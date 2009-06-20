« previous next »
Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted

SamLad

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm
the less we say about SCOTUS the better at this point.

like this?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/06/clarence-thomas-supreme-courts-gifts-republican-megadonor

Clarence Thomas faces impeachment calls after reports of undisclosed gifts

Clarence Thomas, the most conservative justice on the US supreme court, is facing renewed calls for impeachment after it was reported that for two decades he has accepted undisclosed luxury gifts from a Republican mega-donor.

Thomas may have violated financial disclosure rules when he failed to disclose travel on yachts and jets and other gifts funded by the property billionaire Harlan Crow and uncovered by ProPublica.

It found that Thomas flies on Crows Bombardier Global 5000 jet and holidays on Crows 162ft super-yacht. He has enjoyed holidays at Crows ranch in Texas and joined him at an exclusive all-male California retreat. The justice usually spends about a week each summer at Crows private resort in the Adirondack mountains in New York.

The revelations prompted sharp criticism by Democrats of Thomas, who after 31 years is the longest-serving justice and an influential voice in the rightwing majority that last year ended the right to abortion.

Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois and chair of the Senate judiciary committee, said: This behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a justice on the supreme court.

Todays report demonstrates, yet again, that supreme court justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct, just like every other federal judge. The ProPublica report is a call to action, and the Senate judiciary committee will act.
oldfordie

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3721 on: Today at 12:09:20 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm
You had that one Trump appointed Judge that appointed the "special master" over the documents case - who got railroaded by the Appellate  court and forced to write the explanation as to why she was wrong.

But the long term damage due to Trump appointed judges is, I fear, still to be felt in the long term. I mean, the less we say about SCOTUS the better at this point.
Fair enough, I know what you mean about the right holding the balance of power in the Supreme court so I maybe wrong but I was thinking more on the right wing views on issues rather than the actual law in legal cases. I didnt see that bias come out once during all the many stolen election appearances in court, Theres been that many so cant remember the particular cases but am sure I heard Trump judges throwing the Republican bullshit claims out of court while giving their lawyers a hammering.
jambutty

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3722 on: Today at 12:30:16 am
Raw Story
Federal watchdog probe expands to include missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts: report
Story by Gideon Rubin  3h ago

A misconduct investigation of the Department of Homeland Securitys chief watchdog that began almost two years ago has expanded to include missing Jan. 6 Secret Service text messages, The Washington Post reports.

The probe of Office of Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari will include his role in the missing texts.

Investigators on Monday demanded Cuffari's records of the deleted texts, which was revealed in a federal lawsuit Cuffari filed with three others including two staffers, the report said. He filed the lawsuit jointly with his chief of staff, Kristen Fredricks, his general counsel, James Read, and Joseph Gangloff, a former government official, the report said.

Cuffari, a Trump appointee, last year shut down an investigation of the missing Secret Service messages during the Houses insurrection probe.

The Posts Lisa Rein reports that Democratic lawmakers have previously sought answers from Cuffari about when he learned of the missing texts, information that could shed light on what happened on Jan. 6 and during the days leading up to the attack, and why he did not more aggressively try to recover them.

Cuffari has denied wrongdoing and said hes gotten pushback for attempts to restore order to an office he inherited that he described as dysfunctional.

Rein reports The probe has paralyzed the inspector generals office, alienated Cuffari from the watchdog community and led to calls for President Biden to fire him. The president has signaled that he intends to stay out of the process until the panel from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) completes its work. When a federal watchdog is accused of misconduct and the organization decides that it warrants attention, another inspector general is assigned to investigate, under a system set up by Congress.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/federal-watchdog-probe-expands-to-include-missing-jan-6-secret-service-texts-report/ar-AA19yVmC?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=3d27fb8a13164689bc0e0a6da74f7676&ei=109
Red Beret

Re: Corrupt Donald Trump Indicted
Reply #3723 on: Today at 12:57:22 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:20 am
Fair enough, I know what you mean about the right holding the balance of power in the Supreme court so I maybe wrong but I was thinking more on the right wing views on issues rather than the actual law in legal cases. I didnt see that bias come out once during all the many stolen election appearances in court, Theres been that many so cant remember the particular cases but am sure I heard Trump judges throwing the Republican bullshit claims out of court while giving their lawyers a hammering.

It's all up in the air right now. My main concern is with civil liberties - abortion, gay marriage etc - the culture war issues that Republicans seem to be pushing right now. Because there's some vagueness on legal standing, it seems conservative judges are happy to follow personal view rather than what might be considered the rule of law. There seems the potential for many battles to be faced on these issues.
