

While the jury did not find that Carroll had proven rape, they did find that she proved Trump committed sexual abuse, allowing her to receive damages for her civil battery claim.
BarryCrocker

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3867 on: Today at 10:52:33 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:01:31 pm
Will he feel that this is a fortunate or unfortunate result ?

SamLad

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3868 on: Today at 10:54:25 pm
more good news ....

CNN:  Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New Yorks eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.

The exact nature of the charges couldnt immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos campaign finance filings and other claims.
