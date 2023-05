"Seditious Conspiracy" is really important.



Many of those involved in the riot can reasonably plead to be useful idiots who simply got swept up in the moment. They've undeniably broken the law, but there's been complaints they've been dealt with too leniently.



What this verdict shows is that some went to the Capitol with an agenda, a plan and an objective. And they intended to use these useful idiots to accomplish it. Now we need to tie bigger fish into that plan.