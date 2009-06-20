« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Down

Author Topic: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted  (Read 201485 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm »
Does the way he speaks make anyone else want to slap him from here to next week?

Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
Does the way he speaks make anyone else want to slap him from here to next week?

Id happily never hear his voice again. Cant wait for him to be gone from our lives.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
 Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition. There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. Frank Wilhoit

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
Does the way he speaks make anyone else want to slap him from here to next week?


I can't believe you've said that. (slightly softer) I really can't believe you've said that.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,579
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
Does the way he speaks make anyone else want to slap him from here to next week?

I couldn't possibly condone such action where it to happen. But if it DID happen, it's probably because he's done something to deserve it.

*j/k - I'd sic Mané on him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:49:04 pm
Id happily never hear his voice again. Cant wait for him to be gone from our lives.

Same mate but on the odd occasion I do hear him it really annoys me!

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:55:20 pm
I can't believe you've said that. (slightly softer) I really can't believe you've said that.

😂👍

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
I couldn't possibly condone such action where it to happen. But if it DID happen, it's probably because he's done something to deserve it.

*j/k - I'd sic Mané on him.

Good one 👍
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 07:40:05 pm
Yeah to be fair there are people who literally cry about his 'persecution' just probably not in an NYC courtroom.

A friend from N. Dakota was saying she walked in to find her mother crying watching Fox News - oh Mom what's wrong? "I just can't believe how they are treating this wonderful man"   :'(

If they liked the Apprentice they love him. And send him sympathy money.

They'll all be dead soon.
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 12:01:42 am »
Jack Smith for Supreme Court.
Quote
Raw Story
Legal expert: Jack Smith could charge Donald Trump with espionage after latest revelations
Story by Sarah K. Burris  1h ago

A little over a week ago, The Washington Post reported that among the things former President Donald Trump was doing with the documents he took from the White House was showing them off to people visiting him at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump was already in hot water for having the documents and spending a year refusing to give them back. What this adds to the piece of the story, reporter Michael Schmidt explained, is another piece of Trump's "intent."

"Yeah, his son kills elephants, and he's got classified maps," said MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

National security experts have feared what else Trump was doing with the documents and whether they were in a safe and secure place.

Wallace went on to ask if there was a connection between special counsel Jack Smith's probe and the recent statements from former Attorney General Bill Barr, sounding more confident that Trump will be indicted for obstruction of justice. She noted that Barr sounded so invested and as if he testified himself.

Schmidt said that one thing he's observed from Barr is that no one else in the Trump universe has the savvy and political instincts to "move around on the chess board" of politics. Barr has already tried to maneuver himself into the best position in the past year. Wallace agreed, observing that he seemed to play to the audience.

But it was Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg that warned these new factoids could get Trump charged with espionage.

"I think the reason that they asked about the map is another statute, 18 USC 719 (e), 'The Espionage Statute,' says that someone who is unauthorized to have possession of a map and then shows it to someone who can't see it violates that statute," Aronberg explained. "So, they're not just going after him for obstruction, but also espionage, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison. That's why there's a lot of trouble ahead. That's why Bill Barr is saying, hey, this is the tough one. It's not New York that will do in the former president in. I think it's the Mar-a-Lago documents because there's a direct tie between the former president and the alleged criminality there."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/legal-expert-jack-smith-could-charge-donald-trump-with-espionage-after-latest-revelations/ar-AA19Mxay?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=21181d3acbe54259b6d66fc6cd9f2d6c&ei=38
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,982
Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 12:18:59 am »
Sharing them with his "very smart" "friends", probably
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 90 91 92 93 94 [95]   Go Up
« previous next »
 